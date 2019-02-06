Killer whales were spotted by a fisherman off the coast of Virginia Beach — a scene that is not too common, experts said.

2 KILLER WHALES off of Virginia Beach, Va!!!! While offshore Seabass fishing we encountered an orca. We sailed... Posted by Bill Pappas Jr. on Monday, February 4, 2019

Bill Pappas Jr., a charter fishing boat captain for Playin' Hookey Charters, posted on Facebook that he spotted the killer whales Monday while he was fishing for sea bass. He dubbed it a “Killer” Monday!

He said on Facebook that he sailed parallel to one of the whales for about a mile. Then, he said, “we eased ahead and slowed down to see nature’s beauty in person.” He said they then saw another one headed east.

“Truly one of the coolest things I’ve ever witnessed on the water,” Pappas wrote.

WDBJ7.com was among the first to report on the recent whale sighting.

Alexander M. Costidis, a stranding response coordinator with the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, told WTKR that killer whales are “incredibly cosmopolitan.” He said they can be found in all of the oceans around the world, and while they are not common to the Mid-Atlantic and southern coasts of the United States, “those waters are considered part of their primary range.”