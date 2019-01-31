

Dupont Circle’s annual Groundhog Day celebration starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Friday, Feb. 1

The Long, Long Way Film Weekend at Washington National Cathedral: Few filmmakers have translated the fight for racial justice to the screen better than Spike Lee. One of the District’s most solemn spaces will host screenings of two of Lee’s defining works, complemented by discussions about the struggles facing the black community. The two-day event kicks off Friday with Lee’s masterful 1989 film “Do The Right Thing.” Saturday’s programming starts with a discussion about race and law enforcement in the United States to prime attendees for a screening of “BlacKkKlansman,” which has earned multiple Oscar nods, including best picture. Panel discussions, led by NPR’s Korva Coleman and including guests such as the Rev. Yolanda Pierce, the dean of the Howard University School of Divinity, follow each film. Through Saturday. $10-$15 per event.

Toni Braxton at the Theater at MGM National Harbor: At 51, the R&B icon responsible for such hits as “Un-Break My Heart,” “Breathe Again” and “You’re Makin’ Me High” is still churning out classics. “Long as I Live,” the lead single off her 2018 album “Sex & Cigarettes,” nabbed a pair of Grammy nominations and topped the R&B charts, a telling display of the soulful singer’s staying power. Her latest album rehashes some familiar themes from her past — heartbreak, pain and philandering men — while showcasing the same buttery contralto vocals that helped her first gain notice nearly 30 years ago. With Braxton touring alongside popular ’90s R&B group SWV, expect a night filled with nostalgia. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Brasstracks at Union Stage: If you don’t know Brasstracks by name, you probably know their work. The Brooklyn-based duo, Ivan Jackson on trumpet and Conor Rayne on drums, won a Grammy in 2017 for producing Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem” and have worked with artists ranging from Lido to the Underachievers. Jackson and Rayne attended the Manhattan School of Music together, and since forming Brasstracks in 2014, they’ve learned to deftly combine their classical music training with more modern, electronic music-inspired influences — which is a bit atypical for conservatory-trained musicians. They’ve dubbed the lane they’ve carved for themselves “future brass,” seamlessly fusing electronic sounds with funk, classical jazz and R&B, plus the bravado of a big band. 8 p.m. $20-$25.

Greensky Bluegrass at the Anthem: Greensky Bluegrass has made annual winter visits to the District since 2014, often in the form of a multi-night run at the 9:30 Club. This year, the band graduates from the 9:30 to the Anthem for a two-show stand behind their most recent album “All For Money.” The album is the clearest sign yet that the Michigan-bred jam act has moved beyond the “bluegrass” in its name. Its opener, “Do It Alone,” for example, opens with the deliberate sound of an electric guitar being plugged in, with an extended instrumental section that recalls Pink Floyd. Still, there’s plenty of bluegrass-style pickin’ at the core of the songs, among the best in the jam-band scene, a genre that often values heavily improvised live shows over studio songwriting. 7:30 p.m. $40-$75.

Eighth anniversary party at Port City Brewing: Port City Brewing as received its share of acclaim over the past eight years, including being named the best small brewery in America in 2015 at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival. The Alexandria brewery shows no sign of resting on its laurels, either: Its birthday celebration is headlined by the release of a beer so big it’s dubbed Colossal. This year’s concoction, the eighth in the series, is a doppelbock the brewery says evokes “baking bread and plums.” It also checks in at 8 percent alcohol by volume, of course. The two-day party comes with extended hours at the brewery (noon to 11 p.m.), food trucks, including Rocklands Bar-be-que, and live musical performances into the night. Noon to 11 p.m. Free; food and drinks priced individually.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Groundhog Day at Dupont Circle: On Saturday, a rodent will pop its head out of a hole on a Bill Murray film set somewhere northeast of Pittsburgh and tell us how soon spring will arrive. Washington has its own prognosticating groundhog, who forecasts the political climate as well as the weather. (It’ll be a shocker if he predicts anything more than “six more weeks of political gridlock.”) Join Potomac Phil in Dupont Circle for the capital’s annual Groundhog Day celebration, which features a polka band, a puppet show and coffee. The event starts bright and early, so you can still (sigh) make it to brunch on time. 8:30 a.m. Free.

Jason Moran with Ron Miles at the Kennedy Center: Killer. That’s the best way to describe the jazz programming the Kennedy Center has on the menu this spring, and there are at least two ways to explain the imminent lethality. The first is that today’s jazz world, in and of itself, feels increasingly broad and prismatic. Reason No. 2: Jason Moran has his ears opened wide enough to hear it all. Bring your wide ears out to Moran’s own upcoming performances, including Saturday with Ron Miles at the Terrace Theater, and you’ll hear him balancing his double role as an artist and an educator — an improviser who knows how to lean into jazz’s bright future in hopes of better illuminating its past. 7 p.m. $45.

Trippie Redd at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Not many artists can rise to prominence on a distinct sound and then lead its reinvention — all before their 20th birthday. Trippie Redd is in the midst of accomplishing just that, with his 2018 releases “Life’s a Trip” and “A Love Letter to You 3” serving to push forward an increasingly stale SoundCloud emo-rap subgenre that’s recently dominated the landscape. The Canton, Ohio, native has begun to diversify his trap-heavy sound with elements of alt-rock and even a bit of jazz. Still, he’s managed to maintain his often violent and sometimes sorrowful lyrical content, while also exploring the more melodic corners of his sonic realm on tracks like “Wish,” a collaboration with Diplo. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Inter Arma at Atlas Brew Works: The Northeast brewery quietly became the District’s epicenter for loud music in 2018, hosting semiregular metal shows in its colossal tank room. Last year’s heaviest bookings included the pithy California powerviolence group Despise You, Chicago riff-oozers Bongripper and the great District death-metal troupe Genocide Pact. Saturday’s concert might top them all: Sludgy Richmond quintet Inter Arma headlines, with a murderer’s row of openers including upstart D.C. hardcore ragers Rashomon. Proceeds benefit one of the District’s finest thrash bands, Ilsa, whose gear was stolen on tour in Seattle. There are no advance tickets, so arrive close to when doors open to snag a spot and a beer. 7 p.m. $10.

Sunday, Feb. 3

Super Bowl viewing parties: Whether you’re cheering for former Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay or rooting against Tom Brady, this weekend is an excuse to spend one more Sunday indulging in pizza, wings and beer. Here are some of the best deals going: Pizzeria Paradiso is throwing a party in its Georgetown basement Game Room, with free slices of pizza at a special pizza bar from 6 p.m. through the third quarter, and $20 buckets of craft beer until the end of the game. Jack Rose hosts another of its all-you-can-eat-and-drink viewing parties, where $50 covers unlimited servings of five types of chili and a choice of 15 draft or bottled beers and ciders. Penn Social pairs some of the best sightlines in town — watch the game on a 22-foot movie screen and nine “smaller” 10-foot screens — with $4 Miller Lite and Blue Moon beers. The Brixton’s tailgate party, which kicks off at 5 p.m., includes wings for 25 cents, pot stickers for 50 cents and $5 loaded hot dogs, washed down with $3 beers and selected $6 cocktails. Super Bowl LIII begins at 6:30 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XV Viewing Party at Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap: While the Redskins are shut out of the Super Bowl again, there’s one local athlete worth cheering for this weekend: MinGuk, formerly known as Pirate, is a 7-month-old English Springer Spaniel mix taking the field for Team Ruff in the Puppy Bowl. MinGuk was adopted from the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria shelter last fall, after the Puppy Bowl was filmed, but the AWLA is supporting him during a viewing party at Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap in Del Ray. Proceeds from food and drink sales benefit the AWLA. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Free, registration suggested.

‘Death Proof’ at Slash Run: Looking for something to do that doesn’t revolve around football? Kick back and enjoy a movie with your Sunday brunch. The Petworth burger bar’s weekend brunch menu has the usual morning fare and drink specials, but Sunday’s diners will get all of that plus Quentin Tarantino’s “Death Proof.” You might have missed this 2007 movie because it was part of the double feature presented in theaters as “Grindhouse,” an ode to the now mostly defunct venues that showed B movies. It’s a fun, breezy film that stars Kurt Russell as the despicable and sleazy Stuntman Mike who preys on women by taking them in murderous rides in his stunt car. Spoiler alert: Don’t worry, Russell gets his just deserts from a trio of women led by Rosario Dawson. 1 p.m. Free; food and drink prices vary.

— Hau Chu, Tyler Blint-Welsh, Fritz Hahn and Chris Richards