You may think Washington is weird politically, but this year was a great -- and wacky -- one for animal stories in the D.C. region.

Among them: black bear sightings, a rare, two-headed snake, a missing bobcat and a young bald eagle being rescued after it fell from its nest. There were plenty of tales from the animal kingdom, even in the confines of D.C.'s mostly concrete downtown.

Here’s some highlights of animal stories from this year:

A rare, two-headed snake found in Northern Virginia.

It was found in a yard in Woodbridge, Va., in late September and experts called it an “exceptionally rare” find. They compared the discovery with a “Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus kind of moment.”



The rare two-headed copperhead was found in late September in a Virginia yard. (JD Kleoph)

But the two-headed copperhead died in mid-November. Bicephalous snakes, experts said, are “particularly challenged because of how far down the spine was fused.”

And there’s the problem of which way to go. Plus, they fight. Only one head at a time can swallow prey. And they often can’t respond as fast when they’re attacked in the wild.

RIP little buddy.

Missing: Ollie, the bobcat

Ollie, the National Zoo’s bobcat, briefly escaped from her enclosure. But she was found after a 2 1/2-day fling in the outside world. She only suffered a cut on her left front paw.



Animal care staff identified Ollie via a transponder chip. (Amy Enchelmeyer/Smithsonian's National Zoo)

Craig Saffoe, curator of great cats at the zoo, had said she probably just “wanted to go out, have a little bit of fun, see what it is like on the outside, [then] thought, ‘I think I’m ready to come back inside now.’"

Young bald eagle rescued after fall from nest

And down will come cradle, baby and all.

In August, Valor, a then 3-month-old eagle, fell from his nest located 80 feet up in a poplar tree on the grounds of the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast Washington.



A baby bald eagle fell from its nest and was saved.

Thanks to a nearby neighbor who noticed it sitting on a sidewalk, wildlife experts got him back his home, although he was a little shaken.

An injured turtle rides in a Lego-made wheelchair

It has four wheels and crawls.

A veterinary student at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore helped design a custom-made from Legos wheelchair for an injured Easter box turtle that fractured its shell.

It was no ordinary job, given turtles don’t typically have injuries on the top of the shell. Not to mention that there are not many repair kits for a turtle shell. But Garrett Fraess -- a fourth-year veterinary student who was on a clinical rotation at the zoo -- came up with a solution along with a friend from Denmark who is a big Lego fan.

The turtle’s Lego-made wheelchair evolved. And the turtle appeared to like it.

“He never hesitated,” Fraess said. “He took off and has been doing great.”

Smoke, the hound dog with cancer, and a ‘bucket list.’

Plenty of people come up with a bucket list but how often does one get made for a hound dog with terminal cancer?

Animal welfare officials came up with a wish list for Smoke, a 10-year-old hound dog that was at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. No. 1: Adoption. And he found his forever home.



Animal welfare officials worked to find a home for Smoke, a hound dog with terminal cancer.

Although Smoke did die, he got to check off some other fun things on his bucket list, including riding in a firetruck, going to Nats Park and eating ice cream.

RIP Smoke.

