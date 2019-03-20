Wednesday marks the first day of spring but two popular eagles’ nests in Washington have shown no signs of eggs.

At a nest on the grounds of the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast Washington belonging to two bald eagles — named Mr. President and First Lady — eagle watchers have been hoping for her to lay an egg or two. On the eagle couple’s Twitter account, there have been plenty of references.

Eagle experts said the pair typically lay two eggs each spring since they’ve been watched with an eagle camera starting in 2016. But each year their “egg-laying schedule has progressively become more delayed.”

Why?

Experts with the American Eagle Foundation, who helps run the eagle camera on the Arboretum nest, said that “breeding seasons vary geographically, but other than unpredictable factors, there is no exact science to explain why an eagle’s nesting season may become delayed."

“Many eagle nests throughout the country have been hit with unforeseen circumstances and unfavorable nesting seasons this year,” said Laura Cecere Sterbens, a spokeswoman for the group. She said they’re hopeful that First Lady will lay eggs and hatch healthy eaglets this year.

At another closely watched eagle camera on the grounds of the D.C. Police Academy in Southwest Washington, experts said they’ve yet to see a new pair of eggs laid by the eagle couple that lives there, Liberty and Justice.

Those two eagles have had a season of drama that included other male suitors, both eagles taking off from the nest for days, and then a raccoon eating the two eggs they had laid.

['They're back together': Bald eagle couple in Washington get back together after hiatus]