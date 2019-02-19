

Julia Holter performs at the Rock and Roll Hotel in 2016. Holter returns to Washington on Tuesday at U Street Music Hall in support of her album, "Aviary." (Josh Sisk for The Washington Post)

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Julia Holter at U Street Music Hall: This Los Angeles singer-songwriter has spent her past five studio albums striking a balance between surgically composed soundscapes and ethereal vocals that hover above the ambient melodies she plays on her keyboard. Holter’s keyboard playing can summon otherworldly vibrations as easily as she evokes baroque classical works. Her latest album, “Aviary,” is packed with tracks that explore the range of her sonic signature, as if she’s exorcising spirits from a church organ. One song begins with a nearly four-minute bagpipe drone before giving way to tenderly hushed vocals. 7 p.m. $17.

‘Enduring Ideals’ at George Washington University Museum: Norman Rockwell’s famous paintings illustrating Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms — of speech, of worship, from fear and from want — rarely leave their home in Stockbridge, Mass., where Rockwell’s namesake museum is located. But they’ve been on the move as part of an international traveling exhibition, which arrives next month at George Washington University Museum. In addition to viewing the Four Freedoms paintings, visitors to the exhibition will see historical documents that show how Rockwell’s work galvanized Americans to support the Allies’ effort in World War II. Through April 29. Free.

‘Tap Dogs’ at the Kennedy Center: Sorry, animal lovers, “Tap Dogs” does not feature furry canines hoofing it, but it does offer its own contemporary spin on the art of tap dance. Against a backdrop that represents a construction site in an Australian steel town, dancers perform high-energy tap routines and stunts set to live music, giving the production a vibe more akin to “Stomp!” than, say, a traditional Irish step dance. Through Feb. 24. $29-$99.

Michael Bublé at Capital One Arena: It’s been five years since Michael Bublé performed in Washington, and much has changed for the Canadian musician. Most notably, he has spent time away from the spotlight to care for his son, who was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. As his son’s condition improved, Bublé went back into the studio to record his latest album, “Love,” which finds the crooner in a hopeful mood. Now he’s back on the road to bring “Love” to life. 8 p.m. $85-$139.50.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Anderson Paak at the Theater at MGM National Harbor: No one has more fun at an Anderson Paak concert than the man himself. Still, his fans usually feel compelled to vibe along to the rapper-singer’s shiny tunes, which drip with magnetic charm, whether Paak is singing in a glimmering voice that feels tailored for summer-soaked days, or playing drums in his soulful train of a band, the Free Nationals. The prodigious 32-year-old has earned co-signs from Los Angeles hip-hop luminaries Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar, and both appear on Paak’s latest album “Oxnard,” which concludes a trilogy of albums that serve as love letters to the beaches they were named for. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Annual Academy Award Showcase at the National Archives: You might not see many famous faces on the big screen at the National Archives’ annual showcase of Academy Award-nominated movies, but these films are definitely worth a watch — especially considering the screenings are free. For those of us with short attention spans, consider the weekend lineup (Feb. 23-24): You can view all the nominees for live-action short films in quick succession Saturday at noon, then for animated short films at 3:30 p.m., and the short documentaries Sunday at 11 a.m. The feature-length documentary hopefuls, including “RBG” and “Free Solo,” will screen from Wednesday through Sunday — all five are at capacity but you can hop on the waitlist. Through Feb. 24. Free.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Atlas Intersections Festival at Atlas Performing Arts Center: A climate-change-inspired ballet, an interactive puppet show based on Shakespeare and a jazzy guide to Duke Ellington’s D.C. neighborhoods — these are just a few of the many performances in this year’s Atlas Intersections Festival. The 10th annual event, held at the H Street Corridor performing arts venue, crosses genres by featuring visual artists, poets, actors, musicians, dancers and more. There are two Family Fun Days, a youth summit headed up by creative young Washingtonians and free performances that are part of The Washington Post-sponsored Cafe Concert Series. (The Post is a founding media sponsor of the festival.) Various times. Free-$35.

Mother Tongue Film Festival at various locations: For the past two years, the Smithsonian has hosted a film festival that celebrates the power and beauty of words as spoken around the world. This year’s event takes place over four days at locations all over Washington — not just limited to Smithsonian buildings — and includes six feature films and 15 short films from nations as far away as Tonga, Zambia and Bhutan. The main attraction will take place on Sunday at the Kennedy Center where “Last Whispers,” an audiovisual and virtual-reality ode to extinct and endangered languages, will make its U.S. premiere. Through Sunday. Free.

Something Old, Something New: Book Swap Evening at the Goethe-Institut: Everyone has books on their bookshelf that they’ve enjoyed reading — probably multiple times — but grudgingly admit they should get rid of to make room for new books. Don’t Marie Kondo them: Let the Goethe-Institut and the D.C. Public Library play matchmaker at this literary happy hour. Bring between one and five old favorites, in any genre or language, but don’t forget to include a note inside each one, explaining why you love or recommend the book. Everyone who brings books will get to take the same number home. Beyond the book swap, entertainment includes live music, book-themed charades, the Paperback Game, and a photo booth with book covers. Food and drink are available for sale, natürlich. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free.

Friday, Feb. 22

Buddy at the 9:30 Club: Buddy (born Simmie Sims III) is only 25 years old, but the multitalented Los Angelino is already in his second act. As a teenager, he was signed by Pharrell and collaborated with a pre-fame Kendrick Lamar, but didn’t really put everything together until a few years ago. That’s when he teamed with Kaytranada for “Ocean & Montana,” named after the Santa Monica intersection where the project was born. He returned to that geography-as-metaphor concept with last year’s “Harlan & Alondra,” which brings him back home, pairing his nimble rhymes and gentle melodies with funkadelica. “Hey up there, I’m on my way up,” he sings. “Blame it on the place I grew up.” Through Saturday; Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m. $35 (Friday night is sold out.)

‘Between Worlds: The Art of Bill Traylor’ symposium at the American Art Museum: The most beautiful and meaningful art can sometimes be the overlooked because of its apparent simplicity. If you haven’t gotten a chance to view the stunning exhibition of self-taught artist Bill Traylor at the American Art Museum, Friday’s your best bet to take it all in. Throughout the day, speakers, including academics and the exhibit’s curator, will discuss Traylor’s drawings and his unique perspective of African American life. 1 to 6 p.m. Free.

DJ Seinfeld at Flash: No, don’t expect a show centered on samples of a comedian riffing about “What is the deal with airline food?” Swedish producer Armand Jakobsson went through a messy breakup a few years back and, as the lore goes, mainlined episodes of the classic 1990s sitcom. Jakobsson put out sweeping, emotive mixes under his current nom-du-spin that sound like someone still sorting out through these messy feelings, but finding grace and joy in the haze. 8 p.m. $12-$15.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly and Stephanie Williams