One goose bit a person and other geese became very protective in a parking lot where buses are kept in Montgomery County, officials said.

The unusual incident unfolded Wednesday at a bus lot along Crabbs Branch Way in Derwood, where the county parks its vehicles, according to Montgomery County Fire officials.

A pedestrian was bitten and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the local fire department.

Local police said it was a male goose that bit the pedestrian and that it was “surrounded by other geese.” Male geese, experts said, are “known to be protective of their families.”

Rescuers said they believe the goose “felt threatened by a combination of the noisy streets, pedestrians walking by quickly on their cell phone, and [it] bit the pedestrian in response,” according to a county news site — mymcmedia.org, which called the incident “Geese gone wild.”