

"Black Panther," which is nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, will screen for free in 250 theaters Feb. 1-7. (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney/AP)

It’s been a big month for “Black Panther.” Last week, it became the first comic book-based film to earn an Academy Award nomination for best picture. On Sunday, it won best cast in a motion picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the evening’s top overall prize. And now the world-conquering film, which Box Office Mojo reports has earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide, is returning to theaters for a limited engagement — for free.

Disney announced this week that “Black Panther” will screen at 250 theaters across the country between Friday and Feb. 7. There are two showtimes per day, and all fans need to do to claim a ticket is RSVP online, through weticketit.com/blackpanther/.

Locally, participating AMC theaters include four in Maryland (Rivertowne 12 in Oxon Hill, Rio Cinemas 18 in Gaithersburg, the Magic Johnson Capital Center 12 in Largo, Columbia Mall 14); three in Virginia (Hoffman Center 22 in Alexandria, Potomac Mills 18 in Woodbridge and Tysons Corner Center 16); and at Georgetown 14 in the District.

Some screenings are already full, especially over the weekend, but all theaters had multiple showtimes available as of Wednesday morning.