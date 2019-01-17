

For this weekend’s Women’s March, the National Museum of Women in the Arts is offering free admission over the three-day weekend. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Friday, Jan. 18

Daylight Winter Wine Fest at City Winery: Daylight, one of Washington’s best parties for fans of disco, soulful house, rare grooves and throwback hip-hop and R&B, has bounced around town since the 2016 closure of its longtime home, Liv, above Bohemian Caverns. This month, though, Daylight is sliding over to City Winery in Ivy City, which seems like a match for the party’s vibe: Tickets include a flight of four City Winery wines as well as dancing to DJ Divine’s selections. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. $10-$20.

‘Kleptocracy’ at Arena Stage: Playwright Kenneth Lin’s television credits include “House of Cards,” but now he’s tackling a real-life political power struggle with his new work, “Kleptocracy,” which is making its world premiere at Arena Stage this month. This work of fiction, inspired by actual events, is an origin story of sorts on Vladimir Putin: “Kleptocracy” is set in the wake of the Soviet Union’s collapse as a young Putin maneuvers against Russia’s oligarchs to steer the country’s new course. Through Feb. 24. $56-$105.

Hip-Hop Museum Launch party at the Culture House: What better way to kick off the opening of a hip-hop museum than with some of the genre’s earliest pioneers? Headlining the party is the Sugarhill Gang, whose 1979 track “Rapper’s Delight” was the first hip-hop song to land on the Billboard charts. Bronx rapper Melle Mel, who was one of the brains behind Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, will also take the stage, along with legendary local go-go band Trouble Funk. The party is in anticipation of a month-long pop-up gallery of artifacts and memorabilia of hip-hop culture at the Culture House, in collaboration with Park View’s Listen Vision Studios. 6 p.m. to midnight. $75.

‘Twelve Angry Men’ at Ford’s Theatre: Director Sheldon Epps was moved by the death of Trayvon Martin. Epps was running Pasadena Playhouse in California at the time, and he wanted to fill an open slot with a play that somehow reflected America’s latest chapter of fraught race relations. Reginald Rose’s 1950s jury drama “Twelve Angry Men” leapt to mind — and what if this time, half of the jurors were black? “Without changing the text, we found incredible resonances,” says Epps, who is now staging the play at Ford’s Theatre with new actors but the same stark divide of six and six, black and white. Through Feb. 17. $25-$62.

Juggle Jam at Capitol Hill Arts Workshop: If your New Year’s resolution was to learn a new skill, how about juggling? Local performance juggler Christian Kloc will lead a demonstration for the extremely dexterous and coordinated, as well as those who maybe struggle keeping one object in the air. Kloc will perform, lead a hands-on workshop and will conclude with time to show off the skills you’ve learned. The suggested donation for the class will go toward the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop’s tuition assistance fund. 6 to 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation.

Saturday, Jan. 19

MadeInTheDMV at the D.C. Dream Center: The MadeInTheDMV conference is trying to stand out from the large gatherings and panel discussions that flood the District. Instead of using a cliched, heavily manicured story of homegrown success to inspire its audience, MadeInTheDMV provides a platform to let underrepresented local voices share their stories. This free, all-day event brings together some notable members of the arts community, including editors and organizers from streaming giant Spotify and D.C.-born hip-hop festival Trillectro, to discuss where Washington’s creative scene is headed and how to better incorporate people and resources within the city. 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free.

Free community weekend at the National Museum of Women in the Arts: Haven’t gotten a chance to see the Rodarte showcase or artist Ambreen Butt’s exhibit at the National Museum of Women in the Arts? January has been your lucky month. To coincide with this weekend’s Women’s March, the museum is opening its doors for free over the three-day weekend. Time is running out for the Rodarte exhibitions, which ends on Feb. 10. Saturday and Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m. Free.

‘First Chefs’ at the Folger Library: This Folger Shakespeare Library exhibition, spanning the 16th and 19th centuries, traces our food-obsessed culture back to its very early roots — way before chefs scored television shows and book deals. Learn about five “first chefs,” including a pirate who became the first writer to describe chocolate to the British public, a self-liberated slave who cooked for George Washington and the first woman to make a living as a food writer. “First Chefs: Fame and Foodways from Britain to the Americas” also dives into the food economy of the early modern British world, from the pear sellers on the streets of London to breadmaking housewives. Through March 31. Free.

Polar plunge at the Mosaic District: Those taking the plunge into a frigid pool in Fairfax County’s Mosaic District might narrowly miss the Arctic front predicted for the weekend, but they’ll be out there, frozen or not, to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia. There’s an award for “best dressed” plunger, so expect to see some wacky costumes submerged in the chilly water. It’s free to watch, but anyone who wants to take a dive will need to raise $100. Noon to 2 p.m. $100 to participate; free to watch.

Sunday, Jan. 20

‘Led Zeppelin Played Here’ at AFI Silver: On Jan. 20, 1969, the day of President Richard Nixon’s inauguration, a little-known English rock group called Led Zeppelin performed at the Wheaton Youth Center. Or so the local legend says, anyway. Filmmaker Jeff Krulik (“Heavy Metal Parking Lot”) explores Led Zeppelin’s first U.S. tour and the Wheaton concert, which may or may not have actually happened, in this engrossing 2014 documentary. To mark 50 years since that apocryphal concert, as well as the release of Led Zeppelin’s debut album, AFI Silver hosts a screening of “Led Zeppelin Played Here” followed by a Q&A session with Krulik. 8 p.m. $8-$13.

Bourbon Steak 10th Anniversary Brunch: If you’ve dined at Bourbon Steak, you might know that the Georgetown restaurant, which Tom Sietsema calls “the headiest of Washington steakhouses,” doesn’t offer brunch. Except during its tin anniversary, apparently. The all-inclusive four-and-a-half-hour meal features a menu of “Bourbon Steak classics,” cocktails, unlimited pours of Moet champagne, a bloody mary fountain (no, really) and a 10-layer birthday cake, soundtracked by a DJ. A portion of proceeds benefit food charity No Kid Hungry. 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. $75.

D.C. Top Dog Bartender Shake Off at Capo Deli: Bartenders from Service Bar, Wicked Bloom and Hank’s Oyster Bar are among the eight competitors shaking it off in this cocktail competition, which benefits the local Humane Rescue Alliance. A panel of experts, including Washington Post cocktail columnist M. Carrie Allan and Kith and Kin chef Kwame Onwuachi, will pass judgement, but audience members get to sample all the cocktails, made with El Silencio Mezcal, before voting on a favorite. 3 to 6 p.m. $20 in advance, $30 at the door.

Old-School Hip-Hop Bar Crawl: The biggest edition of this U Street fixture features 11 DJs spinning eight hours of classic hip-hop at six different bars. Each stop has its own hours, drink specials and theme — Nick the 1da spins “Wu-Tang vs. the ROC” at Cloak and Dagger from 4 to 7 p.m., while DJ RBI revisits the New York vs. Cali rivalry at Pure Lounge between 7 to 10 p.m. A wristband gets you into every bar, including the after-party at Amsterdam Lounge, plus happy hour deals. 3 to 11 p.m. $20.

Monday, Jan. 21

Let Freedom Ring! A Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. at the Kennedy Center: There are a multitude of ways to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, from a parade to a day of service, but this annual concert at the Kennedy Center is always a great tribute. This year’s program is headlined by actress and singer Audra McDonald, who is only an Oscar short of the EGOT, and theater performer Brian Stokes Mitchell. They’ll be joined by the Let Freedom Ring Choir in the main Concert Hall. You’ll have to arrive early for this popular event: Tickets will be handed out in the Hall of Nations beginning at 4:30 p.m. and limited to two per person. 6 p.m. Free.

Astronomy on Tap at DC9: You might not think of a local bar as a place to learn about the secrets of the universe, but that’s the mission of Astronomy on Tap. This national program launched in New York City in 2014, and is now held in more than a dozen “satellite locations,” including DC9. The night features presentations led by volunteers, but focused on cosmic topics, such as the Cassini mission to Saturn; One of Monday’s topics is entitled “How the Sun is Trying to Kill Us.” There’s a special treat after most of these gatherings: telescope viewings on the rooftop bar, courtesy of the National Air and Space Museum. The cosmic gathering also features astronomy bingo and trivia. 8 p.m. Free.

Peace walk and parade at 2500 Martin Luther King Jr Ave. SE: For almost 40 years, Washington residents have been honoring the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with an annual peace walk and parade through Southeast. The event starts near the Anacostia Metro station and goes south through the neighborhood, ending in a community fair, which will provide basic health screenings such as blood pressure and diabetes tests at the Gateway Pavillion. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

