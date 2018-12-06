

Alexandria's Port City Brewing Company will hold its Good Tidings Sunday event where you can take pictures with Santa this weekend. (Emma Quinn/Port City Brewing Company)

Friday, Dec. 7

Ambreen Butt at National Museum of Women in the Arts: Many of Ambreen Butt’s works are on a very small scale: The Pakistani American artist used delicate brushes made of squirrel hair to work on her incredibly intricate pieces steeped in Indian and Persian miniature painting methods. Examine the details of her work in the coming exhibition “Mark My Words” at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Butt uses such techniques as drawing, stitching, gluing, etching and staining to address big issues such as oppression, war and the need for female heroes. Through April 14. $10.

A Conversation with Bob Woodward at the Lincoln Theatre: If you sped through legendary Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward’s best-selling book “Fear: Trump in the White House” — and the wave of headlines and TV appearances resulting from his reporting wasn’t enough — here’s a chance to hear him speak in person. Woodward will head to the Lincoln Theatre for an event moderated by another Washington icon: That would be WAMU’s Kojo Nnamdi, who’s helmed his own local news radio program for 20 years. 8 p.m. $55-$75.

Marissa Nadler at Songbyrd: If her delicately plucked guitar arrangements don’t grab you, Marissa Nadler’s ethereal voice should lure you toward one of the finest folk catalogues of the past two decades. The Boston songwriter’s recordings — haunting, heart-rending and ghostly — have earned her a crossover audience that includes folkies, Goths and metalheads. With a creeping existential dread pervading every crevice of her songs, Nadler’s chilling voice still has a certain magnetism that allows her to transport her tales of forlorn love directly down your spine. 8 p.m. $15.

‘Talley’s Folly’ at GALA Hispanic Theatre: Lanford Wilson’s work about the difficulties of an interfaith romance (Jewish man, Protestant woman) is set in 1944 Missouri; the two-character play won the 1980 Pulitzer Prize for drama. Theater J, currently on the run while its home base at the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center undergoes renovations, is producing the show at GALA Hispanic Theatre. Aaron Posner directs. Through Dec. 30. $30-$69.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Russian Winter Festival at Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens: Don’t call him Santa Claus: At Hillwood Estate’s Russian Winter Festival, your holiday host will be Grandfather Frost, Russia’s version of Kriss Kringle. He’ll star alongside his granddaughter, the Snow Maiden, in a play at this family-friendly festival, which also has plenty of other cultural activities, including traditional dances, Russian folk music and even hat making. Through Sunday. $5-$18.

Dollar Days at the National Aquarium: This annual event attracts big crowds, but is worthwhile if you’ve been itching to check out the National Aquarium in Baltimore without having to drop $130 for a family of four. This weekend, admission is just a buck. Check out the 500-pound sea turtle, the blue blubber jellyfish and the colony of dolphins — the aquarium’s largest exhibit. Advance tickets will not be sold and only walk-up tickets will be available for a dollar starting at 10 a.m. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $1.

Cloud Nothings at Union Stage: The Cleveland quartet’s sound has bounced around over their decade-long existence. They made waves with their 2012 breakout album “Attack on Memory,” on which singer Dylan Baldi’s howling anthems highlighted the angst and anxiety of growing up. Over their next two albums, the group wavered between leaning into a beefed-up onslaught of drums and dialing down to more reflective tunes. This year’s “Last Burning Building” saw the return of the band’s bite and ferocity that endeared them to fans. 8 p.m. $20.

Holiday Family Day at the National Air and Space Museum: Santa Claus might be zipping through the night sky on his sleigh later this month, but what else can you spy when looking toward the cosmos? The museum will be hosting a family day where it will open the planetarium for an exhibition of the constellations that only appear during this time of year. There will also be story time, a scavenger hunt and a performance from the United States Air Force brass quintet. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Dec. 9

Harvest Tunes at Maketto: The ultra-trendy H Street all-in-one menswear shop, dim sum parlor and cafe will add live music and an art gallery to the equation on Sunday night. Baltimore-based artist Elizabeth Sampson will showcase her paintings while local musical luminaries Cigarette will play their lush, soulful tunes. Also on the bill is Dreamcast, a staple of various D.C. music venues and nightclubs and owner of one of the city’s smoothest voices. 7 p.m. $5.

Good Tidings Sunday at Port City Brewing: Think you know all about the holidays? Flex your trivia knowledge of traditional celebrations at Port City’s Alexandria headquarters while you sip on a special selection of their seasonal Tidings Ale, which has been aged in a chardonnay barrel. Trivia starts at 3 p.m. (advance registration has been snapped up but walk-up entrants will be accepted given space) and you can get your photo with Santa from 4 to 7 p.m. Noon to 8 p.m. Free; food and drinks priced individually.

Fifth Anniversary Party at Right Proper Brewing: If you’re not immersed in the D.C. beer scene, you might not realize that Right Proper’s two facilities are completely different animals. The Brookland production facility brews all the beers you see on tap at local bars, while the original Shaw location operates as a brewpub, serving beers you won’t find anywhere else. Right Proper marks five years in Shaw this weekend, with a greatest-hits lineup of ales and lagers. Tickets to Sunday’s anniversary party include a sample flight, unlimited snacks from the kitchen, and a bottle of one of the brewpub’s most successful beers, a vintage Flanders red called Le Flaneur, to take home. 1 to 4 p.m. $40.

Unique Markets Holiday Pop-Up at Dock 5 at Union Market: Most holiday markets typically aim for a wide audience, but this one is targeted right at the hearts of millennials. Whether it’s the ubiquitous millennial pink on their logo or the opportunity to “Take 5” (billed as “lounges to chill out in and take a breather”). It will be a great chance to grab gifts for that picky, hip friend on your holiday shopping list; check out local outfitter Bailiwick Clothing for their sleek selection of D.C.-branded merch. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $5 admission; prices of goods vary.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn, Michael Gaynor and Nelson Pressley