

Patrick Paige II, Syd The Kid and Steve Lacy of the Internet perform during the 2018 Trillectro Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion. They will return to Maryland when they play two nights at the Fillmore Silver Spring starting Monday. (Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post) (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post)

Monday, Dec. 3

The Internet at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Who could have guessed that when Odd Future kicked down hip-hop’s door at the top of the decade that some of its most exciting music would come from two of the collective’s quietest, spotlight-shunning members? That’s exactly what Syd and Matt Martians — along with Patrick Paige II, Christopher Smith and Steve Lacy — have done as the Internet. After mining neo-soul and N.E.R.D. for three albums, the group reached its apotheosis (for now, at least) with this year’s “Hive Mind,” which finds the group grinding and grooving along the funk-soul spectrum. Through Tuesday. 8 p.m. $35; Tuesday night is sold out.

Fireside Cocktails at Mola: How do drinks and story time sound? The cozy Mount Pleasant townhouse tapas bar will host a night of cocktails and stories from D.C.’s brightest young wordsmiths. The event is a fundraiser for 826DC, a nonprofit organization that tutors children age 6 to 18 in creative writing. Tapas will be served alongside a cash bar slinging beer, wine, cocktails and a special punch for the evening, Writer’s Block. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $20.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

Hanukkah at Spider Kelly’s: Rodef 2100, the young professionals group of Falls Church’s Temple Rodef Shalom, is organizing a game night with pool, darts, shuffleboard and a dreidel competition. The party runs from 7 to 9 p.m.; arrive after 6 for an optional happy hour mixer with icebreakers and games. 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $24 at the door, which includes one drink and light refreshments.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Latkes and More Pop-Up at the Green Zone: The Green Zone specializes in food and drink of the Middle East, especially Lebanon and Iraq. At this special pop-up, they’ll offer special Hanukkah snacks, including latkes (both classic and Ottoman-style zucchini versions) and sufganiyot, as well as atayef, the cheese-stuffed pancakes eaten by Lebanese and Syrian Jews. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is free, and food and drinks are priced individually.

Holiday Beer Tasting at Mad Fox Brewing: Long before most people had heard of “craft beer,” the Brickskeller beer bar hosted an annual Holiday Beer Tasting, where brewers from across the region would bring their seasonal beers to a public meet-and-greet. While the Brickskeller has passed into legend, longtime host Bob Tupper keeps the tradition alive at Mad Fox Brewing Company. Ten breweries, ranging as far afield as Three Notch’d (Charlottesville) and Union (Baltimore) join Mad Fox at its Falls Church brewpub for a tasting and Q&A session with brewers. 7 p.m. $55.

Repeal Day Celebration at Jack Rose Dining Saloon: Maybe you’ve seen some halfhearted, gimmicky parties that celebrate the repeal of Prohibition in 1933, but Jack Rose goes all in when it marks the occasion. The Adams Morgan whiskey bar will have burlesque performances, special deals on the beloved Pappy Van Winkle and a selection of whiskeys that are more than a century old. The basement cellar will transform into a speakeasy for the night with classic cocktails on special for $10. Flapper dresses and suits are strongly encouraged as the best dressed will receive a $150 gift certificate. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission is free, and food and drinks are priced individually.

‘The Nutcracker’ at the Kennedy Center: Ballet West, out of Salt Lake City, boasts the country’s first and longest-running production of “The Nutcracker,” created by Willam Christensen in 1944. Washingtonians got a look at this vintage version of the holiday ballet in 2012 at the Kennedy Center. This year, the company returns to the Opera House with a “Nutcracker” that has undergone a $3 million makeover. The choreography is the same, but there are new sets, costumes and special effects, including a flying sled. Artistic Director Adam Sklute, who oversaw the designs in consultation with the Christensen family, has lovingly described it as “a historic treasure.” Through Dec. 9. $79 — $235.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Winternational at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center Atrium: Part holiday market, part international food court and part travel show, the annual Winternational brings representatives from 55 embassies to the Ronald Reagan Building for a freewheeling afternoon of international culture. Australia, the Bahamas, Fiji, Cameroon, Morocco and the Philippines are among this year’s participants. Browse booths selling jewelry, clothes and traditional gifts; sample food and drink from all over the world; and pick up information about potential post-holiday vacation destinations. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, but participants are asked to RSVP.

The People’s Hanukkah Party at Casolare: Chef Alex Levin, the pastry chef for sister restaurants the Riggsby, Alta Strada and Tico, hosts “an evening of lights, latkes and libations” at Georgetown’s Casolare. The all-you-can-eat menu includes latkes — with applesauce prepared by Washington Post Deputy Food Editor Bonnie Benwick — and desserts made by Mark Furstenberg of Bread Furst. (A cash bar will be available.) DJ Nes Gadol provides the tunes, and rabbis will light the candles at 8 p.m. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. $25; children aged 12 and younger admitted free.

‘Nordic Holiday’ at the Phillips Collection: The popular “Phillips after 5″ series will celebrate the season by evoking the holiday traditions of the Nordic nations. An array of Danish and Icelandic sweet treats will be served with Finnish vodka made from the water of a glacier. Guests can craft and sculpt their own Nordic ornaments and candles to take home. As a bonus to anyone with a Nordic holiday costume taking up space in their closet: Wear it to the museum and you’ll get a free drink. 5 to 8:30 p.m. $12; $10 for visitors 62 and over and students.

Friday, Dec. 7

Ambreen Butt at National Museum of Women in the Arts: Many of Ambreen Butt’s works are on a very small scale: The Pakistani American artist used delicate brushes made of squirrel hair to work on her incredibly intricate pieces steeped in Indian and Persian miniature painting methods. Examine the details of her work in the coming exhibition “Mark My Words” at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Butt uses such techniques as drawing, stitching, gluing, etching and staining to address big issues such as oppression, war and the need for female heroes. Through April 14. $10.

A Conversation with Bob Woodward at the Lincoln Theatre: If you sped through legendary Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward’s best-selling book “Fear: Trump in the White House” — and the wave of headlines and TV appearances resulting from his reporting wasn’t enough — here’s a chance to hear him speak in person. Woodward will head to the Lincoln Theatre for an event moderated by another Washington icon: That would be WAMU’s Kojo Nnamdi, who’s helmed his own local news radio program for 20 years. 8 p.m. $55-$75.

Marissa Nadler at Songbyrd: If her delicately plucked guitar arrangements don’t grab you, Marissa Nadler’s ethereal voice should lure you toward one of the finest folk catalogues of the past two decades. The Boston songwriter’s recordings — haunting, heart-rending and ghostly — have earned her a crossover audience that includes folkies, Goths and metalheads. With a creeping existential dread pervading every crevice of her songs, Nadler’s chilling voice still has a certain magnetism that allows her to transport her tales of forlorn love directly down your spine. 8 p.m. $15.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn and Sarah L. Kaufman