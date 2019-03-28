Friday, March 29

‘Resolving Hedda’ at the Undercroft Theatre of Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church: It’s almost a trend, this business of writing new plays around Henrik Ibsen heroines. Lucas Hnath’s popular “A Doll’s House, Part 2” asks what happens when Nora Helmer comes back years after famously walking out on her husband in Ibsen’s drama. Now Jon Klein’s “Hedda Gabler” riff is getting around, too, with Washington Stage Guild producing the East Coast premiere of his comic “Resolving Hedda.” Klein’s hook is that the whip-smart Hedda — who, in Ibsen’s tragedy, slouches into an instantly unhappy marriage, finds herself boxed in by society and impending motherhood, and suffers a violent finish — finally resists and tries to steer events in a different direction. Through April 14. $50-$60.

‘Voyagers’ at the Kennedy Center: Each planet has its own personality and unique sound in composer Gustav Holst’s masterwork “The Planets.” Now D.C.-based Company E adds movement to Holst’s orchestral suite with the premiere of “Voyagers: A Dance Among The Planets.” This show, created for young theatergoers (5 and older), blasts off for a spin around the solar system, with dancers interpreting Mars and Mercury against a backdrop of images and video from NASA. Composer Eric Shimelonis’s arrangement of Holst’s music will be played live in this mash-up of astronomy and art. (A sensory-friendly performance will take place March 31.) Times vary through Sunday. $20.

La Grande Fête at the French Embassy: You may already know that the French Embassy’s event space, La Maison Française, in Georgetown is home to some of the most interesting events that embassies have to offer. Friday night will be a final blowout of the month-long Francophonie Festival, which focuses on French language and culture. A ticket gets you samples of food and drink of more than 30 embassies, and a chance to see a live performance from Guinean singer/songwriter Natu Camara. 7 to 11 p.m. $40.

Tyshawn Sorey at the Kennedy Center: Tyshawn Sorey is a fierce, deft drummer with an unfailingly crisp sound. He’s also a composer — and not one who emphasizes the drums. Sorey (who also plays piano, trombone and melodica) writes works with slow, subtle development, exploring attack and decay. Drums are certainly part of it, but 20 minutes might go by (and often do, as on his most recent work, the nearly four-hour “Pillars”) without a tap of the kit. Not for the impatient. 7 and 9 p.m. $20-$35.

Big Wild at the 9:30 Club: Much of Big Wild’s rise to prominence can be attributed to his popular remix collaborations with artists such as Sylvan Esso, Gallant and Odesza. But the producer, composer and engineer’s “Superdream” is a statement of his musical individuality. Known for consistently defying the expectations of electronic music, Big Wild provides much of the same on that debut album, with tracks like “City of Sound” deftly fusing the festival-grounds sound of EDM with tinges of funk and disco. It also sees the Massachusetts native lace his tracks with his own vocals for the first time, which he says was a response to hitting a creative wall. The addition of his vocals and songwriting allow “Superdream” to embody more personal themes than his previous music. 6 p.m. $25.

Saturday, March 30

‘Empresses of China’s Forbidden City, 1644-1912’ at the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery: When this exhibition on China’s Qing Dynasty empresses opened at Massachusetts’s Peabody Essex Museum last year, the New York Times called the show “huge and opulent,” but also “gratifyingly rigorous.” Now coming to the District, the show includes a pair of pearl-bedecked platform boots that “would not have been out of place on ‘Soul Train,’­ ” according to the Times. Beyond such eye-popping fashion items, “Empresses” also offers insight into changing female power dynamics. One of the show’s subjects — the dowager empress Cixi (1835-1908) — rose much further than many other wives (who were, despite their high status, considered the emperor’s property). After her husband’s death in 1861, Cixi effectively ruled China as regent for 47 years. On opening day, museum festivities will include live performances, food to sample from imperial court recipes, kite-flying and art-making activities. Through June 23. Free.

Blossom Kite Festival at the Mall: It’s hard to miss this annual event, thanks to waves of kites flooding the sky above the Mall. This year’s weather forecast looks like it’s going to hold up for pristine flying conditions. Want to participate? Bring your own kite, learn to make your own kite at the festival, or purchase one from a vendor. You can also just watch pros demonstrate their skills during kite battles and trick showcases. The parade of kites kicks off at 10 a.m., and there will be a host of activities for enthusiasts of all ages throughout the day. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free.

Cherry Blast at MGM National Harbor: Cherry blossom season is full of parties, and one of the liveliest each year is Cherry Blast. Previous incarnations have centered on sumo wrestlers and anime, but this year’s fest will turn the theater at MGM National Harbor into a photogenic secret garden. The party starts at 7 p.m. with an hour-long open bar, and entertainment includes CeeLo Green, DJs and Japanese cultural performances. VIP tickets ($100) offer up to four hours of open bar and a buffet. 7 p.m. $25.

Ghostface Killah and Raekwon at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Two of the most legendary figures in hip-hop are coming to town, playing a joint set ahead of Wu Tang Clan’s 25th anniversary tour and bringing unparalleled lyricism and vibrant storytelling in what will likely be an ode to the days when Wu Tang ran the rap game. Although their roots are in the days of boom bap, both artists have flexed their versatility in recent years, collaborating with a range of contemporary artists and dabbling in film, television and even video games. Expect classics, like “C.R.E.A.M.,” but don’t be surprised to hear a few more recent tracks, like “Powers and Stuff,” off Ghostface Killah’s collaborative album with Czarface, a group headed by fellow Wu Tang member Inspectah Deck. 8:30 p.m. $29.50.

Sunday, March 31

Near Northeast at Dwell: The D.C. foursome — violinist-vocalist Kelly Servick, bassist Austin Blanton, guitarist Avy Mallik, drummer Antonio Skarica — explores folk-rock romanticism, first on the 2015 debut “Curios” and on the album two years later, “True Mirror.” The latter shows the growth, trust and experimentation that comes from playing together for a handful of years, and is full of electronic flourishes, ambient interludes and melodies that nod to Mallik’s Indian and Skarica’s Bosnian roots. 7:30 p.m. $10.

Mariah Carey at MGM National Harbor: Pushing 50, Mariah Carey is still every bit the icon she was when she first rose to prominence nearly three decades ago. She’s touring in support of her 2018 album “Caution,” which featured such artists as Ty Dolla $ign and Gunna and reached No. 1 on the R&B/hip-hop charts. But Carey’s set list also runs through a few of her 18 No. 1 records, like “Vision of Love,” “Emotions” and “Always Be My Baby,” while even including a medley from “Glitter,” her widely panned foray into film. On a tour that has featured cameos from her twin children, rollerblading backup dancers and more, expect nothing but greatness from Mariah. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Closing night party for ‘OPEN’ at Corcoran School of the Arts and Design: If you haven’t seen the exhibit about guerrilla artist Robin Bell at the Corcoran School of the Arts, Sunday night will send off it off with a bang. In addition to your last chance to tour the gallery, there will be multiple dance performances from local companies, as well as live music. Arlington-based performer Ted Zook, a frequent Bell collaborator, performs at 8 p.m., but don’t miss out on D.C. ensemble Boat Burning, a collective of 30 guitarists and two drummers, at 6:30 p.m.: It will be the first live performance from the group since the December death of bandleader Andras Fekete. 6 to 9 p.m. Free.

‘Blade Runner — The Final Cut’ at AFI Silver: All good dystopian fiction takes place in some far-off date and time to try to illuminate problems as a warning of the present and future. But what happens when we’re living in the time of the imagined dystopia? A new series at AFI Silver called “The Future is Now” tries to answer that question by examining what filmmakers from previous decades thought 2019 would look like. It starts with 1982′s “Blade Runner,” one of film’s most influential works of science fiction. The movie, starring Harrison Ford and set in 2019 Los Angeles, paints a grim picture of humans living with humanlike androids called replicants. While we haven’t quite hit that point yet, the film presciently tackled overdevelopment and corporate power over public life. “The Future is Now” continues through April 28. 8 p.m. “Blade Runner” continues through April 4. $8-$13.

