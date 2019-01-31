D.C. firefighters saved a deer that had gotten into the icy waters of the Tidal Basin on Thursday, but it did not survive the ordeal.
A video shows rescuers from the D.C. Fire department’s Special Operations unit rowing in a small red boat in the chilly waters with the deer lying inside.
Shortly after, officials said on Twitter the deer had died: “Sadly, despite the efforts of #DCsBravest, the animal did not survive its time in the water.”
Officials went on to say the incident is a “reminder that no ice is safe ice.” It is not known how the deer got into the Tidal Basin.
The deer was not the only animal rescued from icy waters.
On Jan. 16, in Prince George’s County, firefighters helped save a 100-pound Doberman named Buddy after he fell into an ice-covered pond. He was cold but well and was turned over to his owners.
Tuesday, in Montgomery County, a dog named Jodie jumped into an icy pond in Gaithersburg, Md., while chasing geese. The owners could not reach the dog, so firefighters stepped in to help rescue her.
