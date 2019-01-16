Local firefighters rescued the 100-pound Doberman named Buddy after it fell through an ice-covered pond in Brandywine, Md.

The dog was found about 15 feet from the shore line in a pond along Mattaponi Road near Croom Road.

Firefighters from Prince George’s County helped in the rescue. Agency spokesman Mark Brady said the pond had a layer of thin ice on it.

In a Twitter message, firefighters said, “'Buddy' is a cold 100 LB Doberman.” They said he is doing well and was returned to his owners.

Officials with the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the incident is a reminder that “any ice covering any body of water should be considered ‘thin ice’ and extremely dangerous.”