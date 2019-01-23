

Mike Finkelstein, director of maintenance at Nest DC, handles Quilliam, an African pygmy hedgehog, on Sept. 26, 2017. (Andre Chung for The Washington Post)

Hedgehogs, those small and prickly little creatures, are no longer illegal to own in Fairfax County.

On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors legalized hedgehogs as household pets. It also lifted a rule requiring a permit to keep hermit crabs and chinchillas.

“The board added these three animals to the list of commonly accepted pets,” the county said in a statement. Officials said they can be “kept as household pets without any special permissions.”

Why the change?

County officials said hedgehogs have become increasingly popular pets, leading to inquiries about whether such pets were allowed in Virginia’s most populous jurisdiction.

In Northern Virginia, hedgehogs also are allowed as pets in Arlington and Loudoun counties. Maryland allows them as well. They’re banned in New York City, California, Pennsylvania, Hawaii and in the nation’s capital. Last year, there was an attempt to make them legal in the District, but animal rights groups stepped in and expressed concerns.

Those who support hedgehogs as house pets argue that they’re hypoallergenic and don’t require as much maintenance as dogs or other common pets.

In the D.C. region, it isn’t the first time officials have had to decide the legality of more exotic or unique animals. Arlington County last year banned the ownership of a variety of wild pets — although existing pets were allowed to stay.

The Arlington County Board prohibited ownership of primates, raccoons, wolves, coyotes, squirrels, foxes, leopards, tigers, lions and bears. Also on the no-go list are venomous snakes, certain scorpions, centipedes and spiders.

The hedgehog, though, was allowed.

But before you run out to get one, county officials recommend that you talk to a veterinarian or reliable breeder, as hedgehogs require particular environments, food and care.