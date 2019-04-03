UPDATE: This beauty was released (as required by DC law)! This is one of the many indicators that our #DCValues of reducing #stormwater runoff, skipping single-use plastic and District-wide #SustainableDC actions are paying off. Do you #FishDC? Show us what you got! 🎣 pic.twitter.com/NnQqLw1L90 — Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) (@DOEE_DC) March 29, 2019

The photo circulating on social media that showed Connor Donovan holding a large striped bass almost looked too odd to be real.

The longtime angler assured viewers it was “definitely a real thing.”

Donovan caught the striped bass, which he estimates weighed between 30 and 40 pounds, on March 20 while with two fishing buddies on the Potomac River near Fletcher’s Boathouse.

He said he felt a “dunk, dunk” on his fishing line.

“Like a double tap on it,” he said. And then “you could feel it going back and forth.”

Donovan said he realized the fish’s size when they had to turn on the boat’s motor and chase it up river. A normal-size fish doesn’t usually swim upriver, he said.

“I peeled 50 yards of line in 10 or 15 seconds,” Donovan said. “It was that fast."

Living in Adams Morgan, Donovan, 31, said he enjoys a quick fishing trip some weekday mornings along the Potomac before heading to his job as a property manager for office buildings along the Wharf in Southwest Washington.

He didn’t get the fish’s measurements before letting it go, although he did snap a photo and record video. Donovan said he could “barely get my grip over the top and bottom of the tail because it was so large.”

Once the photo of him was noticed by the District’s Department of Energy and Environment, it became popular on social media, prompting some to doubt whether it was real.

Mike Matthews, a spokesman for the city’s energy and environment department, said he spotted the photo on Instagram and put it on the city’s Twitter feed as a promotional attempt to show the health of the area’s rivers. In a Twitter message, the department wrote, “This is an indicator that our rivers are getting healthier!”

Matthews said anglers and scientists who know the river weren’t necessarily surprised at the large catch.

“Our guys are routinely catching fish that big in the Potomac,” Matthews said. “This tells us that our rivers are getting cleaner with the efforts we do year after year. We’re keeping storm water runoff out of the waterways and it’s showing with beautiful catches. It seems like every year for the last few years we’ve seen healthier fish and more people are pursuing them.”

Experts said it isn’t uncommon to find striped bass that large near Fletcher’s Boat House, as they spend the bulk of the year in the ocean and travel up rivers along the East Coast to spawn. Matthews said Fletcher’s Cove makes a great natural reservoir for spawning fish, where they can “just hang around” for a bit.

The river’s water quality has gotten better in recent years, according to experts. Environmentalists said efforts to improve waste treatment and better manage agricultural pollution have boosted the river’s health.