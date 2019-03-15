Two bearded dragon lizards were rescued Thursday in separate incidents in Maryland, officials said.

The lizards get their name for the “beard," or underside of their throat, which can turn dark in color when they see a possible rival or feel threatened. This type of lizard is often found in Australia.

In Montgomery County, one bearded dragon lizard was rescued from a two-alarm fire at a townhouse in Glenmont, where a blaze started from improperly discarded smoking materials from a grill, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman at the Montgomery County Fire Department.

The damage to the home was estimated at roughly $600,000, and 10 people were displaced from the home, officials said. The lizard was evaluated and is fine. No humans were hurt.

Update - Ingram Ter, Wheaton-Glenmont, 2-Alarm TH fire; Cause, improperly discarded smoking materials; Area of Origin, outside IAO rear deck; Damage, total $600K, incl $425K structure & $100K contents (TH of origin), $75K (collateral damage); pet🦎rescued; ~10 people displaced pic.twitter.com/IPNKzSTkgz — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 14, 2019

In another incident, a bearded dragon lizard was involved in a vehicle crash at Seneca Road and Esworthy Drive in Darnestown. The SUV flipped, officials said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pet lizard that was in the car was hurt and taken to an area veterinarian for evaluation. Its injuries were not considered life-threatening.