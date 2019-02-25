Two bald eagle eggs won’t hatch this spring at a nest that sits 110 feet up an oak tree at the D.C. Police Academy property in Southwest Washington, officials said, after their stressed-out mother and father fled.

The nest has been home to a female eagle, Liberty, and a male bald eagle, Justice, for 14 years. The pair has hatched about 22 eaglets there. But this year, there’s been weeks of drama at the nest.

Eagle experts say they won’t intervene by removing two recently laid eggs from the nest because the eggs aren’t going to hatch.

“They’re not viable,” said Tommy Lawrence, managing director at the Earth Conservation Corps, which monitors the eagles with the help of a live video stream at eaglecam.org. “We’re not going to get any eaglets this year.”

In the latest twist, Liberty was last seen Thursday night sitting near the nest but not in it or on the eggs. She was with another eagle that couldn’t be identified because it was blocking part of the camera. Lawrence said Liberty was perched on a branch next to the nest all night long.

“It was like she was grieving,” he said.



Two recently laid baby eagle eggs in a nest at a tree on the D.C. Police Academy site in Southwest Washington. (Earth Conservation Corp. and Earth Conservation Corps./Earth Conservation Corps.)

There were no signs of Liberty after Friday morning. Without incubation, experts said, the two eggs will not hatch as they have to be kept at a certain temperature. She laid the eggs earlier this month, and they were expected to hatch in mid-March.

Justice hasn’t been seen since he and Liberty mated more than two weeks ago. Then, two other male eagles — dubbed “M1,” or “Aaron Burrd,” and another called “M2” — have shown up at the nest trying to court Liberty. She mated with M2 at one point over the past week but hasn’t shown signs of laying eggs.

On Sunday, there was chatter among eagle experts and camera watchers that they’d spotted another eagle couple.

“The outcome right now is if Liberty is gone from the area due to the stress, then a new couple could overtake the nest and claim it,” Lawrence said.

He said the newest couple looked like they were “interested” in the nest, and if the “drama slows down at the nest and another couple comes in that’s ready to mate, we could see eggs laid on the nest.” Eagles in the D.C. region typically lay eggs from late January through mid-March.

At another often-watched eagle nest in Northeast Washington at the U.S. National Arboretum, another pair of bald eagles — Mr. President and the First Lady — have yet to lay eggs this year. They’ve had a bit of excitement as a pair of red-tailed hawks were recently spotted in the nest.

Back at the police academy nest, a new bald eagle couple could either push the eggs from Liberty and Justice out of the nest or simply bury them with new straw on top and make a new nest for themselves, according to eagle experts.

Lawrence said it’s possible that Liberty could come back but she’s more than likely off “enjoying some free time” and feeding. Typically, eagles are more connected to their nests than they are to their mates, so she could also be off building another nest somewhere, Lawrence said. One spot she may go to is at an abandoned nest about a mile and a half away on the St. Elizabeths hospital grounds.

All of this, Lawrence said, is typical eagle behavior.