An overnight storm Sunday into Monday left many in the D.C. region without power and facing downed trees and high waters in some parts.
Pepco said about 700 customers lost power, mostly in Prince George’s County near FedEx Field and the Landover area. Most of them are expected to have their power restored by midmorning.
Parts of Virginia were harder hit. In the Richmond and Petersburg areas, more than 27,000 customers of Dominion Energy are without power. Spotsylvania County Public Schools said they would be closed for the day because of power outages throughout the county.
In the District, a downed tree hit a car in the 3700 block of D Street in Southeast near Potomac Avenue, but no one was hurt.
In Maryland, there were reports of standing water along the south side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near MD 202. And in LaPlata, Hawthorne Road was closed near Rose Hill Road because of downed trees on a wire.
And in Fairfax County, downed wires closed Westmoreland Street near Orland Street in McLean.
On Sunday night, there were high wind warnings for parts of the D.C. region and even a tornado warning for Frederick County.
Monday’s forecast calls for a few passing rain showers with some winds.