Local firefighters rescued the 100-pound Doberman named Buddy after it fell through an ice-covered pond in Brandywine, Md.
The dog was found about 15 feet from the shore line in a pond along Mattaponi Road near Croom Road.
Firefighters from Prince George’s County helped in the rescue. Agency spokesman Mark Brady said the pond had a layer of thin ice on it.
In a Twitter message, firefighters said, “'Buddy' is a cold 100 LB Doberman.” They said he is doing well and was returned to his owners.
Officials with the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the incident is a reminder that “any ice covering any body of water should be considered ‘thin ice’ and extremely dangerous.”