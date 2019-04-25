

The first day of operation for the historic Glen Echo Park carousel is Saturday, and there will be activities for the whole family, including live music and dance performances. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Friday, April 26

Awesome Con at Walter E. Washington Convention Center: Awesome Con, Washington’s answer to San Diego’s Comic-Con, brings more than 70,000 costumed fans to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for a weekend-long celebration of fantasy, science-fiction and pop culture. The convention is again partnering with Smithsonian magazine for a pavilion called Future Con that dives into the intersections between sci-fi and science. Stars slated to appear this year include Val Kilmer, Cary Elwes and Kelly LeBrock, along with special guests such as Cole Sprouse of “Riverdale,” in addition to a long list of illustrators and authors. Through April 28. $40-$55 single day; $80 weekend pass.

Broccoli City Festival at FedEx Field: The District has been fortunate to have festivals started by locals dedicated to showing off the biggest names in music. Broccoli City does that, with a community-minded mission. This year’s festival has a two-day BroccoliCon (April 25-26), a series of workshops and talks, as well as a Friday night pre-show featuring trap karaoke that is an extension of prior years and their Shaw outpost Broccoli Bar. The festival itself has fed local music fans a steady diet of in-demand rap and hip-hop including Future, Cardi B and Solange, as well as some choice sets from locally grown artists GoldLink and Kali Uchis. This year continues that harmonious blend (and, for the first time, at the area’s biggest fishbowl: FedEx Field) with headlining sets from Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino. The homegrown act to catch is Suitland, Md.’s YBN Cordae, who has already been making national waves with “Kung Fu” and other tracks. Through April 27. $99.50-$199.50.

[Dozens of music festivals are fighting for your attention this summer. Here are the ones you can’t miss.]

Together with Notre-Dame de Paris at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception: It’s fitting that Washington’s first full-fledged tribute to Notre Dame Cathedral, following the devastating fire that destroyed its spire and roof, would happen in one of the city’s most sacred spaces. The French Embassy will host a concert at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception to celebrate the iconic, 850-plus-year-old Paris landmark and raise money for its restoration. The full program has yet to be announced, but Notre Dame organist Johann Vexo will perform with the Basilica’s choir — Vexo was playing at Notre Dame during the April 15 fire and was the last musician to perform there. 7 p.m. Free, but donations for “the rebuilding and restoration of Notre Dame” will be accepted.

Breakin’ Even at Pie Shop: It’s hard to tell exactly where this upstart festival is headed, but the fact that it’s still around after three years makes it old by D.C. punk standards. Local quartet American Television created it to showcase some of their overlooked, nationally touring pop-punk brethren alongside a mix of local acts. This year’s edition follows that same recipe with Chicago emo-rockers Kali Masi and hometown heroes Homosuperior but finds a new home at Pie Shop. The H Street bar has become a low-key hot spot to catch an eclectic selection of what the city has to offer. Through Sunday. $12 (single-night ticket), $35 (multiday pass).

Black Narrows Brewing’s Northern Virginia Launch Party at Evening Star Cafe: When Josh Chapman was a sous chef at the Evening Star Cafe, he and his family lived in an apartment above the Del Ray eatery. He later became a head brewer at Bluejacket, before striking out on his own and launching Black Narrows Brewing on Chincoteague Island, a forward-thinking operation that uses grains and hops from Virginia’s Eastern Shore, and even brews with yeast cultivated from local oysters. What’s important, though, is that the brews are delicious, whether it’s the crisp How 'Bout It, a lager made with heirloom corn, or the tart and funky Salts, a gose made with oysters and local wheat. Black Narrows is finally launching in Northern Virginia, and Chapman is bringing six of his beers back to the place where it all began. 5 p.m. Free admission; Beer priced individually.

Manila Killa at U Street Music Hall: During his time at George Mason University, Manila Killa wasn’t just juggling classes — he was touring the world as one half of DJ duo Hotel Garuda. Now, the Filipino wunderkind is ready to step outside the guise of his joint project. He achieves this with his debut solo EP, “1993,” which is a slight but imposing introduction to the producer and his nomadic upbringing. Manila Killa — a.k.a. Chris Gavino — constructs cinematic, dreamy soundscapes that feel momentous but also featherweight. 10:30 p.m. $15-$20.

[4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days]

Fruhlingsfests at Wunder Garten and Heurich House: Oktoberfest signposts the coming of cooler temperatures and changing leaves, and Fruhlingsfest is a celebration of blooming flowers and warmer days. The annual German festival takes place in two different Washington gardens this weekend. Wunder Garten’s three-day party includes live German music every afternoon and DJs at night; food sold by Capitol Hill’s Cafe Berlin restaurant; and various games and activities, including a “Bavarian Olympics” (think stein-holding competitions) and the crowning of a “Spring Pup” at the dog-friendly NoMa beer garden. On Saturday, Dupont Circle’s historic Heurich House turns its beautiful garden into a beer garden. Sip brews from Atlas Brew Works and snack on Rocklands BBQ while learning about succulents, watercolor painting or how to make a flower crown, and take a themed tour of the Victorian mansion. Wunder Garten: Friday through Sunday, hours vary. Free admission. Heurich House: Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. $15.

Georgetown French Market: No one will mistake Wisconsin Avenue for the Champs-Elysees or Rue des Francs-Bourgeois, but the annual Georgetown French Market is one of Washington’s most anticipated outdoor shopping events. Boutiques, galleries and restaurants offer discounted merchandise or snacks, and live entertainment and family activities line the blocks between O Street and Reservoir Road. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Free.

Saturday, April 27

Carousel Day at Glen Echo Park: The best-known and most beautiful carousel in the region has been at Glen Echo Park since 1921, where it sits under a 12-sided pavilion. Hand-carved by the renowned Dentzel Carousel Company of Philadelphia, the carousel was meticulously restored between 1983 and 2003, as was its rare 1926 Wurltizer Band Organ that still plays songs from paper rolls. The first day of operation for the season is on Saturday, and there will be activities for the whole family including live music and dance performances. Procrastinators beware: The carousel will go under major renovations in July, so it will only be open until the end of June. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $1.25 per ride.

[5 wonderful carousels that are fun for kids — and adults]

‘Action. Reaction. Action: Visualizing Fugazi’ opening party at Lost Origins Gallery: The legend of D.C. punk heroes Fugazi has been passed along through word of mouth, countless written dedications and their comprehensive live series of recordings of more than 1,000 concerts. But for the more visually minded, D.C. design artist Carni Klirs has provided a dazzling tribute. If you haven’t already sunk your teeth into Klirs’s online presentation that visualizes the history of the quartet, this Mount Pleasant gallery is hosting a month-long exhibit of the project — which includes never-before-seen fliers, zines and other ephemera — in the physical realm. Through May 19. Opening reception: 7 to 10 p.m. Gallery hours: Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Free.

Seersucker Social Bike Ride and Swing Dance: The most stylish group bike ride in Washington celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend. Don your nattiest outfit — think bow ties and straw hats for gentlemen, flowered dresses for ladies — and head for … well, we can’t tell you where, because the starting location is a secret. But we do know the two-hour ride ends at Dupont Circle, where Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Five are performing classic swing and jazz tunes outdoors as part of the annual D.C. Lindy Exchange. Hop off your bike and swing out until 5 p.m. Ride begins at noon. Location provided after free registration.

Cassadee Pope at U Street Music Hall: Making a name for yourself through the reality TV track is a shot in the dark, and no one knows that better than Cassadee Pope. She was quickly thrust into the spotlight after she was crowned “The Voice’s” first female winner in 2012 but slowly became a blip in the world of country music after her major label debut the next year. This was the moment when Pope hit a creative wall — but then she tore it down completely. She parted ways with Republic Records and had newfound freedom to make music as she saw fit. The artist that longtime fans will hear on Pope’s first full-length album in five years, “Stages,” is one that relishes her independence, with 11 buoyant tracks that were mostly co-written by Pope. 6 p.m. $15.

D.C. Independent Bookstore Crawl: Despite the threat of online retailers (including one whose CEO owns The Washington Post), independent booksellers are thriving in Washington. In honor of National Independent Bookstore Day, there’s a citywide crawl through 10 of Washington’s new and used indie bookstores. Visit each bookseller for discounts, author events and other special happenings; visit all 10 and earn a limited-edition tote bag. Locations and hours vary.

[How do indie bookstores compete with Amazon? Personality — and a sense of community.]

Meow DC at Dock 5: Even cat people like to get out and mingle on occasion. At the first Meow DC, you can celebrate all things feline while supporting a good cause: Proceeds will go to the Humane Rescue Alliance, which finds homes for homeless animals in the area. At the event, you can don a cat-ear headband and attend lectures on mystifying cat behavior, get some cuddle time with adoptable cats and browse the marketplace for harnesses and other accessories for stylish felines. For an extra $15, sign up to snap a photo with Instagram-famous Bagel, the Sunglass Cat, who wears shades because he was born without eyelids. 10 a.m. $40.

Ritmos Raros Fourth Anniversary at Songbyrd: Every month, Ritmos Raros offers proof that funk is a universal language. A diverse team of DJs gathers at Songbyrd to spin dance-floor-filling tunes from Jamaica to Brazil, Nigeria to Colombia and Puerto Rico to Kenya. The common threads are unstoppable grooves and a welcoming vibe. The fourth anniversary of Ritmos Raros brings a special guest appearance by Chicago’s Señor Eddy Baca, who specializes in Afro-Colombian and Afro-Latin sounds. 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. $10.

Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players at Jammin Java: For all the parents out there with “Baby Shark” perpetually stuck in their heads: Consider taking the kids to one of two Saturday shows by Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players at Jammin Java. Roberts is a former Montessori preschool teacher turned Grammy-nominated musician (and new dad) who whips up tunes with kid-friendly melodies that adults will enjoy, too. Think along the lines of Death Cab for Cutie or Fountains of Wayne, but with lyrics about lemonade stands and games of Duck, Duck, Goose. 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. $12-$15.

Sunday, April 28

Rooftop rosé party at District Winery: Washington loves rosé. We drink more of it per capita than anywhere else in the country, according to the website Wine Access, though that 2017 data doesn’t specify whether it’s being drunk in rosé gardens, at home or in frosé form. Last year, the District got a rosé of its very own, thanks to the District Winery near the Navy Yard: The dry rosé, created with Grenache grapes from California, was the first wine legally fermented in the city since Prohibition. The second vintage is about to be released, which calls for a party. Tickets include samples of rosé and two yet-to-be-bottled selections — a sparkling pet-nat and an orange pinot gris — plus hors d’oeuvres and live music. If you like the rosé, bottles will be available for purchase for $15 each. 5 to 8 p.m. $59.

Kali Uchis x Jorja Smith at the Anthem: Kali Uchis and Jorja Smith have seemingly been on the same upward career trajectory since releasing their joint single “Tyrant” in 2017. Both released solid debut albums the following year that straddled the lines between future-forward R&B grooves and infectious pop, earning each artist multiple award nominations (including a Grammy nod for Smith). Their names were further thrust into the apex of pop music with appearances at Coachella. Now, the duo has come full circle by once again joining forces for a full-scale North American tour, which features Uchis and Smith performing their biggest D.C. show yet, at the Anthem. 8 p.m. $45-$75.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Sadie Dingfelder, Fritz Hahn and Stephanie Williams