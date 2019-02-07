

D.C.'s annual Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown happens on Sunday. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Friday, Feb. 8

Grand reopening at Black Cat Red Room: The Black Cat’s decision to close its first-floor Red Room bar and intimate Backstage performance space sent ripples through Washington music lovers of a certain age. But after a month of remodeling, the new upstairs bar, complete with a jukebox and pinball, is ready for the world — and the cynical old punks who worry about how different it will be from the old space. The new hours are slightly later, with doors opening at 9 p.m., which might help provide that old night-owl atmosphere. 9 p.m. Free.

[The Black Cat is shrinking by half. Why? Because punks don’t live there anymore.]

Nellie McKay at the Kennedy Center: Nellie McKay is just as comfortable singing a tender rendition of “The Nearness of You” as she is penning a song about zombies. The singer-songwriter has both a lovely voice and a cutting sense of humor, and at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater, she’ll perform classic jazz standards off her new album, “Sister Orchid,” along with her own tunes. This performance is part of a series curated by Renée Fleming, the famed opera singer who serves as a Kennedy Center artistic adviser-at-large. 7:30 p.m. $25-$35.

Drive-By Truckers at the Anthem: With 2016’s “American Band,” the Drive-By Truckers left no ambiguity about where they stood on the political landscape, tackling racial injustice and gun violence with a decidedly anti-Trump attitude. The band didn’t pull any punches — even if it cost them fans — and the days since the election have only steeled their resolve. Take last year’s “The Perilous Night”: Sonically, it’s classic Truckers, with its Southern rock riff, honky tonk piano, chug-chug-chug rhythm section and the heavy-hearted twang of Patterson Hood. But it’s Hood’s lyrics that hit hardest: “Dumb, white and angry with their cup half filled / Running over people down in Charlottesville / White House fury, it’s the killing side he defends.” 8 p.m. $40-$75.

[4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days]

‘The Heiress’ at Arena Stage: The title character in Arena Stage’s production of “The Heiress” is fantastically wealthy, but her money stems from her disapproving father. When she’s courted by a dashing suitor, Catherine Sloper sets out on a new path — and ends up finding her own voice. This melodrama, set in 1850s New York City, is loosely based on the Henry James novel “Washington Square” and is directed by Seema Sueko, Arena Stage’s deputy artistic director. Through March 10. $56-$72.

Oscar nominated short films at area Landmark Theatres: It’s time to do your Oscar homework. As every awards nerd knows, it’s not your familiarity with the best-picture nominees, but with the shorts — animated, live-action and documentary — that can make or break your score in the office pool. Once again, Landmark Theatres is making it easy to bone up, with three showcases of the nominated films. Landmark’s E Street and Bethesda Row Cinemas will show the animated and live-action shorts — look out for Pixar’s “Bao” and the bittersweet French Canadian “Marguerite” in those respective categories. Landmark’s West End will be the only place you can catch the contenders for the documentary shorts, including the eye-opening “Black Sheep.” Through Feb. 14. $9.50-$12.50.

[A viewer’s (and bettor’s) guide to the 2019 Oscar shorts]

Saturday, Feb. 9

BbyMutha at Songbyrd: Only BbyMutha can promise, “I might pull up with my pistol and some baby wipes” and pull it off; apart from being one of the best, most prolific DIY rappers around, the 29-year-old talent is also the mother of two sets of twins. And while the challenges of motherhood crop up in her songs, her unflinching and unapologetic lyrics also tackle relationships, sex and the rap game, all in her elastic Chattanooga drawl. Witness her down-to-earth realness firsthand at a show that doubles as an album release party and a ball-inspired competition, with such categories as “Virgin Runway” and “Goth Realness.” 11 p.m. Sold out.

Pop-Up Magazine at the Warner Theatre: Arcade Fire bandmember Will Butler is trying his hand as a magazine editor of sorts by contributing to “Pop-Up Magazine,” a live multimedia show crisscrossing the country. See what the indie music veteran came up with when the show’s winter “issue” heads to the Warner Theatre. Writers and filmmakers from across the media landscape will tell stories on wide-ranging topics such as dating in the middle of nowhere and an infamous moment in Olympics history, accompanied by visual art and an orchestra score. 7:30 p.m. $20-$39.

‘You, Me, Them, Everybody’ Marathon Show at Wonderland Ballroom: For 10 years, Brandon Wetherbee has hosted a thing called “You, Me, Them, Everybody” at the Wonderland Ballroom. This hybrid talk/comedy/variety program finds Wetherbee interviewing artists, journalists, musicians and other random guests in between sets by bands and comics. It’s weird and unpredictable, and often quite funny. To celebrate a decade in action, Wetherbee has put together a marathon version of YMTE, stretching 11 consecutive hours. The lengthy slate of guests includes Prince of Petworth Dan Silverman, City Paper reporter Laura Hayes, projection artist Robin Bell, comic Haywood Turnipseed Jr., and DJ Will Eastman. While you’re not expected to stay for the whole thing, it’s definitely worth dropping in for a few drinks. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. $5 suggested donation.

Cupid’s Undie Run at Penn Social: Strip down to your skivvies for a good cause — while getting a little exercise — during this annual run. The Valentine’s Day-themed charity event downtown raises money to help find a cure for the genetic tumor disorder neurofibromatosis. Runners clad in just their underwear will take a mile-long jaunt in the brisk February weather, then return to Penn Social to warm up and keep the party going. Note: The organizers remind participants to keep it PG-13 with their underwear choice, as this is happening on city streets and all. Noon to 4 p.m. $40-$50.

Sunday, Feb. 10

Lunar New Year celebration at Sixth and I streets NW: It might make sense to celebrate the Lunar New Year by pigging out on food, but for those looking for a classic celebration, head to Chinatown for the annual parade. The city will ring in the Year of the Pig starting off at Sixth and I streets NW, with a traditional lion dance, martial arts display and firecrackers to cap off festivities. 2 p.m. Free.

Tony Craddock Jr. at City Winery: At what point does the world’s background music become a musician’s foreground music? Or, more specifically, where does a life in smooth jazz begin? For Tony Craddock Jr., a 30-year-old soprano saxophonist from Northern Virginia, it all starts more than two decades ago on an afternoon in the third grade when a thunderstorm suddenly came gnashing over the roof of his elementary school. Craddock wanted to know more about what a thunderstorm actually was, “so when I got home, I turned on the Weather Channel,” he says. “That pairing of smooth jazz and the weather . . . It created this synergy that stuck with me.” 8 p.m. $25-$35.

[How did Tony Craddock Jr. get into smooth jazz? It started on a rainy day.]

Estelle at the Birchmere: Estelle is best known for “American Boy,” but her latest album is all about Jamaica and Great Britain. “Lovers Rock” is a celebration of the music the West Londoner grew up listening to: the eponymous flavor of reggae that looked for liberation through romance, if not overt, Rastafarian politics. The sound flourished in London’s sound system scene, and Estelle’s father even had a hand in the work of “Lovers Rock” originator Louisa Mark. On her album, Estelle lives up the genre’s spirit but updates the sound, collaborating with reggae stars like Kranium, Konshens and HoodCelebrityy but drawing from a wider range of music, from the Caribbean and beyond. 7:30 p.m. $29.50.

‘Once’ at Olney Theatre: We’ve all heard the stories about film and TV stars who return to their roots in live theater to brush up on their skills and reconnect with a live audience. Malinda Kathleen Reese offers a 21st-century twist on that tale: She’s a social-media luminary star who’s revisiting her stage background to co-star in Olney Theatre’s production of “Once” this month. The 24-year-old Reese found fame not in Hollywood or on Broadway, but on YouTube. The minute-long video of her impromptu rendition of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” in a Spanish church has attracted more than 23 million views. Through March 10. $54-$89.

Roofers Union Fifth Anniversary Party: Roofers Union remains an underrated Adams Morgan hangout, with a sizeable rooftop deck and a stellar beer selection. To wrap up a week of birthday celebrations, the bar is offering a party with $6 draft beers, including rarities from the likes of Dogfish Head, Avery and Crooked Run, half-price vintage bottles, and a menu of snacks and retired dishes. 5 to 11 p.m. Free; food and drink priced individually.

— Adele Chapin, Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn, Geoffrey Himes, Chris Kelly, Michael O’Sullivan and Chris Richards