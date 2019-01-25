

Prince George's County Police are investigating a crash along Route 210 in Accokeek, Md. (iStock)

A Prince George’s County police officer responding to a death investigation in Accokeek, Md., was injured early Friday after a vehicle struck the officer’s police cruiser.

The crash happened along Route 210 between Pine Drive and Livingston Road. The police officer in the cruiser and the driver of an SUV suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition, according to news reports.

Part of Indian Head Highway was closed after the early Friday crash that happened just after midnight. By 5:30 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and police have not released any details about the death investigation.