

Pizzeria Paradiso's Georgetown location will host a Winter Fest on Saturday with food, games and beer slushies. (Evy Mages for the Washington Post)

Friday, Feb. 22

Buddy at the 9:30 Club: Buddy (born Simmie Sims III) is only 25 years old, but the multitalented Angeleno is already in his second act. As a teenager, he was signed by Pharrell and collaborated with a pre-fame Kendrick Lamar but didn’t really put everything together until a few years ago. That’s when he teamed with Kaytranada for “Ocean & Montana,” named after the Santa Monica intersection where the project was born. He returned to that geography-as-metaphor concept with last year’s “Harlan & Alondra,” which brings him back home, pairing his nimble rhymes and gentle melodies with funkadelica. “Hey, up there, I’m on my way up,” he sings. “Blame it on the place I grew up.” Through Saturday; Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m. $35 (Friday night is sold out.)

[4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days]

'Between Worlds: The Art of Bill Traylor symposium’ at the American Art Museum: The most beautiful and meaningful art can sometimes be overlooked because of its apparent simplicity. If you haven’t had a chance to view the stunning exhibition of self-taught artist Bill Traylor at the American Art Museum, Friday’s your best bet to take it all in. Throughout the day, speakers, including academics and the exhibit’s curator, will discuss Traylor’s drawings and his unique perspective of African American life. 1 to 6 p.m. Free.

[Review: Born into slavery, Bill Traylor didn’t just paint, he left us a world]

D-Nice Dance Party at the Kennedy Center: While the Kennedy Center’s reputation as an esteemed performance venue remains, its focus in recent years on attracting a younger crowd has led to some of the most interesting bookings on its calendar. There’s a reason its semiregular hip-hop karaoke nights always draw a big crowd, but Friday night’s party in the atrium lets someone else handle the tunes onstage for the night — oh, and it happens to be renowned DJ D-Nice. The Bronx-born selector has collaborated with the likes of his New York compatriot KRS-One and Too Short, and his spinning skills have earned him bookings at premiere parties, including a 2013 inaugural ball. 9 p.m. Free.

DJ Seinfeld at Flash: No, don’t expect a show centered on samples of a comedian riffing about “What is the deal with airline food?” Swedish producer Armand Jakobsson went through a messy breakup a few years back and, as the lore goes, mainlined episodes of the classic 1990s sitcom. Jakobsson put out sweeping, emotive mixes under his current nom de spin that sound like someone still sorting through these messy feelings but finding grace and joy in the haze. 8 p.m. $12-$15.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Winter Fest at Pizzeria Paradiso Georgetown: The Georgetown outpost of the locally born pizza parlor will host a winter celebration of beer on Saturday. Pizzeria Paradiso turned its basement bar into a game room early last year, and one of the main draws of this festival is the chance to compete in pinball, darts and Skee-Ball while sipping beers from one of the city’s most reliably crafted draft lists. Adding to the fun: seasonal beer slushies and snow cones. A ticket includes a Winter Fest glass and four 6-ounce pours of beer. 1 to 5 p.m. $15.

Giant Panda Housewarming Celebration at the National Zoo: Everyone‘s home could use a little touch-up now and again — even if you’re a giant panda. The National Zoo has refreshed the Panda House with an interactive exhibit about panda conservation, research and history, including behind-the-scenes photos showing life for the zoo’s pandas and their keepers. The “Panda Housewarming” includes gifts for humans (hot chocolate and Chinese dumplings) and pandas (frozen treats that look like noodles). Visitors have the chance to talk to scientists and take home a limited-edition print of a “painting” created by Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Bei Bei. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

Infant Island at St. Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church: A young quartet from Fredericksburg burst onto the scene with a self-titled debut that paid homage to the commonwealth’s rich screamo, a portmanteau of screaming and emo, lineage of pioneering bands. The seven tracks on the album are teetering push-and-pull compositions, which is a hallmark of screamo, that blend shoe-gazing sonic sounds that serve to buff up the hoarse screams. Singer Daniel Kost’s desperate wails are pleas coming from atop a hazy mountain of reverb-heavy guitars and drums that threaten to drive his voice down the other side of that peak when he screams: “Where I’ll look down / If I am to fall into their hell / If we are meant to fall / Our love will destroy them.” 6:30 p.m. $10.

[As the world shrivels in front of our eyes, all we can do is scream]

Lily & Madeleine at Songbyrd: When sisterly duo Lily and Madeleine Jurkiewicz sing, their voices meld as if the singers are one person. Think of the Indianapolis-born siblings as a modern version of Janus, the two-faced Roman god of duality who looks both to the past and the future. They’ve certainly got the past covered, with a mastery of the familiar, comfortable moods of folk rock. That’s probably what caught the ears of artists such as John Mellencamp and Sufjan Stevens, who have helped boost the duo’s profile. As for the future, they’re unafraid to add electronic textures or tap Ofenbach, the French DJ duo, to craft an EDM remix to birth their biggest hit, “Come to Me.” 8 p.m. $15-$17.

Brothers Osborne at the Anthem: The Brothers Osborne relocated from Deale, Md., to Nashville around the turn of the millennium. It took them over a decade to score a deal, but their music sounds right on time. The siblings, with brother T.J’s barrel-aged baritone and John’s picking and riffing, mine the turf where Southern rock and country (both outlaw and neo-traditional) come together. With slick production, sharp songwriting and an ear for pop, the pair updates those retro-yet-fashionable styles for modern sensibilities. All the while, they wear their ills and influences on their sleeves, like on the smoke-and-sway ballad “Weed, Whiskey and Willie” and the honky-tonk hitter “Drank Like Hank.” 8 p.m. $40-$75.

‘Verified’ at Maketto: Photographer Rodrigo Villordo has been shooting the District’s hip-hop scene for the past five years, blending great live performance pictures with intimate behind-the-scenes shots on his Instagram feed. Now Villordo is taking his work offline, displaying his photos at the trendy H Street eatery/streetwear shop. The gallery is open from 6 to 11 on Saturday night, then 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Free.

Sunday, Feb. 24

Ramen World at Mess Hall: For true ramen fans, it doesn’t get any better than this annual celebration at Mess Hall. The city’s biggest names in noodles — including Bad Saint, Himitsu, Paper Horse and Daikaya — serve unlimited bowls for two hours, accompanied by snacks from Nomad Dumplings and Momo Yakitori, plus all the beer, whisky and shochu you can drink. Show up hungry. Noon to 2 p.m. or 3 to 5 p.m. $90.

‘Monsters and Myths: Surrealism and War in the 1930s and 1940s’ at the Baltimore Museum of Art: If you didn’t get a chance to take a trip out of the city on Presidents’ Day weekend, make a trek up to Charm City to see works by Salvador Dalí and Pablo Picasso at the Baltimore Museum of Art’s highly anticipated new exhibit. The new collection of surrealist art features close to 90 works examining the reality and lingering effects of war. For first-time visitors to the Baltimore museum, don’t fret: Admission is free, just like the Smithsonian. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

D.C. Film Society’s ‘And the Winner is ...’ Oscar Night Party at Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse: Is there a more appropriate place to watch the Academy Awards than a movie theater? The D.C. Film Society’s 27th annual Oscar party brings a crowd of movie buffs to the Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse, where the ceremony will be shown on a very large screen. Film critics offer commentary on the winners and losers while audience members try to win prizes by predicting results, or pick up movie swag in the silent auction and raffles. 6:30 to 11 p.m. $15-$20.

The Acoustic Guitar Project at AllyWorld: This quirky global project takes a handful of guitarists and songwriters from a city and tasks them with writing an original song in the span of a week, all centered on one acoustic guitar. Each artist involved is asked to record his or her piece live, with no editing allowed, and then pass the guitar along to the next artist. The D.C.-area showcase — which has been going since 2014 — takes place in Takoma Park and will feature five performers, including area mainstay Ruthie Logsdon of Ruthie and the Wranglers. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. $15.

— Hau Chu, Fritz Hahn and Chris Kelly