

Bartender Jessie Stober pours a beer at Ocelot Brewing in Sterling, which will celebrate its fourth anniversary on Saturday. (Deborah Jaffe for The Washington Post)

Friday, April 19

Natalie Prass at Rock & Roll Hotel: When Richmond-based singer-songwriter Natalie Prass was working on her second album, “The Future and the Past,” in 2017, she played two shows in the District at which she tested much of that material live. The record — a groove-based mix of politically tinged, R&B-inspired indie pop — came out last June, but she hasn’t played a headlining show in the capital since. After making a fan out of Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves, for whom Prass opened at the Anthem in January, Prass will finally get to present those fully fleshed-out songs, including the feminist anthem “Sisters” and the infectious “Short Court Style,” during her own headlining set at the Rock & Roll Hotel. 8 p.m. $15-17.

The Coathangers at DC9: For more than a decade, the Coathangers have churned out no-nonsense garage punk. The minimalist approach seemed to suit the Atlanta power trio, but before recording their sixth album, “The Devil You Know,” the band took a step back, giving its process a spit-shine. “Everything that came before had to go away,” said guitarist-vocalist Julia Kugel. “Whatever hang-up, whatever thing we were holding onto, it had to go away. And we started there, at ground zero.” The result? An album that blasts the band’s punk fury through a classic pop prism and has only made its songs more powerful and poignant, such as album standout “F the NRA.” 8 p.m. $12-$15.

‘Have a Nice Day’ at the Freer Gallery: One of 2018’s most interesting movies came and went in a flash. If you didn’t make it out for the one week “Have a Nice Day” was showing at the Angelika Pop-Up near Union Market, don’t miss out on this one night when you can catch this Chinese animated film free. Christopher Kompanek gave it three stars in The Washington Post and said that viewers “will be rewarded with a richly layered portrait of greed, and an examination of how that vice gets in the way of fulfillment.” 7 p.m. Free.

’ArtMoves: Pulse’ at the Hirshhorn Museum: The Hirshhorn wraps up its interactive exhibit “Pulse” on April 28, sending it off with some interesting programming, including this collaboration with the Washington Ballet. The dance company has created a unique performance inspired by the exhibit from Mexican Canadian artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. (If you can’t make it out during lunch for this performance, it will be staged again on April 26 at 4 p.m.) 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Free.

The Remix at Marvin: Most Washingtonians know Marvin, near the intersection of 14th and U streets NW, as a nightlife landmark, a place for dancing to DJs or grabbing a drink with friends. But over the past year and a half, it’s also evolved into an intimate live-performance space for emerging and regionally known musicians. Performances take place four times a week on a small stage in the middle of the first-floor restaurant and cocktail bar. Friday night brings the Remix, an ensemble led by trumpeter Joe Herrera, a staple of the local jazz scene. 8 p.m. No cover charge.

Saturday, April 20

Fourth anniversary party at Ocelot Brewing: Sterling’s Ocelot Brewing’s well-rounded portfolio makes it one of the area’s finest craft breweries. Not content with making stellar IPAs — Ocelot excels at piney and hoppy, as well as soft and juicy — Ocelot’s brewers send forth excellent pilsners, rich barrel-aged ales and light helles lagers. To mark four years in business, Ocelot is hosting a party featuring beer releases, food trucks and a market with local food and craft vendors. Appropriately for a brewery that names its beers after favorite song lyrics — the anniversary double IPA is “Soul Kitchen” — Fairfax’s Mobius Records will be spinning tunes all day. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. Food and drinks priced individually.

Anacostia River Festival at Anacostia Park: The National Cherry Blossom Festival isn’t all about flowers: The official closing event of the festivities once again is the Anacostia River Festival, which was rescheduled after being rained out last Sunday. Hosted by the 11th Street Bridge Park and the National Park Service, the afternoon is devoted to enjoying the green space at Anacostia Park and getting out on the river. Paddle a canoe, pedal in a bike parade, or try your hand at lawn games at this free, family-friendly event, in its fifth year. 1 to 5 p.m. Free.

Easter Egg Hunt at Frederick Douglass National Historic Site: You might not associate the Easter Bunny with the Lion of Anacostia, but the annual Easter egg hunt at Frederick Douglass’ Anacostia home has become a community event. Beyond searching for eggs and photos with a human-sized bunny, the day includes tours of Douglass’ house with National Park Service rangers, story time and family arts and crafts activities. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free.

‘Make Me Wanna Holler: Exploring D.C.’s Music Legacy’ at the National Postal Museum: Washington native Marvin Gaye is the newest addition to the Postal Service’s Music Icons stamp series, and the National Postal Museum honors the soul legend with an afternoon of music. DJ RBI spins music from Gaye and his contemporaries, while the Smooth & EZ Hand Dance Institute teaches steps that were popular in the 1960s and today. Pyramid Atlantic Arts Center has created Gaye-themed designs that can be screenprinted on tote bags or T-shirts. And, of course, the stamps are available for purchase. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Free.

‘Animals, Collected’ at the National Building Museum: Animal statues and depictions on public buildings are so commonplace that they exist without question. But what is the symbolism behind these fixtures? It’s a question the National Building Museum explores in-depth with its latest exhibition, “Animals, Collected.” The 125 objects pulled from the museum’s permanent collection, most of which have not been shown publicly before, feature two- and three-dimensional works that trace the history of animals and their relationship to well-known architectural structures. Sketches from Washington National Cathedral’s construction archives, sculptures from D.C.-area artist Raymond Kaskey and drawings from Chicago’s Northwestern Terra Cotta Co. are among the highlighted items. Through spring 2020. $7-$10.

National Cannabis Festival at RFK Stadium Festival Grounds: The business of weed doesn’t have to be hazy — at least, not if the National Cannabis Festival can help it. Now in its fourth year, the day-long festival intersperses live music with informational sessions to help educate Washingtonians on the cannabis industry. Some familiar faces in the world of hip-hop — including Ludacris, Action Bronson and Biz Markie — take the celebration back to a different era in time. Noon. $55.

Black Joy Experience at the Hirshhorn: The modern art museum will host a large, interactive concert on its plaza, celebrating music that has been used to promote freedom and equality. The modern art museum will host over a dozen performers who range the musical spectrum from D.C. street artists to Suitland High School’s Center for Visual and Performing Arts. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.

Sunday, April 21

The final day at Meridian Pint: Everything comes to an end, including favorite bars. Meridian Pint was a trailblazer in the D.C. beer scene, hosting release parties for DC Brau’s Public Ale and 3 Stars’ early collaborations, and serving the country’s best craft beers back when there were very few places pouring offerings from Allagash or the Bruery. It was also a reason to get friends from other parts of the city to come to Columbia Heights. But faced with the end of its lease and a very different bar landscape, Meridian Pint is closing its doors and moving to Arlington. The final day of service is Easter — opening for brunch at 10 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. — leaving a couple of hours for one last pint. Food and drink prices vary.

Heart of the Ghost at Rhizome: It would be good enough to get a chance to see this local jazz trio of saxophonist Jarrett Gilgore, bassist Luke Stewart and drummer Ian McColm. The three are frequent collaborators in the area’s jazz scene and perform together as Heart of the Ghost — celebrating the release of their latest enchanting improvisational album “II.” But as it sometimes happens at the communal Takoma art house, everyone wants in on the fun. Sunday night’s bill has evolved into a mini-festival of five free jazz performances from around the world, including Norwegian bassist Ingebrigt Haker Flaten. 5 p.m. $20.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly, Priscilla Ward and Stephanie Williams