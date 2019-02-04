

At ChiKo, chef Scott Drewno and team have created daily “Year of the Pig Plates” for their Chinese New Year celebration which starts on Monday. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post).

Monday, Feb. 4

Chinese New Year celebration at ChiKo: The Chinese zodiac’s Year of the Pig is infinitely more fun for chefs than the years of the rat or the snake. At ChiKo, for example, chef Scott Drewno and team have created daily “Year of the Pig Plates” with spicy boiled pork dumplings, spiced pulled pork, pickles and stir-fried rice cakes. But that’s not the only fun cooking at the Barracks Row fast-casual spot: Himitsu chef Kevin Tien and beverage director Carlie Steiner are making a guest appearance in the kitchen from 9:30 p.m. to midnight on Feb. 8 for the no-reservations-required ChiKo After Dark series. Just expect it to be busy: Brunch reservations filled up more than a month in advance. Through Feb. 10. Food and drink prices vary.

[15 things to do around D.C. in February, including Lunar New Year celebrations and a star-studded “Music Man”]

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Lunar New Year ice cream tasting party at Ice Cream Jubilee locations: What sweeter way to ring in the beginning of the Year of the Pig than a tasting of Asian-inspired flavors? At all three Ice Cream Jubilee locations, there will be flights of four different ice creams, including the spicy-sweet combo of citrus Sichuan peppercorn and two sorbets — one of which is vegan. A ticket gets you a tasting of all four frozen treats, as well as a take-home pint. 7 and 8 p.m. $16.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

‘The Music Man’ at the Kennedy Center: The Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage concert series is in its second season now, and in short order it’s turned into a hot-ticket event. Alluring titles and appealing casts will do that, and next up is a fairly starry “Music Man.” Broadway vets Norm Lewis (“Porgy and Bess”) and Jessie Mueller (“Beautiful”) headline as Harold Hill and Marian the Librarian, with Rosie O’Donnell on board as Mrs. Paroo (Marian’s mom). Eight shows only, packed in a six-day span. Through Feb. 11. $69-$249.

[‘A little chaotic and scary’: Behind the scenes as the Kennedy Center’s ‘Music Man’ comes together in two weeks]

Sharon Van Etten at the 9:30 Club: For a little while, it seemed as if Sharon Van Etten was giving up on her career as a touring musician. After 2014’s “Are We There,” the singer-songwriter took time off to try other things: scoring a movie, acting in a Netflix series, going to school for psychology, becoming a mother. Thankfully, she got back to writing songs, which became the new “Remind Me Tomorrow.” The album ditches the acoustic guitar work of her early records in favor of heavy synthesizer sounds. The effect, like her vocals, is haunting and beguiling. While motherhood plays a role on the album, some of the best songs are about Van Etten’s youth: the confident and danceable “Comeback Kid” and “Seventeen,” her best chance at a hit single. 7 p.m. Sold out.

Thursday, Feb. 7

‘Open’ at the Flagg Building: Last March, passersby on Pennsylvania Avenue witnessed an impromptu spectacle as a projection reading “Crime Scene: Do Not Enter” flashed across the front entrance of Trump International Hotel. The mastermind behind the brazen visual was local artist Robin Bell, who has made headlines for his politically charged displays at the former Old Post Office and the Newseum, above. “Open,” his new installation at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design, further explores freedom of speech and censorship through striking lights and projections. The piece also serves as a prelude to a forthcoming exhibition that examines the cancellation of Robert Mapplethorpe’s retrospective at the now-defunct Corcoran Gallery of Art nearly 30 years ago, after the planned exhibit had received negative attention for its sexual imagery and content. Through March 31. Free.

‘Section 14’ at the National Museum of the American Indian: Vacationers know Palm Springs for its sun-drenched pools and golf courses, but a new exhibition at the National Museum of the American Indian sheds light on the tumultuous history of one square mile of land near the city’s downtown. This area makes up the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation, and “Section 14: The Other Palm Springs, California” illuminates the Cahuilla tribe’s struggle for sovereignty. Composed of photographs, maps and newspaper clippings, the coming exhibition was created by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. Through January 2020. Free.

Drag Queen Story Hour at the Adams Morgan Community Center: Drag Queen Story Hour, which began in San Francisco in 2015, is exactly what the name implies: Drag queens volunteer to visit libraries and schools across the country to read inclusive books to children and celebrate diversity. Washington’s first Drag Queen Story Hour, sponsored by the Line Hotel and the D.C. Public Library, is coming to the Adams Morgan Community Center with special guest queen Jane Saw, who was named the runner-up in Metro Weekly’s 2018 Best of Gay D.C. contest. Afterward, there’s a “craftivity” for the kids to make, sponsored by local shop Salt and Sundry. (RSVPs are encouraged, but not required.) 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Free.

Mandolin Orange at the 9:30 Club: Now a decade into a career that has seen it help redefine American roots music for a younger generation, the duo Mandolin Orange has officially mastered blending engaging storytelling with acoustic elements of bluegrass, folk and country. Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz describe their music as radiating a mysterious warmth, with songs that sound like “whispered secrets” — the result of a deep, intimate bond between the married couple. Their sixth album, “Tides of a Teardrop,” is due out on Friday, and such singles as “Time We Made Time” and “The Wolves” promise an intimate, emotive concert experience. 7 p.m. Sold out.

Friday, Feb. 8

Grand reopening at Black Cat Red Room: The Black Cat’s decision to close its first-floor Red Room bar and intimate Backstage performance space sent ripples through Washington music lovers of a certain age. But after a month of remodeling, the new upstairs bar, complete with a jukebox and pinball, is ready for the world — and the cynical old punks who worry about how different it will be from the old space. The new hours are slightly later, with doors opening at 9 p.m., which might help provide that old night-owl atmosphere. 9 p.m. Free.

[The Black Cat is shrinking by half. Why? Because punks don’t live there anymore.]

Nellie McKay at the Kennedy Center: Nellie McKay is just as comfortable singing a tender rendition of “The Nearness of You” as she is penning a song about zombies. The singer-songwriter has both a lovely voice and a cutting sense of humor, and at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater, she’ll perform classic jazz standards off her new album, “Sister Orchid,” along with her own tunes. This performance is part of a series curated by Renée Fleming, the famed opera singer who serves as a Kennedy Center artistic adviser-at-large. 7:30 p.m. $25-$35.

‘The Heiress’ at Arena Stage: The title character in Arena Stage’s production of “The Heiress” is fantastically wealthy, but her money stems from her disapproving father. When she’s courted by a dashing suitor, Catherine Sloper sets out on a new path — and ends up finding her own voice. This melodrama, set in 1850s New York City, is loosely based on the Henry James novel “Washington Square” and is directed by Seema Sueko, Arena Stage’s deputy artistic director. Through March 10. $56-$72.

Drive-By Truckers at the Anthem: With 2016’s “American Band,” the Drive-By Truckers left no ambiguity about where they stood on the political landscape, tackling racial injustice and gun violence with a decidedly anti-Trump attitude. The band didn’t pull any punches — even if it cost them fans — and the days since the election have only steeled their resolve. Take last year’s “The Perilous Night”: Sonically, it’s classic Truckers, with its Southern rock riff, honky tonk piano, chug-chug-chug rhythm section and the heavy-hearted twang of Patterson Hood. But it’s Hood’s lyrics that hit hardest: “Dumb, white and angry with their cup half filled / Running over people down in Charlottesville / White House fury, it’s the killing side he defends.” 8 p.m. $40-$75.

— Hau Chu, Tyler Blint-Welsh, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly, Nelson Pressley and Stephanie Williams