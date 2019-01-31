D.C. firefighters saved a deer that had gotten into the icy waters of the Tidal Basin on Thursday, but it did not survive the ordeal.

A video shows rescuers from the D.C. Fire department’s Special Operations unit rowing in a small red boat in the chilly waters with the deer lying inside.

#DCsBravest on scene at the Tidal Basin where our Special Ops personnel have retrieved a deer that had fallen thru the ice. We are bringing it to shore. pic.twitter.com/zuA1fS6BLi — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 31, 2019

Shortly after, officials said on Twitter the deer had died: “Sadly, despite the efforts of #DCsBravest, the animal did not survive its time in the water.”

Officials went on to say the incident is a “reminder that no ice is safe ice.” It is not known how the deer got into the Tidal Basin.

Update deer in Tidal Basin. Sadly, despite the efforts of #DCsBravest, the animal did not survive its time in the water. This is a reminder that no ice is safe ice. pic.twitter.com/jttvCNAmII — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 31, 2019

The deer was not the only animal rescued from icy waters.

On Jan. 16, in Prince George’s County, firefighters helped save a 100-pound Doberman named Buddy after he fell into an ice-covered pond. He was cold but well and was turned over to his owners.



A dog named Buddy was rescued after he fell into an ice-covered pond in Brandywine, Md. (Courtesy of Prince George's County Fire)

Tuesday, in Montgomery County, a dog named Jodie jumped into an icy pond in Gaithersburg, Md., while chasing geese. The owners could not reach the dog, so firefighters stepped in to help rescue her.

