

Vietnam-born artist Tiffany Chung's exhibit at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, "Vietnam, Past is Prologue," opens Friday. (Tiffany Chung/Tyler Rollins Fine Art, New York)

Monday, March 11

Bye Bye Bell’s at Liberty Barbecue: The venerable Michigan brewers of Two-Hearted Ale and Hopslam are leaving Virginia because of disputes about their distribution partner. (Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to buy Bell’s offerings in the District and Maryland.) As a farewell, the Falls Church smokehouse is hosting a night dedicated to the brewery with specials on its beers all night and live music until 7 p.m. 4 to 8 p.m. Free admission; food and drink prices vary.

Tuesday, March 12

Dear Prudence and Friends at the Hamilton: Get your interpersonal relationship questions ready and try to stump Daniel Mallory Ortberg of Slate’s long-running advice column “Dear Prudence.” Ortberg is touring the country for live events featuring special guests, and the District’s meetup for Prudie fans will be at the Hamilton. Expect rousing conversation diving into reader questions, and then audience members will be able to put Ortberg on the spot with a little Q&A session. 7:30 p.m. $25-$45.

Travis Scott at Capital One Arena: Last year’s “Astroworld” proved to be the career-defining album for Travis Scott, taking him across the threshold from budding rapper into an international superstar. Reaching this milestone meant upgrading his stage game for his “Astroworld” tour, in which he built a fully functional roller coaster as part of his set design. 8 p.m. $29.95-$129.95.

Wednesday, March 13

Jackie O’s Brewery debut at ChurchKey: The D.C. beer hall usually leads the welcome wagon for prestigious new breweries entering the city, and on Wednesday they’ll usher in Athens, Ohio’s Jackie O’s. The 14-year-old operation is most known for its creatively rich stouts, a few of which will be on tap, including the Oil of Aphrodite, an imperial stout infused with walnuts. Jackie O’s will also show off its flair for funkier beers, such as Distant Corners, a saison brewed with rice, Szechuan peppercorns and oolong tea. 4 p.m. Free admission; drink prices vary.

Thursday, March 14

Pi Day at Pi Pizzeria: As any mathematician knows, March 14 is Pi Day. (The written date 3/14 is similar to 3.14, the first three numbers in the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.) It’s the biggest day of the year at Pi Pizzeria in Penn Quarter, where Pi Day caps off the restaurant’s birthday week celebrations. Festivities include free pizza for all guests born on March 14, pint glass giveaways, a “buy one pizza, get one for $3.14” deal, and a contest to see which customer (aged 15 or younger) can recite the most digits of pi from memory. There’s a $100 gift card for the winner. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; contest from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Free.

Evenings at the Edge at the National Gallery of Art: The National Gallery’s after-hours Evenings at the Edge returns with a special Women’s History Month theme. Explore the collection while learning about female artists at pop-up talks; create your own superhero; groove to tunes spun by DJ Little Bacon Bear of WKYS; and watch a performance by the dynamic tap dance troupe Syncopated Ladies. 6 to 9 p.m. Free, registration required.

Low Ways Quartet at Black Cat: If you haven’t had a chance to check out the Black Cat’s renovated Red Room performance space, this will be one of your best opportunities to take in the sights while hearing some of the District’s finest jazz musicians, free. Mark Cisneros, a staple of the local punk and jazz scenes, leads a supergroup featuring Luke Stewart on double bass, Ian McColm on drums and Anthony Pirog (who christened the stage this month) on guitar. 9 p.m. Free.

Whisky Brothers: The Heart of Irish Whiskey at Petworth Citizen: Shots of Jameson or Powers flow like the River Shannon on St. Patrick’s Day, but not all Irish whiskey is created equal. The Whisky Brothers, who lead tastings of drams from all over the world at their monthly class at Petworth Citizen, turn their attention to single pot still whiskeys, a traditional style born and still made in Ireland. 7 to 10 p.m. $47.50.

Alice Gerrard workshop at the Floyd County Old Time Music Get-Together: Alice Gerrard’s publicity people say the bluegrass legend’s latest album was “sourced from Alice’s private archive,” which is a much nicer way of saying Gerrard recently found it in the back of her closet — a dusty spool of tape she had filled with songs in her D.C. living room back in the 1960s alongside her equally iconic friend and collaborator, the late Hazel Dickens. Now, at 84, Gerrard is still passing on what she has learned — and she’ll be doing it in the days ahead at an annual music camp held in Floyd, a bluegrass hot spot on the Blue Ridge Plateau in southwestern Virginia. There, Gerrard is to teach workshops about the players who have influenced her work, with a focus on the unsung women of bluegrass, country and folk. Through March 17. Four-day camp registration is $350.

Friday, March 15

‘Vietnam, Past is Prologue’ at the Smithsonian American Art Museum: The Smithsonian American Art Museum is planning two in-depth exhibitions on the Vietnam War this spring. There are nearly 100 works in “Artists Respond: American Art and the Vietnam War, 1965-1975,” and running alongside that show is artist Tiffany Chung’s “Vietnam, Past Is Prologue.” Chung put in laborious research to create these hand-drawn maps, paintings and video interviews with former Vietnamese refugees in Northern Virginia and other cities. But she also drew on her own experience: Her family immigrated to the United States from Vietnam after the war, and her father flew planes in the South Vietnamese army alongside American forces. Through Sept. 2. Free.

9-Year Anniversary Week at U Street Music Hall: For the past nine years, U Street Music Hall has been an integral part of the U Street NW neighborhood and the local music community at large. Initially a venue for electronic acts, its schedule has evolved to include a much more robust offering of music, which is exemplified with its anniversary party. The 10-day celebration kicks off with a DJ set from Los Angeles duo Classixx, followed by U Street Music Hall owner Will Eastman’s album release party and alt-country artist Maggie Rose on March 16. Through March 24. Times and prices vary.

Ella Mai at the Fillmore Silver Spring: How do you even manage to follow the heat of “Boo’d Up”? That’s the question facing this British singer, who rode high last summer on the wave of her burning love ballad which blended her assertive coos with nostalgic ’90s R&B production. The 24-year-old’s breakthrough anthem earned her two Grammy nominations and anchored her 2018 debut album, a self-titled record that felt like a comfortable retreat into the familiar sounds of her idols, including Brandy and Destiny’s Child. But Mai isn’t a mere throwback artist. There are sprinklings of modern hip-hop in her sound, courtesy of executive producer/in-demand beatmaker DJ Mustard, while Mai’s own breezy, bright melodies ooze an untapped level of potential. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Environmental Film Festival at various locations: During the Environmental Film Festival’s 11 days of screenings, see the issues facing the planet on a big screen — or in virtual reality, as is the case for photographer Aaron Huey’s tour of Bears Ears National Monument. The sponsor National Geographic will serve as the festival’s Main Stage, joining more than 25 venues, including E Street Cinema and Smithsonian museums. Watch such movies as “When Lambs Become Lions,” a documentary about the relationship between game rangers and poachers in Kenya, or “Return to Mount Kennedy,” which retraces the 1965 Yukon mountain climbing ad­ven­ture of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Through March 24. Most screenings $10-$12; several are free; tickets to special events are $35.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Fritz Hahn, Chris Richards and Stephanie Williams