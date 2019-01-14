

Christopher Geary, left, as Vladimir Putin and Max Woertendyke as Mikhail Khodorkovsky in "Kleptocracy" at Arena Stage on Friday. (Tony Powell)

Monday, Jan. 14

Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week at various locations: It’s tempting to eat somewhere new in January because restaurants all over the region are offering affordable prix-fixe menus. Bethesda Magazine’s winter Restaurant Week, which kicked off Friday, runs through Jan. 20. Expanding your dining ad­ven­tures is Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week, which also runs through Jan. 20 and offers $35 dinner, $22 lunch and $22 brunch at 250 restaurants across the Washington area. Participants include new hot spots such as Eaton hotel’s inventive American Son. Through Jan. 20. Food and drink prices vary.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Tröegs Nugget Nectar First Squeeze at ChurchKey: Before triple-dry-hopped IPAs compelled beardy dudes to wait in long lines at breweries to take fawning Instagram posts of their hauls, beers like Nugget Nectar by Tröegs were the rock stars of the craft beer world. Released just once a year, Nugget Nectar is a dank, resinous hop bomb, with apricot aromas and intense bitterness — something to look forward to every winter. This imperial amber ale may not be trendy, but it’s still lauded by in-the-know beer drinkers. ChurchKey celebrates its release with seven versions on draft and cask, plus other beers from the Hershey, Pa., brewery. 4 p.m. Free. Beers priced individually.

Abra at the 9:30 Club: The best musicians can make the past sound like the future, shifting focus to reveal something unseen amid the familiar — the sonic equivalent of Magic Eye illusions. One such artist is Abra, a singer-producer who melts down R&B and darkwave from the ’80s into ice-cold, lo-fi seduction. Her DIY approach has made her a mainstay of the transgressive Atlanta art collective Awful Records, but she’s started to branch out, co-starring in the gonzo high school satire “Assassination Nation.” For the film’s soundtrack, she contributed “B.R.A.T.,” singing, “You gonna give it to me/ I’m doing what I wanna do/ and you can’t tell me” anything. 7 p.m. Sold out.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

‘School of Rock’ at the National Theatre: Salute those elementary-schoolers about to rock in this family-friendly Broadway musical featuring songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber. Based on the 2003 Jack Black film about a substitute teacher who teaches his prep-school charges about AC/DC and Led Zeppelin instead of math, “School of Rock” hits the National Theatre with a show that’s recommended for ages 8 and older. Young theatergoers might be inspired to pick up a guitar after watching their peers perform in a band onstage. Through Jan. 27. $54-$104.

T-Rextasy at the Pie Shop: Sure, T-Rextasy describe themselves as “Dashing Dino Dames” and named their albums “Jurassic Punk” and “Prehysteria,” but don’t get it twisted: The New York band isn’t some dinosaur-obsessed novelty act. Instead, think of T-Rextasy as deflating a self-serious DIY scene by sucking the helium out of the party balloons. The foursome — Lyris Faron on vocals, Annie Fidoten on bass, Ebun Nazon-Power on drums and Vera Kahn on guitar — has been excavating jangly power pop (or “rock-and-lol,” in their words) since 2014, hiding substance behind levity as they satirize pet names, coffee dates, Etsy, gap years and a very specific bourgeois experience. 8 p.m. $10.

‘Admissions’ at Studio Theatre: Joshua Harmon, who wrote Studio Theatre’s hit “Bad Jews,” returns with a timely play that follows two white parents who are headmasters at a boarding school. They pride themselves on diversifying the student body, but when their son’s plan to attend an Ivy League college begins to fall through, they start questioning their progressive values, in this drama that debuted in New York. Through Feb. 17. $20-$111.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Diplo at Echostage: Chart the path of electronic, dance and pop music of the past 15 years, and one name will continue cropping up: Diplo. The enfant terrible of EDM broke through alongside M.I.A., founded the globe-trotting label Mad Decent, produced for everyone from Beyoncé to Bieber to Britney, helped spur the Caribbean takeover of pop with his Major Lazer project, won Grammy awards and landed on Forbes lists. These days, he’s churning out pop hits with Sia in LSD and with Mark Ronson in Silk City, but he’s still an ace in the DJ booth, his first and forever home. 9 p.m. $50.

Spin Ping-Pong Grand Opening: Subterranean ping-pong parlor and lounge Spin opened its doors in December, but it’s only now getting around to throwing a grand-opening party. For a $10 donation to literacy nonprofit 826 DC, guests can watch exhibition ping-pong matches between professional players, including 14-time Swedish national champion Malin Pettersson, and, more important, play ping-pong for free all night. (Hit the main bar for a drink and to relax on leather couches between matches.) 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation.

‘The Holy Mountain’ at Slash Run: Describing some elements of this surrealist cult classic from Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky probably won’t appeal at face value — it includes a gang of naked children and more bodily functions than one might care to see. Put all together, the story of a Christ-like character known as “the thief” (played by the director himself) has captivated experimental artists and filmgoers with its hallucinatory images. (John Lennon reportedly put up money for the production of this movie based on his love of Jodorowsky’s other work.) 9 p.m. Free.

Friday, Jan. 18

Daylight Winter Wine Fest at City Winery: Daylight, one of Washington’s best parties for fans of disco, soulful house, rare grooves and throwback hip-hop and R&B, has bounced around town since the 2016 closure of its longtime home, Liv, above Bohemian Caverns. This month, though, Daylight is sliding over to City Winery in Ivy City, which seems like a match for the party’s vibe: Tickets include a flight of four City Winery wines as well as dancing to DJ Divine’s selections. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. $10-$20.

‘Kleptocracy’ at Arena Stage: Playwright Kenneth Lin’s television credits include “House of Cards,” but now he’s tackling a real-life political power struggle with his new work, “Kleptocracy,” which is making its world premiere at Arena Stage this month. This work of fiction, inspired by actual events, is an origin story of sorts on Vladimir Putin: “Kleptocracy” is set in the wake of the Soviet Union’s collapse as a young Putin maneuvers against Russia’s oligarchs to steer the country’s new course. Through Feb. 24. $56-$105.

Hip-Hop Museum Launch party at the Culture House: What better way to kick off the opening of a hip-hop museum than with some of the genre’s earliest pioneers? Headlining the party is the Sugarhill Gang, whose 1979 track “Rapper’s Delight” was the first hip-hop song to land on the Billboard charts. Bronx rapper Melle Mel, who was one of the brains behind Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, will also take the stage, along with legendary local go-go band Trouble Funk. The party is in anticipation of a month-long pop-up gallery of artifacts and memorabilia of hip-hop culture at the Culture House, in collaboration with Park View’s Listen Vision Studios. 6 p.m. to midnight. $75.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn and Chris Kelly