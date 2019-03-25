

Washington Nationals pinch hitter Adam Eaton (2) bats against the Miami Marlins as storms move over the field at Nationals Park. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Monday, March 25

Ariana Grande at Capital One Arena: How do you even begin to describe the meteoric rise of Ariana Grande in the past calendar year? The 25-year-old had firmly asserted her spot among pop’s premier talents, but then became the it girl of pop through sheer force of will. You could point to the breathless coverage of her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson or her ability to spin that coverage into content across song and social media. But let’s stick with her music, which attracts devotion because of Grande’s undeniably powerful vocals, slick production and ability to effortlessly churn out earworms. Grande’s ability to rapidly generate music — her August 2018 album “Sweetener” was followed up in short order with another album, “Thank U, Next,” in February — is matched by the appetite to be in her presence: There has already been a June 21 return concert scheduled for those who miss out this month. 8 p.m. $235-$255.

Maggie Rogers at the 9:30 Club: The recipe for an emerging pop star has been finely tuned in 2019: Mix a few dashes of tightly produced beats with a sprinkling of electrifying pipes tuned up for anthemic choruses and, voilà, you have Maggie Rogers. The Maryland-born singer appeared on “Saturday Night Live” and headlined D.C.’s All Things Go Festival before “Heard It In A Past Life” was released in January. The album contains a couple of the singles that vaulted her into the spotlight, as well as some new tracks that show some of the restraint and potential of the young songwriter. The 24-year-old will headline two sold-out shows at the 9:30 Club, and if you’re lucky enough to snag a ticket, it might be the last time you can see Rogers on a stage this small for a long time. Through Tuesday. 7 p.m. (doors). Sold out.

Baseball returns at Nationals Park: The Nationals’ new, Bryce Harper-less era begins with back-to-back games against teams from the Big Apple. The Nats’ lone home exhibition game brings the Yankees to Nationals Park on Monday, while the real season gets underway against the division rival Mets on Thursday. It’s a mixed bag for fans who haven’t visited the Navy Yard area since last fall: Justin’s Cafe, a popular gathering place for Nats fans, closed suddenly in October, and Walter’s Sports Bar, a transplant from Petworth that made a pop-up appearance during the All-Star Game festivities, is rushing to get its doors open by Opening Day. Two of the biggest ticket items — the game-filled Punch Bowl Social on Half Street and a new Dacha Beer Garden in the same building as All Purpose and Salt Line — aren’t quite ready yet, but as with a World Series title, hope springs eternal. Times and ticket prices vary.

Tuesday, March 26

Earl Sweatshirt at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Thebe Kgositsile — best known as Earl Sweatshirt — is ready for a change. “Figuring out how you can be radical from within the system breaks your head,” he told Pitchfork in January. “Only so much can happen aboveground.” His most recent dispatch was the deceptively titled “Some Rap Songs,” a masterful album that’s almost impossibly dense with lyrics and chopped-up samples, and only clocks in at 25 claustrophobic minutes. But, finally free from his major-label deal — and possibly his moniker and the associations it comes with — Kgositsile seems poised to somehow get even riskier. 8 p.m. $30.

Washington Nationals Homecoming at the Wharf: The Washington Nationals’ Homecoming Gala — the annual fundraiser for the team’s charitable Dream Foundation — is being held at the Anthem this year. The event is sold out, but fans can still head to the Wharf to get in on the action: The players will walk a red carpet from Blair Alley along the waterfront to the Anthem, while a DJ spins on the floating stage. Cantina Bambina hosts a party with drink specials on the Transit Pier, which will also have outdoor games. Meanwhile, three restaurants on the Wharf have partnered with Nationals players to create cocktails that benefit each player’s favorite charity as part of the Battle of the Cocktails. Try Max Scherzer’s Mad Max at Whiskey Charlie, Patrick Corbin’s Smoking Southpaw at Hank’s Oyster Bar, or Adam Eaton’s The Spanky at Mi Vida. (Away from the Wharf, Ryan Zimmerman has a cocktail at the Salt Line, because he’s a part-owner of the restaurant.) 5 to 7 p.m. Free.

‘A Bronx Tale’ at National Theatre: Hangouts on a Bronx stoop are set to a doo-wop soundtrack in this touring musical, which stops through town with 10 alumni from the long-running Broadway production. Based on actor Chazz Palminteri’s play of the same name — which inspired a 1993 movie directed by Robert De Niro — the coming-of-age-themed “A Bronx Tale” is once again directed by De Niro and multiple Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks. Set in the 1960s, the story centers on a young boy growing up alongside gangsters who test his sense of morality and familial bonds. Various times through Sunday. $54-$114.

Wednesday, March 27

D.C. Underground Comedy Festival at various locations: D.C. has been home to some quality comedy festivals in recent years, such as the Bentzen Ball and D.C. Comedy Festival, but don’t overlook this run of shows from homegrown organizers, Underground Comedy. The group hosts weekly shows and open mics at spots around town, including the Big Hunt, and for this year’s festival, they’re highlighting a mix of national and local names. Wednesday night features New York comedian Todd Barry at downtown’s Drafthouse Comedy Theater. Barry’s “Spicy Honey” hour-long on Netflix shows off his deadpan sensibilities. Through Saturday. Showtimes and prices vary.

Mr. Eazi at the Fillmore Silver Spring: As his mixtape titles say, “Life Is Eazi” for Mr. Eazi. The Nigerian singer-songwriter makes what he calls “Banku music,” combining Ghanaian high life, Nigerian melodies and American hip-hop and R&B into a dance-floor-ready, goes-down-easy mélange. The 27-year-old talent is a key part of the burgeoning Afrobeats scene that has taken West African club music on a tour of the diaspora, or — as his mixtape titles maintain — from “Accra to Lagos” and from “Lagos to London.” The key to Eazi’s success: a laid-back, languid delivery that guides listeners through his sweltering grooves. 8 p.m. $25-$75.

Thursday, March 28

Washington Nationals Opening Day: Finally, baseball is back. While the first pitch at Nationals Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., bars and restaurants in the area will get the party started much earlier. Bluejacket opens at 11 a.m. with a menu focused on house-made juicy IPAs, lagers and fruited sours, including the debuts of a dunkel and a tart blonde ale. Food specials will come from the outdoor grill. Ice Cream Jubilee offers a 10 percent discount for anyone wearing Nationals gear. All Purpose also opens at 11 a.m., with the debut of its new “Head to Head Series” tap takeover, which pairs DC Brau beers with a brewery from the city of the visiting team. For this series against the Mets, it’s an IPA and pilsner from New York’s well-regarded SingleCut Beersmiths. Atlas Brew Works has announced plans to open a new brewery across from the ballpark in 2020, and the company is throwing a party at the Brig on Barracks Row from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a mini-tap takeover and $11 one-liter mugs of Bloody Orange Gose. Times and prices vary.

[New at Nationals Park for 2019: Steamed buns, pupusas and so many oysters]

‘Analogy Trilogy’ at the Kennedy Center: Stories of survival course through dance choreographer Bill T. Jones’s newest work, “Analogy Trilogy,” created with his associate artistic director, Janet Wong, which the company will perform at the Kennedy Center. Each night audiences will see one of three 75-minute sections; they tell different stories but share similar features. They all have spare, movable design elements (created by Bjorn Amelan, Jones’s longtime artistic collaborator and husband), and the dancers speak and sing, as well as move, in Jones’s smooth, slippery, boldly sculpted style. Through Saturday. 8 p.m. $29-$79.

[Dancemaker Bill T. Jones isn’t always sure art is useful. Here’s why he keeps at it.]

Roscoe Mitchell and Moor Mother at the Kennedy Center: The music of Roscoe Mitchell — saxophonist, avant-garde stalwart and co-founder of Art Ensemble of Chicago — has sometimes been loud and cacophonous. He was always interested in subtle gradations, though — which became more apparent as the 78-year-old aged. The subtleties may be harder to discern in this collaboration with sonic saturation bomber Moor Mother, a.k.a. Camae Ayewa, whose music combines the spoken word, hip-hop and experimental noise. That just makes them more fun to seek out. 6 p.m. Free.

[Hear some of jazz’s most forward-thinking musicians at this Kennedy Center arts festival]

Friday, March 29

‘Resolving Hedda’ at the Undercroft Theatre of Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church: It’s almost a trend, this business of writing new plays around Henrik Ibsen heroines. Lucas Hnath’s popular “A Doll’s House, Part 2” asks what happens when Nora Helmer comes back years after famously walking out on her husband in Ibsen’s drama. Now Jon Klein’s “Hedda Gabler” riff is getting around, too, with Washington Stage Guild producing the East Coast premiere of his comic “Resolving Hedda.” Klein’s hook is that the whip-smart Hedda — who, in Ibsen’s tragedy, slouches into an instantly unhappy marriage, finds herself boxed in by society and impending motherhood, and suffers a violent finish — finally resists and tries to steer events in a different direction. Through April 14. $50-$60.

[One of Ibsen’s most unforgettable characters fires back in the play ‘Resolving Hedda’]

‘Voyagers’ at the Kennedy Center: Each planet has its own personality and unique sound in composer Gustav Holst’s masterwork “The Planets.” Now D.C.-based Company E adds movement to Holst’s orchestral suite with the premiere of “Voyagers: A Dance Among The Planets.” This show, created for young theatergoers (5 and older), blasts off for a spin around the solar system, with dancers interpreting Mars and Mercury against a backdrop of images and video from NASA. Composer Eric Shimelonis’s arrangement of Holst’s music will be played live in this mash-up of astronomy and art. (A sensory-friendly performance will take place March 31.) Times vary through Sunday. $20.

La Grande Fête at the French Embassy: You may already know that the French Embassy’s event space, La Maison Française, in Georgetown is home to some of the most interesting events that embassies have to offer. Friday night will be a final blowout of the month-long Francophonie Festival, which focuses on French language and culture. A ticket gets you samples of food and drink of more than 30 embassies, and a chance to see a live performance from Guinean singer/songwriter Natu Camara. 7 to 11 p.m. $40.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn, Sarah L. Kaufman, Chris Kelly, Nelson Pressley and Michael J. West