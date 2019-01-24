

The 10th annual D.C. Record Fair fills Penn Social with crates of used and rare vinyl on Sunday afternoon. (Richie Downs)

Friday, Jan. 25

Brandy at the Kennedy Center: Brandy hasn’t released an album since 2012, but the singer-actress has stayed busy, most notably by portraying murderous chorus girl Roxie Hart in “Chicago” on Broadway and beyond, including a stint at the Kennedy Center in 2017. When she returns to the D.C. performing arts center for a two-night run, it will be in an even more familiar role: R&B chanteuse. But instead of focusing on the hits of her quarter-century career, she’ll be joined by the National Symphony Orchestra, putting an orchestral spin on classics by other soul music mononyms like Aretha, Etta, Stevie and — naturally — Whitney. 8 p.m. $39-$139.

Frida Kahlo showcase at various Petworth locations: If you’re up for exploring Petworth on Friday night, this community art event is literally what it sounds like: 1,000 images of Frida Kahlo out in the open. There will be a showcase of artists displaying their works inspired by the Mexican artist at Ten Tigers Parlour, and installations at Fia’s Fabulous Finds and Upshur Street Books. The most public-facing display doesn’t even require you to step indoors: Artist Anthony Le will project Kahlo live on the wall outside Petworth Citizen. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free.

Robert Burns Night at Mad Fox Brewing Co.: Mad Fox Brewing is known for its exceptional Scottish-style beers, including the Wee Heavy Strong Ale, which makes the Falls Church brewpub an appropriate place to celebrate the life and work of Scotland’s national bard, Robert Burns. Expect poetry readings and music throughout the night, including bagpipes and a performance by U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion Sean Heely. Scottish food specials — including haggis — will be available throughout the evening, alongside ales and tastes of Scotch whisky. 7 p.m. Free. Food and drink priced individually.

‘Fireworks’ at the Japan Information & Culture Center: The Japan Information and Culture Center has become the anime capital of Washington, thanks to its Animezing! series of free screenings. Friday night’s screening is “Fireworks,” which starts like a teenage romantic drama, but sprinkles in sci-fi elements as it reaches its climax. All advance tickets have been claimed, but a limited number of last-minute registrations will be available in the hours before the event. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free.

New Mexican barbecue at Big Bear Cafe: A growing number of area restaurants, bars and breweries have decided that the best way to counter the cold is with summertime festivities. Big Bear Cafe is co-hosting a party with Little Donna’s, a D.C. catering and pop-up company, to bring a barbecue feast to Bloomingdale by way of New Mexico. Some highlights of the menu include ceviche three ways: a classic concoction heated up with ghost chiles, served on a tostada, and swimming in a warm serrano chili broth. D.C. bar veteran Lukas Smith, most recently of 14th Street’s Destination Wedding, will sling cocktails to go along with the food, which will be served a la carte — no reservations required. Through Saturday. 5 to 9:30 p.m. Free. Food and drink priced individually.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Nile Rodgers & Chic at the Theater at MGM National Harbor: Nile Rodgers has left his fingerprints — and that distinctive, “chucking” guitar style — over four decades of pop music. First, he helped lead the disco revolution with Chic, laying down “Le Freak” and “Good Times” and producing hits for Diana Ross and Sister Sledge. In the 1980s, he worked with Madonna and David Bowie, and soon, his songs would find new life as the sample bed for hip-hop. Then, a few years ago, he was back in vogue, assisting Daft Punk, Disclosure and a new generation of dance floor freaks with his magic touch. For Rodgers, the “Good Times” have never ended. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50.

Brewery luau and pig feast at Dirt Farm Brewing: If the snow and ice have kept you cooped up inside, there are worse ways to fend off old man winter than with a tropical-themed pig roast. Virginia’s Dirt Farm Brewing is celebrating the release of its Pineapple IPA with a full Hawaiian-themed menu to accompany its latest brew. A ticket gets you a plate loaded with roast pig, Hawaiian fried rice, papaya slaw and pineapple upside-down cake. There are three reservation slots — noon to 1 p.m., 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. — but it’s not protected from the cosmos entirely: If there’s inclement weather, the event will move to Feb. 2. Noon to 6 p.m. $22.

Australia Day at Blackfinn: The United States and Australia celebrated “100 years of Mateship” last summer, marking a century since Australian and American forces first fought side-by-side during World War I. It’s only appropriate that we join our friends — sorry, “mates” — from Down Under in celebrating Australia Day. Naturally, the party is being thrown by an Aussie Rules football team, the D.C. Eagles. Join them at Blackfinn downtown for drink specials, meat pies and “classic Aussie tunes,” which might mean all the INXS, Men at Work and Kylie Minogue you can handle. Tickets include one drink and an appetizer buffet (while it lasts), and costumes are encouraged. 7 p.m. to midnight. $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

First anniversary party at the Bruery Store: The Bruery makes some of America’s biggest, baddest and most sought-after barrel-aged beers. Its imperial stouts, including the legendary Black Tuesday and the vanilla-and-cocoa Chocolate Rain, push 20 percent ABV. Last year, the brewery opened its first retail space outside of California near Union Market, giving D.C. beer lovers a place to find rare and delicious beers. The Bruery marks its first year in the District with a day-long celebration that starts with three free bottles of beer for the first 100 people in line (and two bottles for customers 101-200), a lineup of greatest hits draft beers selected by the staff, and a raffle for a year of free members-only beer through the Bruery’s Reserve Society club. Doors open at 11 a.m., but be warned: Last year’s party, with similar giveaways, found fans getting in line hours earlier. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free.

Joe Mande at the Dorothy Betts Theatre: College comedy troupes from around the Mid-Atlantic will converge on George Washington University’s campus on Saturday for an annual comedy festival. Headlining the night is comedian Joe Mande, a co-executive producer and writer on NBC’s “The Good Place,” who is most notable in local lore for his 2011 Twitter feud with then-Wizards star Gilbert Arenas. Mande’s 2017 Netflix hour-long “Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special” featured irreverent looks at politics, society and the Internet. 8 p.m. $10.

Sunday, Jan. 27

10th annual D.C. Record Fair at Penn Social: A decade ago, music industry “experts” were predicting the death of vinyl records. Thankfully, the organizers of the D.C. Record Fair ignored them. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the fair, which fills the cavernous Penn Social bar with dozens of dealers selling mint-condition Beatles records, dusty old soul albums and bargain-basement crates of $1 slabs of wax, which beg you to drop a few bucks on a 1960s calypso compilation or a blue-eyed soul record with an intriguing cover. A group of gurus provides the soundtrack, including Geologist of Animal Collective, “Banned in D.C.” author Cynthia Connolly and D.C. Soul Recordings founder DJ Nitekrawler. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 before noon, $2 after.

Fyre Festival documentary screenings at Dangerously Delicious Pies: Who can forget that haunting image of those slices of cheese thrown on grocery store bread? Maybe you’ve already spent some time devouring the two documentaries on the ill-fated Fyre Festival that were released on two different streaming services in the same week, but the H Street pie shop/bar is giving you chance to watch them back-to-back. Netflix’s “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” starts at 6 p.m. followed by “Fyre Fraud” at 8 p.m., grab a slice of Baltimore Bomb and a beer — all of which pairs perfectly with schadenfreude. Doors at 5 p.m. Free. Food and drinks priced individually.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn and Chris Kelly