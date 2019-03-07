

Photographer Bill Bamberger has taken nearly 22,000 shots of basketball courts over the past 14 years, traveling to more than 12 countries and across the United States. A collection of Bamberger's work is on display at the National Building Museum until next year. Pictured: a church playground in Kinihira, Rwanda, in 2013. (Bill Bamberger/Bill Bamberger)

Friday, March 8

NSO Declassified: International Women’s Day at the Kennedy Center: Singer Ben Folds was a surprise pick as the National Symphony Orchestra’s artistic adviser almost two years ago. His primary role has been programming the “Declassified” series of Friday-night concerts, performances that place the orchestra alongside artists and performers from other genres. For International Women’s Day, Folds assembled a lineup of talented women including the night’s host, comedian Sarah Silverman, and singer/songwriter Julien Baker, who crafts achingly intimate songs. The pre-show, which starts at 8 p.m., includes such attractions as a beer tasting from Alexandria’s Port City Brewing — and if you stick around, there’s post-show karaoke until midnight. 9 p.m. $25-$75.

Censored Double IPA release party at Dacha Beer Garden: In anticipation of International Women’s Day, some of the women in charge of sourcing and distributing the wide selection of beers found around the District gathered at DC Brau to talk shop and brew beer. Their creation, in partnership with the female brewers at the Northeast brewery, is a double IPA named Censored, which tastes like tropical fruits and orange marmalade with notes of jasmine tea. Your first chance to try it comes Friday at the Shaw beer garden — and it will be available in very limited quantities at shops around the area. 3 p.m. to midnight. Free admission; drinks priced individually.

‘Queens of Egypt’ at National Geographic Museum: Many visitors to the National Geographic Museum’s “Queens of Egypt” will enter the exhibition knowing two names: Nefertiti and Cleopatra. But it’s the name Nefertari they’ll remember. The legacy of this Egyptian queen is likely to blow your sandals off. In fact, a pair of her sandals, on display here, are among the few artifacts that remain from Nefertari’s tomb, which was looted after her death in 1255 B.C. Yet her empty catacomb endured for centuries, until it was discovered in 1904. It’s one of the most spectacular ancient Egyptian archaeological sites ever unearthed. Through Sept. 2. $15. Children 5 to 12: $10 (under 5, free).

‘Rise Up’ at the Newseum: This year marks the 50th anniversary of the police raid on Greenwich Village’s Stonewall Inn tavern, and the Newseum’s new “Rise Up” exhibition traces gay rights activists’ efforts from Stonewall’s landmark protests through the AIDS crisis, the fight for marriage equality and beyond. See print articles, images and historic artifacts that tell the story of how the LGBTQ community has worked over the past half-century to dismantle stereotypes and end discrimination. Through Dec. 31. $14.95-$24.95.

FootsXColes and Oh He Dead at Union Stage: The cover of FootsXColes’s “Sitting in Outer Space” is a collage that juxtaposes the Old World with a cylindrical space station right out of cyberpunk touchstone “Neuromancer.” That anachronism-futurism divide is alive all across the album, which bounds between woozy, left-field hip-hop beats and intergalactic soul-funk. At this show, the DMV duo will be joined by another D.C.-based pair, Oh He Dead. Rather than stargazing like FootsXColes, Oh He Dead is firmly footed on the ground, turning out bluesy, rootsy soul music that’s brought to life by the wounded-but-defiant vocal harmonies of Cynthia Johnson and Andrew Valenti. 8 p.m. $12-$15.

Saturday, March 9

‘Hoops’ photo exhibition at the National Building Museum: Photographer Bill Bamberger has taken nearly 22,000 shots of basketball courts over the past 14 years, traveling to more than 12 countries and across the United States (including to Stead Park in Dupont Circle and the Goodman League Courts in Southeast Washington). Yet he never photographs any players, just the courts. Bamberger’s transporting images speak of a sense of place and illustrate basketball’s enduring popularity the world over, with an opening perfectly timed to March Madness. Through Jan. 5, 2020. $7-$10.

D.C. Brewers’ Guild Hopfest at DC Brau: This annual event is nirvana for hopheads, with a number of the area’s coolest breweries bringing their most hop-forward beers to a festival at DC Brau. Just don’t expect a parade of puckeringly bitter IPAs: Previous years have included zestily hopped lagers, pale ales packed with sweetly tropical hop flavors, and boozy imperial IPAs. The laid-back gathering draws from beyond the District’s borders — Aslin, Dogfish Head, Ocelot and Adroit Theory are among this year’s two dozen participants — and it’s easy to mingle and chat with brewers while enjoying unlimited samples, snacks from food trucks and music spun by a DJ. 1 to 5 p.m. $40.

Robyn at the Anthem: Swedish pop singer Robyn had a big hit with “Show Me Love” in 1997, but then she sort of disappeared from the American consciousness, emerging occasionally with a minor song or collaboration. Her comeback arrived in 2010 in the form of “Dancing on My Own,” a dance floor anthem that was the soundtrack to a scene in HBO’s “Girls” and turned Robyn into an indie rock-approved pop star. After that year’s “Body Talk,” Robyn mostly disappeared again, before finally returning to her solo career last year with “Honey.” Like “Body Talk,” “Honey” is full of forward-thinking dance music and big pop hooks (“Missing U” and the title track in particular), but there’s a softness and warmth to this album that reflects the current mood of its creator, who turns 40 this year. 7 p.m. Sold out.

‘Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity’ at Signature Theatre: Playwright Heather McDonald’s favorite painter is Rembrandt. But personal preference wasn’t the only factor behind her decision to weave a fictional canvas by the 17th-century Dutch artist into the plot of her latest play. Rembrandt famously made masterful use of chiaroscuro, the interplay of light and dark. That trait seemed germane to McDonald’s drama, “Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity,” now in a world-premiere run at Signature Theatre. 2 and 8 p.m. Showtimes vary through April 7. $40-$80.

Alice Smith at the Lincoln Theatre: Raised between the District and a farm in Georgia, Alice Smith debuted in 2006 with “For Lovers, Dreamers & Me,” an album that burnished her vocal bona fides at all points along the pop-rock-jazz-soul spectrum. Nary a review of her music — including this one! — fails to mention her four-octave range, but her rich voice has been largely absent from the scene since 2013’s “She.” Her rare dispatches have often been covers, including “The House of the Rising Sun” and “I Put a Spell on You,” but her long-gestating “Mystery” promises to be an album full of original compositions. 8 p.m. $35.

Ireland on the Wharf: St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, which means your favorite Irish (and not-so-Irish) pubs are going to be crowded all of next weekend. Get an early start on celebrations at the Wharf, where Kirwan’s Irish Pub is throwing a family-friendly Irish festival with live music, Irish dance performances, bagpipers and a waterfront beer garden pouring a few pints of Guinness. 1 to 6 p.m. Free.

Sunday, March 10

Sabrina Carpenter at the 9:30 Club: Even after operating for nearly two decades, the Disney pop machine is as strong as ever. The latest multihyphenate to join the House that Britney Built is 19-year-old Sabrina Carpenter. After breaking through with a role on “Girl Meets World,” the young starlet switched her focus to music, dropping her first album at 15. Since then, she’s adopted the genre-hopping of her predecessors, growing up from teeny bopper folk to more mature dance-pop. Her latest album features production by pop machine hitmakers both stateside (Warren “Oak” Felder, the Monsters and the Strangerz) and Scandinavian (Stargate, OzGo, Johan Carlsson) and finds her somewhere between Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande. 7 p.m. $35.

Blue Note Celebration at the Goethe-Institut: Blue Note Records, the most important label in the history of jazz music, was founded by two German immigrants in 1939. The Goethe-Institut celebrates this transatlantic connection (and Blue Note’s 80th anniversary) with an afternoon at the German cultural center. A screening of the recent Blue Note documentary “It Must Schwing!” is followed by a discussion led by WPFW host and jazz professor Rusty Hassan, before the Chris Ziemba Quintet performs two sets of piano-led jazz. 1 to 6:30 p.m. Free.

Record fair and barbecue at Hellbender Brewing Company: One of the best brewery pairings in the District is craft beer and vinyl. Breweries around town often host the area’s great record shops, allowing guests to sip a new IPA while crate digging. Hellbender will open its doors Sunday for music fans who also want some tasty grub when it host Smoke and Ember, a barbecue pop-up that’s a fixture at local breweries. Noon to 5 p.m. Free admission; food and drink priced individually.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Fritz Hahn, Mark Jenkins, Chris Kelly and Celia Wren