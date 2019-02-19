Awwww.

A baby camel was born earlier this month at the Richmond zoo.

The facility put out news of the baby camel’s birth over the weekend. It was born Feb. 7 to Walter and Mindy, the camel parents, according to zoo officials.

On its Facebook post, the Metro Richmond Zoo said, “The baby girl is currently being given time to bond with mom and her new herd.” It went on, “Both mom and baby are happy and healthy.”

And yes, the zoo is looking for name suggestions.

Carey Glenn suggested on Facebook that the new baby be named “Alexandra Camelton.” Others suggested combining her parents names and calling her “Windy.”

Others joked that she should be named “Wednesday,” in honor of Hump Day, a nickname for the middle of the week.

Pam Moreton suggested on Facebook that she be named “Camilla.”

The Metro Richmond Zoo has more than 2,000 animals from over 180 species and is located in Moseley, Va., about 25 miles west of Richmond.

Zoo officials did not say when they would choose a name for the new, baby camel.