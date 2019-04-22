

Awesome Con returns to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center this weekend. (Linda Wang for The Washington Post)

Monday, April 22

Dungeon Family at the Howard Theatre: Back in 1995, OutKast’s Andre 3000 reminded the Source Awards — and the hip-hop world writ large — that the South had something to say. That’s still true, and the conversation Andre was trying to start was born in “the Dungeon,” the basement studio run by Organized Noize. The production trio masterminded the soulful, sample-free sound that animated early OutKast and Goodie Mob records, and paved the way for a generation of Southern rap and R&B. Those groups — and later additions like Future and Killer Mike — make up the Dungeon Family, members of whom are keeping the convo going on this tour. 9 p.m. $40-$75.

‘Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven’ at Atlas Performing Arts Center: The extraterrestrial story of “Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven” centers on 13-year-old science prodigy Annie, who’s visited by an otherworldly being named Althea. It turns out Althea is really a supercomputer disguised as a teenage girl, revealing to Annie that she’s the chosen one tasked to unite humanity with a higher power. In this show from playwright Reina Hardy, Annie weighs the sacrifices she would have to make to follow her destiny. Through May 19. $29.99.

Tuesday, April 23

‘Dish & Sip: Conversations with Cravings’ at the InterContinental Hotel: Washington diners might think they’re familiar with chef Kwame Onwuachi’s story — his star turn on “Top Chef,” the spectacular flameout of Shaw Bijou, his return to acclaim at the Wharf’s Kith and Kin — but there’s far more to discover in his new memoir “Notes From a Young Black Chef,” which food critic Tim Carman calls “a must-read on what it’s like to be a young, black chef in America.” Onwuachi discusses his book as part of Dine Diaspora’s “Dish and Sip” series. Tickets include an autographed copy of “Notes From a Young Black Chef” and one cocktail. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $40.

[Review: Kwame Onwuachi’s new memoir is a must-read on what it’s like to be a young, black chef in America]

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers at Rock & Roll Hotel: Since coming out as transgender in 2012, Laura Jane Grace has been a public advocate for trans issues. The Against Me! singer-guitarist made gender and sexuality an explicit focus of the politically charged band on a pair of albums, “Transgender Dysphoria Blues” and “Shape Shift With Me.” But not every one of her songs deals with those issues or is well suited for Against Me’s anarcho-punk attack. With that in mind, Grace went solo for “Bought to Rot,” a self-described “mix tape” of angular punk attacks, classic rock riffs and barroom singalongs that recall everyone from Nirvana and the Cure to Tom Petty and the Mountain Goats. 8 p.m. $25.

Little Swap of Horrors at Black Cat: Calling all green thumbs: As the warmer weather sticks around, now is the time to hoard all the plants you want for a summer bloom. Black Cat will open its doors for your chance to swap and share plants and other related goods. Don’t worry if you’re the type that can kill a houseplant by looking at it the wrong way — you can buy new plants and maybe even get some tips from local growers. Fittingly, since it’s being held in one of the city’s best spots to catch music and drink for cheap, DJ Wild Dagga will be spinning tunes all night and everything at the bar will be marked down by two bucks all night long. 8 p.m. No cover charge.

Wednesday, April 24

‘Oslo’ at the Lansburgh Theatre: The latest production from Maryland’s Round House Theatre adapts the 2017 Broadway play “Oslo,” which tells the story of a Norwegian husband-and-wife team of foreign policy experts who secretly brokered breakthrough peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians in 1993. The Washington Post’s theater critic Peter Marks called it “hands down the best new play of [that] season.” The local production will be put on at the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Lansburgh Theatre and stars a fixture of the D.C. theater scene — and one of its most interesting people — Maboud Ebrahimzadeh. Through May 19. $51-$66.

[Maboud Ebrahimzadeh was nearly an athlete or a doctor. Life’s plot twists led him to theater.]

Jon Hopkins at the 9:30 Club: Jon Hopkins makes instrumental electronic music, but don’t mistake it for background noise. “Someone will say, I went to do some cooking and put it on, and ended up sitting down and listening to the whole thing,” he told the New Yorker last year. “Obviously, that’s what you want — you’ve captured them.” The 39-year-old Brit has been capturing listeners for years with his expansive albums, film-score compositions and collaborations with Brian Eno and Coldplay. His 2013 album “Immunity” was a breakthrough, bounding between lush, ambient textures and wobbly beats. Hopkins continued that journey on last year’s future-facing “Singularity.” 7 p.m. $25.

Eat. Drink. Shaw at the Howard Theatre: Shaw Main Streets’ annual food and drink celebration is back, this time with over 20 local vendors representing the Shaw neighborhood. Among the local establishments that will be slinging unlimited samples of dishes and drinks are: Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. (with a build-your-own-biscuit-bar), Drink Company (the group behind the “Game of Thrones” and Cherry Blossom pop-up bars), Nicecream, Sugar Shack, Service Bar, Roy Boys and Dino’s Grotto. To enhance the night, Raheem DeVaughn collaborator Bee Boisseau and multi-instrumentalist Christylez Bacon will provide the soundtrack, and tickets come with free valet parking. 7 to 9:30 p.m. $80-$100.

Thursday, April 25

Smithsonian Craft Festival at National Building Museum: You can take home what’s on display at this annual event: Almost everything at the four-day Smithsonian Craft Show is for sale, with work from 121 artists who specialize in jewelry, wearable art, furniture, glass, decorative fiber, ceramics and more. Prices range from those fit for casual observers to serious collectors. Stick around on Thursday evening for a conversation with acclaimed Baltimore-based artist and MacArthur fellow Joyce J. Scott, who creates spectacular jewelry and sculptures with hand-threaded beads (the $45 ticket includes entry to the show and a free drink). Through April 28. $17-$20.

FilmFest DC at various locations: One of the highlights at this year’s FilmFest DC is the Washington premiere of “D.C. Noir,” which novelist/filmmaker/native son George Pelecanos describes as an “all-D. C. production.” Pelecanos, a novelist who’s also known for his work on the HBO show “The Wire,” adapted his 2006 crime anthology for the screen with scenes filmed on location in the District. The festival will also feature movies from around the world devoted to the arts and to social justice, as well as comedies and thrillers — and “Foodflix,” a selection of films about chefs around the globe. Through May 5. Individual screenings, $14.

Diamondback tap takeover at Lost and Found: Baltimore has no shortage of great craft breweries. One that doesn’t get as much attention in D.C., though, is Diamondback, from the Locust Point neighborhood in South Baltimore. Its juicy IPAs, including the flagship Green Machine, are worth the buzz, but Diamondback also makes pilsners, oak-aged English milds, and an unusual Dutch style called “kuit.” Taste through 10 different beers from Diamondback’s current lineup when the brewery takes over the taps at Lost and Found. 4 to 11 p.m. Free admission; Beer priced individually.

Friday, April 26

Awesome Con at Walter E. Washington Convention Center: Awesome Con, Washington’s answer to San Diego’s Comic-Con, brings more than 70,000 costumed fans to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for a weekend-long celebration of fantasy, science-fiction and pop culture. The convention is again partnering with Smithsonian magazine for a pavilion called Future Con that dives into the intersections between sci-fi and science. Stars slated to appear this year include Val Kilmer, Cary Elwes and Kelly LeBrock, along with special guests Cole Sprouse of “Riverdale” and Matt Smith of “Doctor Who,” in addition to a long list of illustrators and authors. Through April 28. $40-$55 single day; $80 weekend pass.

Broccoli City Festival at FedEx Field: The District has been fortunate to have festivals started by locals dedicated to showing off the biggest names in music. Broccoli City does that, with a community-minded mission. This year’s festival has a two-day BroccoliCon (April 25-26), a series of workshops and talks, as well as a Friday night pre-show featuring trap karaoke that is an extension of prior years and their Shaw outpost Broccoli Bar. The festival itself has fed local music fans a steady diet of in-demand rap and hip-hop including Future, Cardi B and Solange, as well as some choice sets from locally grown artists GoldLink and Kali Uchis. This year continues that harmonious blend (and, for the first time, at the area’s biggest fishbowl: FedEx Field) with headlining sets from Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino. The homegrown act to catch is Suitland, Md.’s YBN Cordae, who has already been making national waves with “Kung Fu” and other tracks. Through April 27. $99.50-$199.50.

[Dozens of music festivals are fighting for your attention this summer. Here are the ones you can’t miss.]

Breakin’ Even at Pie Shop: It’s hard to tell exactly where this upstart festival is headed, but the fact that it’s still around after three years makes it old by D.C. punk standards. Local quartet American Television created it to showcase some of their overlooked, nationally touring pop-punk brethren alongside a mix of local acts. This year’s edition follows that same recipe with Chicago emo-rockers Kali Masi and hometown heroes Homosuperior but finds a new home at Pie Shop. The H Street bar has become a low-key hot spot to catch an eclectic selection of what the city has to offer. Through Sunday. $12 (single-night ticket), $35 (multiday pass).

Black Narrows Brewing’s Northern Virginia Launch Party at Evening Star Cafe: When Josh Chapman was a sous chef at the Evening Star Cafe, he and his family lived in an apartment above the Del Ray eatery. He later became a head brewery at Bluejacket, before striking out on his own and launching Black Narrows Brewing on Chincoteague Island, a forward-thinking operation that uses grains and hops from Virginia’s Eastern Shore, and even brews with yeast cultivated from local oysters. What’s important, though, is that the brews are delicious, whether it’s the crisp How 'Bout It, a lager made with heirloom corn, or the tart and funky Salts, a gose made with oysters and local wheat. Black Narrows is finally launching in Northern Virginia, and Chapman is bringing six of his beers back to the place where it all began. 5 p.m. Free admission; Beer priced individually.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Rudi Greenberg, Fritz Hahn, Chris Kelly and Stephanie Williams