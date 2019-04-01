

The cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin were blooming on Wednesday, and they're predicted to hit peak bloom Monday. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Monday, April 1

Peak bloom for cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin: The cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin are predicted to hit peak bloom on Monday, providing a bright and colorful backdrop for the climactic events of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. If you didn’t want to brave the crowds this past weekend, Capital Weather Gang says Monday might be your best bet, as the rest of the week looks cloudy with chances of rain. Free.

The Peculiar Patriot at Woolly Mammoth: Mass incarceration is the subject of Liza Jessie Peterson’s solo show, “The Peculiar Patriot,” which is headed to the District after premiering at New York’s National Black Theatre in 2017. Woolly Mammoth is just the latest stop for Peterson’s play; it’s been staged at more than 35 penitentiaries across the country. The show takes place in a prison visiting room as Peterson’s character meets up with an incarcerated friend. Through April 20. $20-$69.

‘Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence’ at the National Portrait Gallery: While the exhibition showcases artifacts, it’s the portraits of the suffragists that make up the bulk of what visitors will see. “Portraits are powerful because they give a feeling of a relationship, or a bridge through time,” says Kate Clarke Lemay, who curated the exhibit. “You can see these beautiful dresses they’re wearing; they cared about the dignity of sitting for a portrait. They wanted to make sure they looked dignified because they were being accused left and right of not being dignified.” Through Jan. 5. Free.

Tuesday, April 2

‘Maggie Michael/Arthur Dove — Depth of Field’ at the Phillips Collection: Painter Maggie Michael clearly feels an affinity for the work of Arthur Dove, who’s generally considered America’s first abstract painter. At the invitation of the Phillips Collection, the 44-year-old Washington artist — one of the city’s most buzzed about — has selected nearly 20 of Dove’s paintings and collages from the museum’s holdings to hang alongside six of her recent pictures. The show is the fourth installment of the Phillips’s “One-on-One” series, in which a contemporary artist picks one or more works by a single artist from the museum’s permanent collection to match with her or his own pieces. Through May 5. Free-$12.

‘Grand Hotel’ at Signature Theatre: Set in 1920s Berlin, “Grand Hotel” follows the eclectic staff and clientele of a high-class hotel. It’s where debutantes coexist among blue-collar workers and hopeful starlets looking for their big break. The creative team behind Signature’s popular musical “A Little Night Music” bring the roaring ’20s back to life in this show with a lively score. Through May 19. $40-$109.

Wednesday, April 3

Patty Griffin at the 9:30 Club: “River,” off Patty Griffin’s new self-titled album, finds the veteran folk artist reflecting on her perseverance after she was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago. The life-threatening news informed the writing of her latest effort, which is one of the most introspective works that Griffin — who beat the disease and is back on the road — has put out in her lengthy career. 7 p.m. $40.

NPR Spring Shopping Happy Hour: There are plenty of public radio devotees in Washington, but how many can say they’ve had a beer or a glass of wine at NPR headquarters on North Capitol Street? During the Spring Shopping Happy Hour, NPR throws open its doors to fans who’d like to drop in for cocktails, wine or beers. Mingling over games or the photo booth is assured — as is the chance to browse plenty of NPR swag. If you know someone who needs a Nina Totin’ bag or Tiny Desk Concert guitar picks, here’s your chance to pick them up, no pledge drive required. 5 to 7 p.m. Free.

Thursday, April 4

‘Falling Out’ at the Kennedy Center: Butoh — a theatrical Japanese dance form that developed in the wake of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings — inspired this piece by the New York-based Phantom Limb Company. “Butoh is an artistic response to both the physical and emotional anguish of the bombings,” the Kennedy Center’s Jamie Broumas says. “It’s a very unique dance style — people sort of shaking uncontrollably.” She describes “Falling Out,” which explores the suffering caused by the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011, as breathtaking and heartfelt. The performance was created in collaboration with butoh master Dai Matsuoka, who will travel to the District from Japan to attend the event. Through Friday. 7:30 p.m. $29.

Phillips after 5 at the Phillips Collection: You have a little more than a month to take in the Dupont gallery’s stunning retrospective of Cuban artist Zilia Sánchez, and a good chance comes this week thanks to the Phillips Collection’s popular monthly after-hours party. To celebrate the featured exhibit, local Latin band Grupo Quimbo will perform, and guests can enjoy samplings of Thrasher’s Rum, from area bar veteran Todd Thrasher’s new distillery on the Wharf. 5 to 8:30 p.m. $10-$12.

Friday, April 5

‘Junk’ at Arena Stage: The 1987 film “Wall Street” gave us the mantra: “Greed, for lack of a better word, is good.” Now, the main character in Pulitzer-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar’s “Junk” declares, “Debt is an asset.” The play, opening at Arena Stage, flashes back to the financial world of the 1980s and is inspired by real corporate raiders. Directed by Jackie Maxwell, “Junk” zeros in on a brash financier and his efforts at a hostile takeover, going after a family-owned manufacturer. Through May 5. $56-$105.

Evoken at Atlas Brew Works: Since 1992, Evoken has been a pioneer and purveyor of funeral doom metal, a genre that’s exactly what it says on the tin. This is metal at its gloomiest, with John Paradiso’s gravel-chewing growl leading the way through the muck. The band’s latest album “Hypnagogia” takes its name from the transition from wakefulness to sleep, and while the sludgy tempos might slow down your nervous system, such double-length dirges as “Valorous Consternation” and “The Weald Of Perished Men” aren’t built for slumber. Evoken kicks off the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest at D.C.’s best venue for both, the Atlas Brew Works tank room. 7 p.m. $15-$20.

Jess Glynne at the Lincoln Theatre: With a rich voice in the tradition of Amy Winehouse and Adele, Jess Glynne is a compelling addition to the lineage of British blue-eyed soulsters. Her first blush with fame came when she contributed vocals to Euro house throwbacks like Route 94’s “My Love” and Clean Bandit’s “Rather Be,” topping the U.K. charts. Glynne quickly turned that into solo success with a parade of electronically charged dance pop. Not content to be a house diva, Glynne dispensed with the dance floor fillers of her debut album, “I Cry When I Laugh,” for the slickly produced electro-pop of “Always In Between,” singing to an even bigger audience. 6:30 p.m. Sold out.

Cynthia Erivo at the Kennedy Center: With her star-making turn as Celie in the Broadway revival of “The Color Purple,” Cynthia Erivo got herself three-quarters of the way to an EGOT, winning an Emmy, Grammy and Tony. The British singer-songwriter-actress heads to the Kennedy Center and joins the National Symphony Orchestra and Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke to show off those award-winning pipes. The classically trained Erivo will traverse the history of female singers, covering Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Beyoncé and more. And after stealing the show by running through “Widows” and singing through “Bad Times at the El Royale,” the “O” in EGOT is sure to follow. 8 p.m. $29-$109.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Fritz Hahn, Angela Haupt, Mark Jenkins, Chris Kelly, Kristen Page-Kirby and Stephanie Williams