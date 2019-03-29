Baby watch for one of the most watched females in Washington has begun.

The National Zoo said its female giant panda, Mei Xiang, was artificially inseminated Thursday. Now experts at the zoo will closely monitor her, as they wait three to six months to know whether she’ll bear a cub.

🐼 We artificially inseminated #MeiXiang overnight! It will be three to six months before we know if she is pregnant. ➡️ MORE: https://t.co/jeOSwAPkBV #PandaStory@FONZNationalZoo pic.twitter.com/57VLdggWX0 — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) March 29, 2019

Getting a panda pregnant isn’t easy.

For starters, giant pandas are only in estrus for 24 to 72 hours each year. Because the window is so short, zookeepers have to be ready. Plus, they often have false pregnancies, triggering elation but then disappointment among panda watchers.

Officials said zookeepers had been monitoring Mei Xiang’s behavior and hormones since mid-March and noticed she was “entering her breeding season.” Hormone reports showed her estrogen levels peaked Wednesday evening — a sign that she was ovulating.

Mei Xiang had been acting as a panda that’s ready to breed does — getting restless, vocalizing, playing in water, wandering her yard and marking her scent. As a female panda is about to reach peak estrus, experts said, these behaviors increase in frequency.



Pierre Comizzoli, right, a reproductive physiologist at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, performs an artificial insemination on giant panda Mei Xiang on March 29. Don Neiffer, left, chief veterinarian at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, performs for the procedure. (Roshan Patel/Smithsonian’s National Zoo)

Her keepers noticed, as did the zoo’s adult male panda, Tian Tian. He “vocalized to her and constantly tried to keep her in his sight for the past week,” according to a statement from the zoo. Over the past few days, he spent most of his days at the “howdy window” that separates their two yards. But Mei Xiang played hard to get and didn’t “respond positively” to his courting.

“Every giant panda breeding season is slightly different, but Mei Xiang and Tian Tian have been displaying very clear and strong behaviors this year,” said Steven Monfort, the zoo’s director. He said the pair made it “extremely obvious to us that they were preparing for breeding.”

Now it’s time, as Monfort said, “to wait and see.”



The National Zoo's female giant panda, Mei Xiang, has a bit of bamboo. (Skip Brown/Smithsonian's National Zoo)

The zoo’s panda team said they won’t know if the insemination worked for several months. The anticipation could lead to disappointment: Over the past two years, Mei Xiang has had false pregnancies.

[No giant panda cub this year, National Zoo announces]

Ultrasounds will be done on Mei Xiang to track her over the next three to six months. A female panda may act like she’s pregnant: nesting, eating less and not liking noise. So experts said they won’t know for sure if she’s pregnant until they see a developing fetus on an ultrasound. But even this isn’t easy: Giant pandas are only about the size of a stick of butter at birth.

Mei Xiang will be 21 this summer and is getting close, experts said, to the end of her reproductive life cycle, though they’ve said it is still possible for her to get pregnant.

She’s given birth to three surviving cubs: Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei. Two of her panda cubs — Tai Shan, who was born in 2005, and Bao Bao, who was born in 2013, went to China last year. Bei Bei, who was born in August 2015, is set to move to China by the time he turns 4.

China, home to giant pandas, leases the animals to zoos around the globe. Giant pandas are listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Expert said there are roughly 500 in captivity and about 1,800 in the wild.