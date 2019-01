Like many dogs, Jodie liked to chase geese.

So the pooch jumped into an icy pond in Gaithersburg, Md. The dog’s owners jumped in quickly to rescue her. But they needed help from rescuers, too.

Montgomery County Fire officials said on Twitter that “everybody got out OK.” But the dog’s owners were transported to an area hospital for treatment of cold exposure.

Some days you just gotta do “dog gone” right thing - Jodie’ (dog) jumped into the icy Summit Hall Pond chasing geese & Her 2 owners jumped into pond to rescue her. Everybody got out OK, but @MCFRS EMS transported 2 adults (cold exposure) meantime PE708 crew caring for K9 @ FS708 pic.twitter.com/SzXmMAEHut — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 28, 2019

Jodie, the dog, was fine.

[100-pound Doberman saved after falling through an ice-covered pond]