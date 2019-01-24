Eric McKay, 15, really, really likes peanut butter.

He prefers it with jelly slathered on two English muffins each day for breakfast, lunch and dinner. His mother, Tracy, said he goes through a jar every three days. But his supply was running low.

Eric, who has autism, tweeted to grocery store chain Lidl to ask when peanut butter would go on sale again. His mother had bought 72 jars last February at their local store’s grand opening. The company responded with a challenge: Get 72,000 retweets, and in exchange they’d give him a lifetime supply of store-brand peanut butter.

He succeeded.

With his father — a furloughed federal worker — at his side at the Lidl store in Dumfries, Va., Eric and his family gave away several peanut butter jars Jan. 23 to other workers furloughed during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Eric is planning another peanut butter giveaway Saturday.



Eric McKay, a 15-year-old with autism who lives in Woodbridge, Va., gave away jars of peanut butter Wednesday to furloughed federal workers at a Lidl grocery store in Dumfries. His father is a furloughed federal worker. (Lidl US) (Courtesy of Lidl US)

His mother said the Woodbridge, Va., family, including Eric’s three siblings, have been “making due on a shoestring” since her husband has been unable to work because of the partial shutdown. He provides the family’s main source of income.

She said Eric, who goes by the nickname “Bean,” told her he wanted to give away the peanut butter because “my Dad is stuck at home. We don’t have any income, but we do have peanut butter, so we should share it.” Tracy said, “to him, it was the obvious thing to do.”

I’m giving away some of my peanut butter, and if you are furloughed like my dad you can have some. I hope my dad is working but he’ll be there if he’s still not. #LidlBeanutButter https://t.co/BoTk8TnFWu — Philosopher Bean (@BeanPhilosopher) January 21, 2019

His mother said Eric’s preference for a particular food isn’t uncommon for people with autism, who can be sensitive to tastes, textures and sounds. She said they often choose to narrow their diets to foods they’re comfortable with.

For Eric, that’s peanut butter and English muffins.

The teen’s peanut butter challenge started after his mom bought six cases of Lidl peanut butter when it was on sale at the Dumfries, Va., store for 78 cents a jar. There was no limit, so she bought as much as she thought they could eat before it expired. Tracy, who doesn’t like peanut butter, said Eric numbered the jars and put them in their basement.

When Eric told his mother about his supply running low, she suggested that he tweet to Lidl and ask when it was going on sale again. He did. The store responded in a Twitter message and gave him another 72 jars — then upped the ante.

Lidl challenged him to reach 72,000 retweets, and in exchange the business would give him a lifetime supply of peanut butter.

We've got 72 jars on the way! Are you willing to up the ante?! If you get 72,000 RTs we’ll give you a lifetime supply of peanut butter. Do you accept our challenge? #LidlBeanutbutter — LidlUS (@LidlUS) October 17, 2018

At first, his mom thought this “is never going to happen.” Eric had just five Twitter followers. But then she said it “just grew organically,” with friends and family retweeting it. He now has more than 2,200 followers.

By Christmas, he reached 40,000 retweets. Then his message really took off, when British author Neil Gaiman and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky retweeted it. Tracy McKay said she thinks Eric’s goal took off when Gaiman “didn’t just retweet it, but he engaged and talked about autism and people having food sensitivities.”

BEAN HAS BEEN OFFERED A LIFETIME SUPPLY OF PEANUT BUTTER IF HE GETS 72,000 RTS TO HIS TWEET. He’s autistic, that’s what he eats. Let’s get him his PBJs. RT his original tweet.



(If you’re worried about his health or nutrition see posts from his mother on original thread.) https://t.co/G7U3Iey7hQ — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 11, 2019

His mom said Lidl gave Eric a “peanut butter card” so he can get more when he needs it, but Eric said he wanted to share it with others, especially furloughed federal workers like his father.

She said Eric’s peanut butter challenge has spawned mostly positive reactions on social media. Many Twitter followers — some of whom have autism — shared their favorite foods and congratulated Eric on sharing his experience.

On Twitter, @illumiwookie wrote, “Bean for Prez, 20Whatever. You’re a good human.” Another person on Twitter, @Hammertime_Teri said, “You are a complete angel and a godsend.”

Eric’s three teenage sisters and brothers have also been excited about the peanut butter challenge and helped in retweeting it. Tracy McKay said she “couldn’t be prouder,” and her husband, she said, “is pleased as punch.” She said it’s been a good lesson for Eric’s siblings on how things can take on a life of their own on the Internet.

After his first giveaway Wednesday, Eric got in the car with his mother and said, “Mom, that just felt so good.”

