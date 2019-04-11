

A massive art party called "Umbrella" will take place starting Friday before this building, at 14th & V Streets NW, is torn down. (Pierre Edwards/Pierre Edwards)

Friday, April 12

‘Umbrella’ along 14th Street NW: The city’s old, abandoned buildings seem like eyesores to some people. But for No Kings Collective, they’re canvases for eye-popping works of art. Over the past decade, the local arts group has built a sizable following in the creative community with its ambitious pop-up exhibitions at unconventional spaces around the District. With its three-day event “Umbrella,” No Kings pushes the envelope even further, transforming the former Martha’s Table, Martha’s Outfitters and Smucker Farms locations on 14th Street NW into a temporary 15,000-square-foot art venue comprising nine galleries. The installations feature 240 pieces from such local artists as Kelly Towles, Maggie O’Neill and Washington Project for the Arts, in addition to food from Asian fusion eatery Bun’d Up and drinks available for purchase. Guests can also buy the art on display, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting nonprofit organization Feed It Forward. Through April 14. Free.

Space Oddity at the National Air and Space Museum: Is there a more dramatic setting for an after-hours party than the National Air and Space Museum? Space Oddity, co-hosted by Brightest Young Things and Yuri’s Night, is a celebration of many space-related milestones, including the 58th anniversary of the first manned space flight and the 50th anniversaries of the Apollo 11 moon landing and, of course, David Bowie’s single that lends the party its name. Take your protein pills, put your helmet on and get ready for a mix of high and low entertainment: paper-airplane contests, DJs, TED-style talks in the museum auditorium, a laser light show, a live taping of the “AirSpace” podcast, a Bowie-themed drag review and an open bar. And a chance to touch the moon rock. 8:30 p.m. $60.

‘P.Y.G., or The Mis-Edumacation of Dorian Belle’: Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm’s premiere “P.Y.G., or The Mis-Edumacation of Dorian Belle” at Studio Theatre is about a white pop star modeled on Justin Bieber who gets thrown into a reality show with two black rappers — Pretty Young Goons, or P.Y.G. — who are supposed to polish the Bieber figure’s act. As in “Hooded,” Chisholm’s hit drama at Mosaic Theater Company that sprang out of the Trayvon Martin shooting, frictions blow up. 7:30 p.m. $20-$62.

Model Home at Studio Gaga: Nappy Nappa jump-starts Model Home’s album “4” by citing Crime Mob’s “Knuck if You Buck,” but a blink later, he’s already long gone, off to join producer Patrick Cain in an alternate dimension of zero-gravity rhymes and brain-scrambling noise. As Model Home, the duo dropped four of these albums in 2018 — and two more since. They’ll be celebrating the drop of “7” at the Adams Morgan club/art space. 8 p.m. $10.

Hand Habits at Songbyrd: Before making waves with Hand Habits, Meg Duffy’s woozying guitar riffs and gentle vocals had already caught the ears of some high profile collaborators. Duffy played a memorable slide-guitar solo on the War on Drugs’ Grammy-winning album “A Deeper Understanding,” and was, until recently, a longtime fixture in folk-rocker Kevin Morby’s backing band. On “Placeholder,” Duffy’s second album as Hand Habits, the 28-year-old forges a path by flexing a knack for intimate melodies which evoke pastoral Americana. These softer tunes can melt into the background, but a closer examination reveals Duffy wrestling with currents of grief and anxiety. 8 p.m. $7-$10.

Newseum Nights at the Newseum: Cherry blossom season is winding down, so too is the Newseum’s short stint in Washington. The building was sold to Johns Hopkins University, and while the museum is still looking for its future home, there will be one last entry in its recurring Newseum Nights series to send it off. There will be bites served from its cafe, which features food developed by Wolfgang Puck, and guests can also take part in Japanese-inspired activities including lantern and paper crane-making. 8:30 to 11 p.m. $60.

Saturday, April 13

National Cherry Blossom Festival at various locations: Cherry blossom season officially comes to an end this weekend with a trio of events. Saturday’s National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade fills Constitution Avenue NW with marching bands, floats and giant balloons from 10 a.m. to noon. The post-parade Sakura Matsuri street festival downtown, which runs until 6 p.m., features Japanese musicians and dancers, samurai dramas, traditional arts and crafts demonstrations, and food and drink pavilions. Sunday’s Anacostia River Festival brings lawn games, canoeing and family fun to Anacostia Park from 1 to 5 p.m., across from the Navy Yard. Through Sunday. Free-$20.

Porch Fest at Rhode Island Ave. NE: Porch Fest might just be the best day to take a walk down Rhode Island Avenue NE. During this annual afternoon block party of sorts, porches and stoops along the avenue will serve as stages for musicians, dancers, poets and more artists — and as meeting spots for neighbors. This tradition is free and family-friendly, and you can download the RIA NE Main Street app for a walking tour to find the performances happening all over the neighborhood. 2 p.m. Free.

Corvo at Black Cat: Everything moves fast in the District’s hardcore punk scene, where the most perishable bands seem to detonate and disappear almost as quickly as the songs. But that shouldn’t bother Corvo, a searing new quartet that keeps getting everything right on the first try. Fittingly, the band has been invited to play the kickoff slot at Saturday’s main show at Damaged City, the annual ­marathon punk festival, now in its seventh year. 3 p.m. Damaged City runs from Thursday through Sunday at various locations. $10-$65.

Trouble Funk at Bethesda Blues and Jazz: Go-go has been receiving a lot of love in the news and on social media this week. While the unstoppable groove of conga drums has returned to the corner of Georgia Avenue and U Street NW, support for the music doesn’t stop there. Trouble Funk, which helped popularize go-go in the late 1970s and ’80s with its hits “Drop the Bomb” and “Pump Me Up,” is still touring and recording. Big Tony and Trouble Funk mark the release of a new album, recorded live at the Anthem, with a show at Bethesda Blues and Jazz. After 40 years, the band can still get down with the get down. 8 p.m. $30.

Diamond D and Masta Ace at Union Stage: Record Store Day has sharply divided music fans: Some love the spate of exclusive releases pressed for the occasion, while serious crate diggers turn up their nose at the markups and crowds. One thing that seems less controversial: the rise in RSD-related concerts. Union Stage is hosting one this year, featuring New York hip-hop legends Masta Ace and Diamond D. The latter will show off his proper scratching skills behind the turntables with a DJ set using all 45 rpm records. Masta Ace will deliver his easygoing flow in duo with underground producer Marco Polo — their 2018 album “A Breukelen Story” was a loving reminder of the 52-year-old Brooklyn emcee’s pioneering, heady lyrical skills. 8 p.m. $25-$50.

Sunday, April 14

Sherry and Agatha Christie book club at Loyalty Bookstore: If you’re like many book club members, your contribution to your last meeting probably consisted of a hunk of cheese and a cheap-and-cheerful bottle of white wine. That wouldn’t do at Loyalty. The Petworth shop is launching a monthly club called the Sherry and Agatha Christie book club, and it’s no mystery what you’ll find there: a discussion of the great writer’s debut novel, “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” paired with high tea and a sherry tasting. Loyalty founder Hannah Oliver Depp handles the literary side, while the beverages are chosen by Chantal Tseng, the maven behind the weekly Literary Cocktails event. Tickets include food, drink and, if you need it, a copy of the book. 3 p.m. $20-$32.71.

Queen Latifah at the Kennedy Center: The title of Queen Latifah’s 1989 debut album turned out to be quite prescient: “All Hail the Queen” could sum up her career, which spans hip-hop and R&B tracks, acting roles in movies and TV shows and more. Latifah wears many hats, but she’s earned her crown as one of rap’s pioneers, and she’ll make her Kennedy Center performance debut with this solo show. Her appearance is part of the Bridge concert series, which honors hip-hop innovators. 8 p.m. $59-$199.

Community celebration at National Gallery of Art East Building: The newest exhibit at the National Gallery of Art goes on display this weekend, and the museum is celebrating with live performances and family activities. The main attraction is a selection of 18 pieces from American artist Oliver Lee Jackson’s last 15 years of work. The Oakland, Calif.-based artist works in large scale images that are inspired by his interests in African cultures and American jazz. The East Building will host D.C. saxophonist Herb Scott for two performances (starting at 1 and 2 p.m.) and live readings from local poet Charity Blackwell from 1 to 3 p.m. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Out of Hibernation III at Red Bear Brewing: The long lines that stretch out of the city’s newest brewery nearly every weekend say that Red Bear’s winter “hibernation” has been anything but dormant. The upstart brewery will celebrate the turn of the season — and its neighborhood — with the release of a new beer, NoMa Pride, billed as an easy drinker brewed with a single malt and single hop. There will also be barbecue and live music to round out the festivities. 3 to 7 p.m. Free; food and drink prices vary.

Kingman Island Festival Preview Show at Atlas Brew Works: Atlas Brew Works’ taproom has become one of the city’s most important heavy metal venues, but you’ll hear a different kind of music while sipping pints of Dance of Days or Blood Orange Gose this weekend. The 10th annual Kingman Island Bluegrass Festival only a few weeks away, and Atlas is hosting a preview day with sets by two of the performers, Hollertown and Split String Soup, plus raffles and giveaways from festival sponsors Living Classrooms. Noon to 6 p.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn, Chris Richards and Stephanie Williams