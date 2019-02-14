Missing: A male bald eagle named Justice.

Wildlife experts said the bird went missing Saturday afternoon from a nest 110 feet up in an oak tree at the D.C. police academy property in Southwest Washington where his mate Liberty recently laid an egg.

With a 24-hour eagle camera, wildlife experts have been able to closely track the eagles’ comings and goings.

Things appeared to be going fine at the nest, with a hint of spring and new life in the air. Liberty and Justice mated Saturday, experts said, and fertilized an egg.

[A bald eagle has laid her first egg of the year in Washington]

But in that afternoon, a new, younger male eagle showed up at the nest. And from the eagle cam video, birdwatchers could see he had cuts on his talons which experts said may be evidence that he was in a fight, perhaps with Justice. Avid birdwatchers said they haven’t seen Justice since Saturday afternoon when the new, younger eagle came to the nest.

On Tuesday, Liberty laid the egg that’s expected to hatch in roughly 30-plus days, around mid-March.



Justice, a male bald eagle, has gone missing from a nest in Southwest Washington. (Courtesy of Earth Conservation Corps./Courtesy of Earth Conservation Corps.)

Liberty and Justice have called the nest at the police academy grounds home since 2004.

Experts said they thought Justice would come back by now and are starting to get a bit concerned.

On Thursday, officials with the Earth Conservation Corps. put out a Facebook message asking for help in finding Justice. It read, “CALLING ALL BIRDWATCHERS” and explained that he’d gone missing.

If the two male birds did fight, Justice may have left the area or is injured, the experts said.

“He could be just rejuvenating after a fight and being chased off,” said Tommy Lawrence, managing director at the Earth Conservation Corps, which monitors the eagles. He said it’s not uncommon for bald eagles to be chased off by others. They leave the nest for a bit and then come back.

[Young bald eagle falls from nest, found on sidewalk in Northeast]

Typically, bald eagles don’t leave the nest too much when they have eggs to hatch. Experts emphasized that it’s important Justice come back to the nest to do his “crucial job of catching fish and bringing them for his mate and hatchling” while Liberty incubates the eggs.

Since his disappearance, the new, younger male eagle has brought some food to Liberty. And she has left the nest for short periods to get food for herself.

But there is worry that the new, younger eagle could cause other troubles to the family. Bird watchers have dubbed the new male, M1. Wildlife experts have also called him “Aaron Burrd.”

“Because it’s not his egg, he would likely destroy it by eating it or cracking it," Lawrence said. But experts said they are hopeful that he won’t, given that he has been alone with the egg in the nest for short stretches and has not done anything to harm it.

Like most mamas, animal and human, Liberty has been protecting her offspring and chasing off the new male eagle whenever possible, the experts said. On Wednesday night she chased him off again, according to avid birdwatchers who saw it on the eagle cam.

[Hatch day! Baby eagle emerges in nest above D.C. police academy]

It isn’t the first time an eagle’s gone missing.

Last year, another pair of bald eagles -- Mr. President and the First Lady -- had a few days apart during the mating and hatching season. They have a nest at the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast.

A new female showed up at their nest and was “mating with Mr. President,” according to experts. But the First Lady “came back and chased her off,” according to Lawrence. The First Lady had left for about three days and wildlife experts said they were never able to figure out where she went. They’re known on Twitter as “Mr. P & First Lady” and also have a camera recording their moves.

Bald eagles in the region have made a comeback. Many of them were forced out by pollution in the late 1940s, but in the 1990s, volunteers from the Earth Conservation Corps worked with wildlife experts to relocate nests in Wisconsin to the arboretum in Northeast Washington.

[The First Lady still has not laid an egg, and Mr. President is still tweeting about it]

Those eaglets were let go in the D.C. area, and since then, bald eagles have stayed and reproduced. That has helped, in part, to spur the presence of bald eagles along the Anacostia and Potomac rivers, wildlife experts said.