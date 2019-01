A water main break is forcing Montgomery College to cancel classes and close five building on its Rockville campus Friday.

The community college said via Twitter that it is canceling all classes and activities scheduled in the following buildings: Counseling and Advising, Music, South Campus Instruction Building, Parilla Performing Arts Center, and Art. Parking lot 11 is also closed.

No other details were immediately available.