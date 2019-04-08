

Monday, April 8

National Empanada Day at Cuba Libre: At some point we’ll run out of people, places and things to give commemorative days to, but until then, how about we all enjoy dollar empanadas? The Cuban eatery in Chinatown will be offering three empanadas, including the Picadillo, which contains ground beef, potatoes, olives and raisins. Each empanada will run you a buck alongside the typical happy hour fare of cocktails, wine, sangria and beer ranging from $5-$6. 4 to 7 p.m. Food and drink prices vary.

Tuesday, April 9

Pinball for the People at Lyman’s Tavern: Ever wondered who the people are behind the insanely high scores on pinball machines? The 14th Street bar has become the city’s pinball capital for players of all stripes to come out and play. This monthly event is organized specifically for novices to get a steady stream of games and hone their skills — maybe you’ll even learn a few tips from the wizards in the field who will be playing for fun. Players will be grouped in threes or fours and play a rotating selection of games — the player with the lowest score gets to choose which machine they play next. 8:30 p.m. Free; bring quarters for individual games.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio at Blues Alley: Seattle’s Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio has a throwback sound that still feels current: Led by organ player Delvon Lamarr, the trio fuses jazz, funk and soul for a sound that’s hard not to dance to. The band is most indebted to Booker T. & the M.G.’s, which explains why last year’s “Close but No Cigar” has a song named “Little Booker T.” 8 & 10 p.m. $25.

Wednesday, April 10

‘Bird’ at the National Museum of American History: It’s Jazz Appreciation Month at the Smithsonian, and in addition to the usual series of concerts and family events, the American History Museum’s Warner Bros. Theater is screening a selection of jazz-themed films, including “Some Like it Hot” and “Mo’ Better Blues.” The series kicks off with “Bird,” the 1988 Charlie Parker biopic directed by Clint Eastwood. As Parker, Forest Whitaker “is hauntingly definitive, yet somehow shadowy and enigmatic, like a figure drawn in smoke,” Washington Post critic Hal Hinson wrote at the time. 5:45 p.m. $10.50-$12.

Jeff Tweedy at Lincoln Theatre: At this point, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, 51, can pretty much do whatever he wants. That’s why it wasn’t surprising to see him mark two firsts last year: his first solo album, “Warm,” and his first book, a memoir called “Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back).” Each features Tweedy’s trademark wit and wordplay, both of which will be on display during a solo acoustic show at the Lincoln Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Sold out.

Thursday, April 11

Damaged City at various locations: In a city where music festivals sprout up — and come and go as the years pass — it’s fitting that one of the best, longest-running ones is homegrown. Damaged City, in its seventh year, is a premier showcase of punk and hardcore. The festival started out as a two-day affair held in the sacred D.C. punk space St. Stephen, composed of local fixtures of the scene alongside a few notable bands from around the country. In recent years, lineups have sprawled out to four-day blowouts across multiple D.C. venues, with touring bands from around the world. For those in search of the best acts to see, look for regional clusters. The New York area will deliver the virtuosic rock stylings of Screaming Females and Hank Wood and the Hammerheads, who are known for their raucous live shows. California ships over Los Angeles heavies Despise You and the buzzy Bay Area quartet Torso. For those who haven’t been able to visit their local punk house to listen to Washington’s best and brightest, turn your ears to Asesinato and Corvo. Through Sunday. $10-$65.

‘Les Deux Noirs’ and ‘Native Son’ at Atlas Performing Arts Center: If you think of hip-hop theater, what comes to mind is likely “Hamilton.” But not for Psalmayene 24, who has been writing and performing hip-hop stage works for two decades, and whose new “Les Deux Noirs” at Mosaic Theater Company partly casts mid-20th-century titans Richard Wright and James Baldwin as Jay-Z and Kanye West. Psalmayene 24 directed Nambi E. Kelley’s adaptation of “Native Son” as he wrote “Les Deux Noirs: Notes on Notes of A Native Son,” inspired by Baldwin’s critique of Wright’s popular 1940 novel; the two plays are now rotating on Mosaic’s stage. 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. $20-$50.

D.C. Easter Keg Hunt at select Neighborhood Restaurant Group locations: Easter egg rolls, Easter egg hunts, baskets full of chocolate — kids get to have all the fun at this time of year. But there’s one scavenger hunt that’s just for adults: The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s D.C. Easter Keg Hunt, taking place at ChurchKey, the Sovereign, Bluejacket and the Partisan through Sunday. Each of these excellent beer bars will have a “secret” beer on its menu. Decipher a clue from the bartender to figure it out, order a glass, and you’ll get a stamp on a passport. Find the hidden beer at all four restaurants and you’ll win a special ChurchKey hoodie and be entered in a drawing for much bigger prizes, including private brewery tours and beer tastings. (There are other ways to collect stamps and increase your chances of winning, which are listed on the ChurchKey website.) Good luck, and if nothing else, you’ll be happy you tried. Through April 14. Beer prices vary.

Friday, April 12

Space Oddity at the National Air and Space Museum: Is there a more dramatic setting for an after-hours party than the National Air and Space Museum? Space Oddity, co-hosted by Brightest Young Things and Yuri’s Night, is a celebration of many space-related milestones, including the 58th anniversary of the first manned space flight and the 50th anniversaries of the Apollo 11 moon landing and, of course, David Bowie’s single that lends the party its name. Take your protein pills, put your helmet on and get ready for a mix of high and low entertainment: paper-airplane contests, DJs, TED-style talks in the museum auditorium, a laser light show, a live taping of the “AirSpace” podcast, a Bowie-themed drag review and an open bar. And a chance to touch the moon rock. 8:30 p.m. $60.

‘Umbrella’ along 14th Street NW: The city’s old, abandoned buildings seem like eyesores to some people. But for No Kings Collective, they’re canvases for eye-popping works of art. Over the past decade, the local arts group has built a sizable following in the creative community with its ambitious pop-up exhibitions at unconventional spaces around the District. With its three-day event “Umbrella,” No Kings pushes the envelope even further, transforming the former Martha’s Table, Martha’s Outfitters and Smucker Farms locations on 14th Street NW into a temporary 15,000-square-foot art venue comprising nine galleries. The installations feature 240 pieces from such local artists as Kelly Towles, Maggie O’Neill and Washington Project for the Arts, in addition to food from Asian fusion eatery Bun’d Up and drinks available for purchase. Guests can also buy the art on display, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting nonprofit organization Feed It Forward. Through April 14. Free.

‘P.Y.G., or The Mis-Edumacation of Dorian Belle’: Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm’s premiere “P.Y.G., or The Mis-Edumacation of Dorian Belle” at Studio Theatre is about a white pop star modeled on Justin Bieber who gets thrown into a reality show with two black rappers — Pretty Young Goons, or P.Y.G. — who are supposed to polish the Bieber figure’s act. As in “Hooded,” Chisholm’s hit drama at Mosaic Theater Company that sprang out of the Trayvon Martin shooting, frictions blow up. 7:30 p.m. $20-$62.

Model Home at Studio Gaga: Nappy Nappa jump-starts Model Home’s album “4” by citing Crime Mob’s “Knuck if You Buck,” but a blink later, he’s already long gone, off to join producer Patrick Cain in an alternate dimension of zero-gravity rhymes and brain-scrambling noise. As Model Home, the duo dropped four of these albums in 2018 — and two more since. They’ll be celebrating the drop of “7” at the Adams Morgan club/art space. 8 p.m. $10.

Hand Habits at Songbyrd: Before making waves with Hand Habits, Meg Duffy’s woozying guitar riffs and gentle vocals had already caught the ears of some high profile collaborators. Duffy played a memorable slide-guitar solo on the War on Drugs’ Grammy-winning album “A Deeper Understanding,” and was, until recently, a longtime fixture in folk-rocker Kevin Morby’s backing band. On “Placeholder,” Duffy’s second album as Hand Habits, the 28-year-old forges a path by flexing a knack for intimate melodies which evoke pastoral Americana. These softer tunes can melt into the background, but a closer examination reveals Duffy wrestling with currents of grief and anxiety. 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Newseum Nights at the Newseum: Cherry blossom season is winding down, so too is the Newseum’s short stint in Washington. The building was sold to Johns Hopkins University, and while the museum is still looking for its future home, there will be one last entry in its recurring Newseum Nights series to send it off. There will be bites served from its cafe, which features food developed by Wolfgang Puck, and guests can also take part in Japanese-inspired activities including lantern and paper crane-making. 8:30 to 11 p.m. $60.

