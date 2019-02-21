

The Virginia state flag, which features the state seal as its centerpiece, and the American flag fly Feb. 9 near the state Capitol in Richmond. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Virginia’s state seal depicts the deity Virtus, breast bared with a spear and a sword in hand, standing over a man — Tyranny — who is splayed on the ground with his crown fallen nearby. So for the two activists advocating for the ratification of the federal Equal Rights Amendment — which aims to ensure equal rights for women — it seemed like a natural scene to emulate during a protest near the state Capitol in Richmond.

Natalie White, an artist and vice president of the advocacy group Equal Means Equal, played Tyranny. Michelle Renay Sutherland, 45, was Virtus — the genius of the Commonwealth, the state explains, and the personification of virtue. Her left breast was exposed as part of the costume.

Then police came.

Sutherland was arrested and booked Monday on a charge of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor. But then a judge sentenced her to be held in jail without bail, according to officials and court records — an unusually strict measure given the low-level crime she was charged with. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 21.

Sutherland’s indefinite detention on such a minor charge has drawn local media attention, amid a heated battle in Virginia over the Equal Rights Amendment.

“Showing a breast as part of a satirical act of protest is not obscene,” the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia tweeted this week. “The real obscenity at the Capitol is lawmakers standing in the way of constitutional equality against the will of the people.”

“This is ridiculous that she would get held without bond for doing an artistic reenactment for standing up for equal rights for women,” White told The Washington Post. “This is obviously politically motivated. They’re trying to send us a clear sign that they’re trying to silence women in Virginia. Michelle is a political prisoner.”

In an email, Michael Herring, the Richmond commonwealth’s attorney, said he believed it was unfortunate that Sutherland was held without bail.

“We were not consulted on the issue of bond, but we also failed to speak up and recommend that she be released on recognizance,” he said.

Herring said he believed that the judge had been concerned that Sutherland, who was in town from New York, did not have a local address.

Herring said he joined a request from Sutherland’s defense that she be released on the promise that she would appear in the next hearing.

“Hopefully the judge will grant our request,” he said.

David Baugh, Sutherland’s lawyer, told The Post that his client was still being detained without bail as of Wednesday night — contrary to a local report that claimed she would be released by the afternoon.

“There’s a pending motion,” Baugh said, declining to comment further. “Bail has not been officially granted.”

The arrest happened Monday around 3:30 p.m., said Joseph Macenka, a spokesman for the Virginia Capitol Police.

“Officers identified themselves, asked her several times to cover up her left breast,” Macenka said. “Instead of doing that she arranged her clothing in such a manner so that both of her breasts were then exposed."

Video published by the Richmond Times-Dispatch shows Sutherland in the moments surrounding the arrest.

“I’m not sex; I’m actually dressed up as the woman who’s on, like, literally the flag,” she said. “This is what they do to women who are standing up for themselves.”

After she was handcuffed, someone put a jacket around her chest, the video appears to show.

She was taken to the Richmond City Justice Center jail, where she was booked on a single count of indecent exposure, Macenka said.

Kevin Martingayle, a lawyer in Virginia Beach and former president of the Virginia State Bar, told the Times-Dispatch that he believes Sutherland’s action was political speech and therefore “entitled to the highest free speech protection known to law.”

“She should win, and the denial of bond seems to be totally inappropriate,” he said. "I am very surprised to see that done in a case in which she’d be unlikely to get jail time even if convicted.”

The Times-Dispatch identified the judge in the case as Lawrence B. Cann III, the court’s chief judge. He did not return a message left at the number listed for him in public records on Wednesday evening.

The ERA, which would bar discrimination based on sex if ratified by three-quarters of the states, was introduced 95 years ago by suffragist Alice Paul. By 1982, 35 states had passed it, three shy of the total needed for ratification. The effort languished for years but has gained renewed prominence recently.

Nevada and Illinois have since passed the amendment; Virginia would be the 38th and last state needed to ratify it, though there are discussions about whether time has expired on the amendment. It is not clear it will get to that point, however. In the past seven years, it has died five times in the state’s Republican-controlled House of Delegates after passing in the Senate and is believed to be a long shot to pass this year before the end of the legislature’s session Saturday.

Still activists and organizations have focused their attention on the state, buying billboards along Interstate 95, taking out newspaper ads and mailing thousands of postcards.

Kati Hornung, campaign coordinator of VAratifyERA, which is advocating the bill’s passage, said Sutherland’s arrest and subsequent detention was proof of the need for the ERA.

“The system was designed by men, for men, and they seem intent on scaring women from political speech,” she said in a statement. “In this situation we see a man exerting authority, who had no basis for that authority because Ms. Sutherland was not doing anything illegal. Further, the judge overstepped the boundaries of reasonableness, perhaps to make an example of Ms. Sutherland.”

White, the woman who recreated the seal with Sutherland, said she had been arrested during a protest at the state House speaker’s office the week before, on Valentine’s Day, but was ultimately released with a warning. She said she spoke to Sutherland on Tuesday, and Sutherland told her she was teaching other female inmates about the Equal Rights Amendment.

Patricia Sullivan contributed to this report.

