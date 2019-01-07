

Nigerian musician Mdou Moctar, shown performing at the Black Cat in May 2018, headlines Union Stage on Wednesday night. (Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post) (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post)

Monday, Jan. 7

Curling and cocktails at the Wharf: So much happened in 2018 that it is easy to forget the Winter Olympics came and went. As happens every four years, viewers fell for curlers — the shouting and sweeping athletes. Try your hand at the game that puts shuffleboard on ice at the Wharf this month. Beginners are welcome (ages 8 and older), so no need to bring brooms or stones — soft-soled tennis shoes are requested, though — and enjoy it all with samples of winter-themed cocktails. Through Jan. 28. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free.

[12 things to do around D.C. in January, including curling and a David Bowie dance party]

Tuesday, Jan. 8

NSO in Your Neighborhood at various locations: For too many people, classical music has been experienced only when they’ve dressed up and attended an expensive performance in a concert hall. The NSO in Your Neighborhood series brings members of the National Symphony Orchestra outside the confines of the Kennedy Center for a week of performances throughout Shaw and Columbia Heights. Hear a chamber quartet perform during happy hour at U Street tiki bar Archipelago (Tuesday at 6 p.m.); a concert in the music room at the Mexican Cultural Institute (Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.) or a family-friendly concert at the Dance Institute of Washington (Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.). Through Jan. 14. Free. Some events require advance registration.

Resilience Night at ChurchKey: Last November, the Camp Fire destroyed more than 13,000 homes and killed at least 85 people across Northern California. To help the victims, the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, located in nearby Chico, Calif., created a beer called Resilience Butte County Proud IPA and promised all proceeds would benefit the Camp Fire Relief Fund. They called on breweries across the country to brew the same beer for charity. More than 1,400 breweries answered the call, including several in Washington. This week, ChurchKey is hosting a takeover with seven Sierra beers, including Resilience. Five beers from ChurchKey’s sister brewery Bluejacket, including its own version of Resilience, are also hitting the taps. All proceeds from both Resilience beers will go to charity, but there are other gems worth trying, too, including Sierra’s dry-hopped barley wine, made in collaboration with Avery, and Bluejacket’s Double Mexican Radio, a spiced stout aged in bourbon barrels. 4 p.m. All beers priced individually.

‘Judy Garland: A Star Is Born’ at Signature Theatre: Before Lady Gaga and Barbra Streisand delivered momentous performances in their respective remakes of “A Star Is Born,” there was Judy Garland. Signature Theatre will pay homage to the legendary actress with a career-spanning tribute featuring performances by Signature regulars of Garland classics, including “The Man That Got Away” from the 1954 remake of “A Star Is Born.” Through Jan. 26. $38.

Ashlee Simpson + Evan at Union Stage: Ashlee Simpson took a hiatus from making music a decade ago to focus on personal matters — notably, getting married and starting a family with husband Evan Ross, son of legendary singer Diana Ross. Simpson is attempting a comeback via her new E! reality show (“Ashlee + Evan”) and a duet EP with Ross (yep, “Ashlee + Evan”) that diverges from her pop-punk days. The debut single, “I Do,” is a guitar-led ballad with Simpson and Ross affirming their admiration for each other. The couple also dip into funk, R&B and dance music on the six tracks. 8 p.m. $25-$50.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

Mdou Moctar at Union Stage: As a boy, Moctar learned to play on a acoustic guitar he made himself, and his latest album, “Sousoume Tamachek,” has a hushed Afro-folk sound. But his earliest recordings, some of which first circulated through North Africa via cellphones, feature such up-to-date electronic gimmicks as Auto-Tune. In 2015, the imposing musician played a Prince-ly guitar hero in a film modeled on “Purple Rain.” It’s a role the Nigerian guitarist can play well. 7:30 p.m. $15-$30.

[A rollicking set from Mdou Moctar at the Black Cat]

Brad Meltzer at Politics and Prose: Brad Meltzer achieved fame though his gripping novels and popular TV shows on the world’s most puzzling mysteries and conspiracies. This month, he returns with “The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington.” Meltzer will discuss his nonfiction debut with co-author Josh Mensch. 7 p.m. Free.

Thursday, Jan. 10

‘All That Jazz’ at the Library of Congress: Sure, you could watch your standard Broadway film adaptation and be delighted by the starry-eyed translation of theatrics to the silver screen, but the Library of Congress has dug through its vault to find more interesting looks at the relationship between stage and film. The Mary Pickford Theater will be screening movies every Thursday starting the 10th, including “Staying Alive,” a bizarre sequel to “Saturday Night Fever” in which John Travolta reprises his leading role under the direction of Sylvester Stallone. Kick things off when the series opens with the 1979 classic “All That Jazz” by Bob Fosse (of “Cabaret” and “Chicago” fame), which is a semi-autobiographical tale of an acclaimed Broadway director who is consumed by his art. Through Jan. 31. 7 p.m. Free.

The D.C. Moth Storyslam at the Miracle Theatre: The live podcast-as-concert market has boomed in the past decade, with some of the more popular events drawing enough fans to sell out the 9:30 Club, or even the Anthem. Few, though, have been as consistent as “The Moth.” The storytelling podcast has had standing monthly dates in D.C. and encourages audience members to come prepared with five-minute stories of their own to share around a certain prompt. Thursday’s topic is “intentions,” in a nod to trying to keep those pesky New Year’s resolutions. 7:30 p.m. $15.

Friday, Jan. 11

Winter Restaurant Week at various Bethesda locations: It is tempting to eat somewhere new in January, since eateries across the region are offering affordable prix fixe menus as part of themed restaurant weeks. First up is Bethesda Magazine’s winter Restaurant Week, in which participating Montgomery County restaurants, including El Sapo in Silver Spring, will choose the number of courses offered and the corresponding price point. Through Jan. 20. Prices vary by restaurant.

Bowie Ball at U Street Music Hall: Three years after David Bowie’s death, fans around the world still love and celebrate the career of the brilliant and chameleon-like singer. DJ Heaven Malone, who created an event called the Bowie Ball to coincide with a Bowie exhibit at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art in 2014, is bringing the festivities to Washington in honor of Bowie’s 72nd birthday. Expect music spanning all eras of Bowie’s discography, in the form of DJ sets by Malone and Simon Pattee, and a performance by Max Goldstein of Yoko and the Oh No’s. Dress to impress: The entertainment includes a Bowie costume contest and a “glitter and glam” makeup booth for Aladdin Sane-inspired face paint. 9 p.m. $8-$10.

Chuck Brown Band at City Winery: Chuck Brown died in 2012, but the Godfather of Go-Go’s memory lives on throughout the District in murals, a street name, a park and the air pumped out by car stereos. Yet the true flame of Chuck Brown and his music is kept burning by the Chuck Brown Band, led by Frank “Scooby” Sirius. The so-called Godson of Go-Go and company are the best way for Washingtonians to experience go-go the way it is meant to be — live, in concert — and where better to do that than at City Winery, an upscale venue born out of the ashes of dearly departed super-club Love. 8 p.m. $30.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn, Mark Jenkins, Chris Kelly and Stephanie Williams