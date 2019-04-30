

Chip, a 2-year-old peacock, went missing from his farm in Lucketts, Va. (Courtesy of Kate Hogan/Courtesy of Kate Hogan)

Chip, a 2-year-old peacock, flew the coop on a small Northern Virginia farm in search of what many seek: a mate.

With spring in the air, it’s mating season for peacocks, and Chip is eager for a partner. He didn’t seem to like the peahens (males are peacocks; females are peahens) at his farm in Lucketts, about 48 miles from Washington, so he broke through some soft wire mesh in his coop and took off.

His owner, Kate Hogan, was at her brother’s wedding in Europe at the time, but a friend who was taking care of her place saw him escape and tried to catch him, but to no avail.

The 10-pound peacock has been spotted a few times in the Lucketts and Taylorstown areas, but he takes off when anyone gets too close. Peacocks often fly into a tree and roost when they’re scared, Hogan said. They can fly up to 40 feet up in the air and “just stare down at you until they’re ready to come down,” Hogan said.

At one point, he was seen at a horse farm, drinking out of a pond. Two days ago he was in a neighborhood off Featherbed Lane outside Taylorstown. Hogan tried to lure him with another one of her peacocks — a male named Roy, who Chip’s “really fond of," she said.

Roy was in a crate in the back of an SUV and Chip came close, but got spooked by a neighbor who was trying to catch him.

“He just doesn’t want to cooperate,” Hogan said.

Hogan said Chip is a young peacock in his first mating season, “the equivalent of a 15-year-old boy."

When peacocks are looking to mate, they make a loud honk — like a “disgruntled bike horn," Hogan said — then they scream. But she said Chip is unlikely to find another peafowl away from his home farm.

“It’s not called bird brain for no reason,” Hogan said.

She said Chip should be fine in the thick forest areas of Lucketts and could survive for as long as a year, but is susceptible to disease or prey so “we do want him to come home.”

She said anyone who spots him should put out cat or dog food, which he likes (in addition to bugs) and place him in a shed to close him in. Hogan warned that he’s not aggressive, but don’t try to walk up to him, because he’ll run or fly away.

If you do spot him, reach out to Hogan on Facebook.