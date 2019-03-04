

Lyricist and singer Cass McCombs returns to D.C. on Monday in support of his new album "Tip of the Sphere." (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Monday, March 4

Cass McCombs at Union Stage: Cass McCombs manages to say a lot — but yet so little — on his latest album. The singer-songwriter is a bit of an enigma when it comes to sharing details about his personal life, and he doubles down on this with his latest album, “Tip of the Sphere.” He traverses through a sprawling list of topics — capitalism, the apocalypse and death, for starters — while keeping the focus largely off himself. Through it all, he brazenly takes creative liberties with his rock-infused sound, adding brushstrokes of Americana, psychedelic rock, jazz and even spoken word on the dark and brooding “American Canyon Sutra.” “Tip of the Sphere” zigzags through a number of themes and soundscapes yet keeps a clear, grounded focus that never backs down. 7:30 p.m. $22.

‘Confection’ at the Folger Theatre: Comfortable shoes and a taste for sweets are two prerequisites for “Confection” ticket holders: During this immersive 45-minute experience from lauded New York theater company Third Rail Projects, audience members will trail actors through the Folger’s ornate Paster and Sedgwick-Bond reading rooms. Commissioned by the Folger Theatre to coincide with the “First Chefs” exhibit, this performance, inspired by late 17th-century aristocracy, spans theater and dance — and includes bite-size desserts for audience members as part of the show. Through March 24. $40-$60.

Tuesday, March 5

Mardi Gras Extravaganza at the Showroom: It’s not a Mardi Gras party without a Hurricane, and at this year’s Extravaganza, mixologists will face off to create the best version of this classic New Orleans cocktail. The Hurricane contest isn’t the only thing that will make you feel like you’re in NOLA: This third annual bash features live music and all the Southern-inspired dishes you can eat. Bayou Bakery owner and New Orleans native David Guas, chef Spike Mendelsohn, and mixologist Gina Chersevani will join in for the Fat Tuesday party, along with eateries like ChiKo, District Doughnut and Rocklands. The $55 ticket benefits D.C. Central Kitchen. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $55.

Olumide at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Growing up in Riverdale, Md., Michael Olumide Ogunnubi — who performs as Olumide — saw hip-hop as a way to fool around with his siblings, imitating music videos on VHS or recording Weird Al-styled parodies with a USB microphone borrowed from a PlayStation. But after feasting on a diet of such aughts heavyweights as 50 Cent, the Game, T.I., Ludacris and Chamillionaire, the 27-year-old talent got more serious about his craft, quietly recording music and eventually releasing it into the world. 8 p.m. $35.

[After years sharpening his craft, Olumide is using the crowd as his energy catalyst]

Wednesday, March 6

Karamo Brown at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue: When Netflix’s “Queer Eye” arrived last year, it was one of the few revivals met with near-universal praise. Season 3 is set to arrive on the streaming service March 15, and culture expert Karamo Brown, who helps subjects with the more intangible parts of their makeover, shares his life story at Sixth and I in a conversation with NPR’s Sam Sanders that’s tied to Brown’s new memoir, “Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope.” 7 p.m. $40-$55.

[14 things to see, drink and do around the D.C. area in March]

Njomza at Songbyrd: Last month, Ariana Grande became the first solo artist to simultaneously claim the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, and Njomza helped make it happen. With songwriting credits on Grande’s No. 1 single, “7 Rings,” the budding R&B/pop star has the chops to craft slick, memorable hooks, which she delivers twofold on her 2018 Motown Records debut, “Vacation.” The EP is a sonic voyage around the globe — dance hall, reggae, British garage and more worldly influences are sprinkled throughout. Unlike Grande, Njomza doesn’t have a chart-topping single of her own — yet — but she’s definitely onto something. 8 p.m. $15-$20.

‘Queen of Basel’ at Studio Theatre: The glitzy Miami art fair Art Basel is the setting for this reimagining of August Strindberg’s 1888 play “Miss Julie,” and in this version, the titular queen of this festival is hotel heiress Julie Montoya. In playwright Hilary Bettis’s “Queen of Basel,” Julie finds herself hiding out in a little-used kitchen after getting dramatically dumped by her fiance. Cocktail waitress and Venezuelan refugee Christine and her Uber-driving fiance, John, are tasked with comforting Julie, and their chance meeting turns into an exploration of class, power, citizenship and Latino identity. Through April 7. $20-$111.

Thursday, March 7

Hip-Hop Block Party at the Postal Museum: In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Postal Service’s stamp in honor of hip-hop culture — which depicts a street dancer breaking it down in front of a boombox — the Postal Museum is throwing a party. Thursday night’s festivities at this Union Station neighbor will try to evoke a neighborhood block party with dancing and live music courtesy of the DMV Hip Hop Orchestra. Preregistration tickets are all accounted for, but organizers promise to accommodate the waitlist until the museum is at capacity for this after-hours celebration. 6 to 8 p.m. Free.

[Kassim: The rapper whose essence is soul]

New African Film Festival at AFI Silver: This 15th annual showcase of contemporary African cinema features 37 films from 22 countries, including several U.S. premieres. One highlight of many is “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (March 16 at 7 p.m.), a Netflix film that marks the feature directorial debut of Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. Set in Malawi, the film tells the true story of William Kamkwamba, who, as a teenager, designed and built a makeshift wind turbine to power appliances in his village, using trees, bicycle parts and junkyard scraps. Through March 17. $13 general admission.

Friday, March 8

NSO Declassified: International Women’s Day at the Kennedy Center: Singer Ben Folds was a surprise pick as the National Symphony Orchestra’s artistic adviser almost two years ago. His primary role has been programming the “Declassified” series of Friday night concerts, which places the orchestra alongside artists and performers from other genres. For International Women’s Day, Folds curated a lineup of talented women ranging from the night’s host, comedian Sarah Silverman, to singer/songwriter Julien Baker, who crafts achingly intimate songs. The pre-show, which starts at 8 p.m., includes such festivities as a beer tasting from Alexandria’s Port City Brewing — and if you stick around, there’s post-show karaoke until midnight. 9 p.m. $25-$75.

Censored Double IPA release party at Dacha Beer Garden: In anticipation of International Women’s Day, some of the women in charge of sourcing and distributing the wide selection of beers found around the District gathered at DC Brau to talk shop and brew beer. Their creation, in partnership with the female brewers at the Northeast brewery, is a double IPA named Censored, which tastes like tropical fruits and orange marmalade with notes of jasmine tea. Your first chance to try it comes Friday at the Shaw beer garden — and it will be available in very limited quantities at shops around the area. 3 p.m. to midnight. Free admission; drinks priced individually.

‘Rise Up’ at the Newseum: This year marks the 50th anniversary of the police raid on Greenwich Village’s Stonewall Inn tavern, and the Newseum’s new “Rise Up” exhibition traces gay rights activists’ efforts from Stonewall’s landmark protests through the AIDS crisis, the fight for marriage equality and beyond. See print articles, images and historic artifacts that tell the story of how the LGBTQ community worked over the past half-century to dismantle stereotypes and end discrimination. Through Dec. 31. $14.95-$24.95.

FootsXColes and Oh He Dead at Union Stage: The cover of FootsXColes’s “Sitting in Outer Space” is a collage that juxtaposes the Old World with a cylindrical space station right out of cyberpunk touchstone “Neuromancer.” That anachronism-futurism divide is alive all across the album, which bounds between woozy, left-field hip-hop beats and intergalactic soul-funk. At this show, the DMV duo will be joined by another D.C.-based pair, Oh He Dead. Rather than stargazing like FootsXColes, Oh He Dead is firmly footed on the ground, turning out bluesy, rootsy soul music that’s brought to life by the wounded-but-defiant vocal harmonies of Cynthia Johnson and Andrew Valenti. 8 p.m. $12-$15.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Chris Kelly, Michael O’Sullivan and Stephanie Williams