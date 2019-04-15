An overnight storm Sunday into Monday left many in the D.C. region without power and facing downed trees and high waters in some parts.

Pepco said about 700 customers lost power, mostly in Prince George’s County near FedEx Field and the Landover area. Most of them are expected to have their power restored by midmorning.

Parts of Virginia were harder hit. In the Richmond and Petersburg areas, more than 27,000 customers of Dominion Energy are without power. Spotsylvania County Public Schools said they would be closed for the day because of power outages throughout the county.

We apologize for the late notice, but due to the widespread power outages across the county and the fact that reports of power outages continue to come in, All SCPS Schools will be CLOSED today, Monday, April 15, 2019. 12 month employees should report on time as safety permits. — Spotsylvania Schools (@SpotsySchools) April 15, 2019

In the District, a downed tree hit a car in the 3700 block of D Street in Southeast near Potomac Avenue, but no one was hurt.

In Maryland, there were reports of standing water along the south side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near MD 202. And in LaPlata, Hawthorne Road was closed near Rose Hill Road because of downed trees on a wire.

And in Fairfax County, downed wires closed Westmoreland Street near Orland Street in McLean.

ROAD CLOSED: Westmoreland St at Orland St in McLean closed due to low hanging wires. Traffic is being diverted onto Haycock Rd. Please use caution. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/bBxavA7Kkg — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) April 15, 2019

On Sunday night, there were high wind warnings for parts of the D.C. region and even a tornado warning for Frederick County.

Monday’s forecast calls for a few passing rain showers with some winds.