

“The Passengers” is about Ethiopian Jews trying to move to Israel. The documentary will screen at the JxJ festival, which begins Wednesday. (Far Between Pictures LLC/Far Between Pictures LLC)

Monday, May 6

Santigold at the Fillmore Silver Spring: The iconic cover of Santigold’s self-titled debut — on which she seems to vomit gold glitter — is a perfect metaphor for the album, on which Santi White and company digested disparate strands of electro, punk, new wave and reggae and belched out something glistening and new. A highlight of the aughts New York scene that birthed it, the album is loaded with anthems for older millennials, including “L.E.S. Artistes” and “You’ll Find A Way,” and its reach was extended when sampled by Jay-Z and Drake. And while White has stayed active since, it’s this album that is most deserving of an anniversary tour. 8 p.m. $40.

First Anniversary Week at Home Rule Records: Brightwood Park record shop Home Rule (“HR”) Records does a steady business in vintage jazz and classic funk, though the vinyl covering its walls includes a broad spectrum of sounds. To celebrate its anniversary, the store is hosting a week of events, including a happy hour set with its resident DJs (Monday at 6 p.m.), a show with sets by experimental electronic group Model Home (Wednesday at 5 p.m.) and capping it with a block party starring DJs Quartermaine and Kevin Coombe (Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Through Saturday. Times vary. Free.

Tuesday, May 7

Profs & Pints: Summoning Fairies at La Pop: The regular series that pairs niche topics in academia with beers and cocktails has recently added a new venue to its regular rotation: La Pop, the space under acclaimed Afghan bistro Lapis, which functions as a coffee bar by day and cocktail bar by night. Hosts Sara Cleto and Brittany Warman present a discussion on the strange history of fairies in folklore. 6:30 p.m. $12-$15.

Pharoah Haqq’s Record Hawk at Black Cat: The new Red Room at Black Cat has already quelled some concerns from loyalists of the old first-floor bar, thanks to its generously poured drinks and offbeat events. Some old favorites are popping back up, such as turning the rock club into a pop-up record store. DJ Pharoah Haqq will be spinning some tunes while you browse. 8 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, May 8

JxJ Festival at various locations: The long-running Washington Jewish Film and Music festivals have merged into one super-festival. Now called JxJ, the celebration includes elements of its two predecessors — there are more than 50 feature-length films and dozens of musical performances — and branches out into art, food, comedy and theater. JxJ also features the return of the popular “Two Jews Walk into a Bar” bar crawl (May 23), in which $30 gets you three drinks and the chance to watch six short films. Because the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center is undergoing major renovations, the festival is happening in theaters, performance spaces and restaurants all over town. Through May 26. Single tickets $13.50-$36, passes $30-$325.

Pow! Wow! DC: Secret Walls at the Line Hotel: The Pow! Wow! mural festival brings artists from all over the world to the District, and one of the highlights is Secret Walls, a competition that finds teams of artists battling live, using only black markers and acrylic paint to fill their canvases. With a variety of styles and subjects on display, it brings a whole new meaning to “watching paint dry.” RSVPs are suggested. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Free.

‘A Comedy of Tenors’ at Olney Theatre Center: Ken Ludwig is Washington’s great story of a lawyer turned playwright, with the 1989 Broadway debut of the mistaken identity farce “Lend Me a Tenor” clinching his showbiz transition. Ludwig has been a busy writer ever since, and now his first hit’s sequel, “A Comedy of Tenors,” is getting its local debut in a hard-working, door-slamming blitz at the Olney Theatre Center. The engine warms up after intermission, and if the sentimental ending oddly comes to rest on a minor character, Ludwig dashes off an encore of the “Tenor” coda in which the entire show is pantomimed in 90 seconds. For too long, though, the merry madness of old-school farce eludes the show’s eager grasp. Through Sunday. $59-$64.

Capital City Swing at Dumbarton House: Compared with other forms of dance, swing is one of the most social. There’s no need to bring a partner — dancers typically rotate partners throughout each class, which provides ample opportunity to meet people. The best footwear is flat, comfortable shoes with traction — sneakers such as Converse or Keds will do the trick. Capital City Swing offers three classes every Wednesday at Dumbarton House that cover the Lindy Hop (an East Coast swing dance) and the Balboa (a West Coast swing dance). 8:30 p.m. $20 per class or $115 for a six-week course.

Thursday, May 9

‘Fame the Musical’ at GALA Theatre: “Fame the Musical” has always been about dreamers. But when GALA Hispanic Theatre mounts a new bilingual version of this show about ambitious students at a performing arts high school, the subject will also be “dreamers.” “I’m not changing anything in the script,” notes Luis Salgado, who is directing and choreographing the GALA production that begins May 9. His staging, however, will suggest that the high school in the story enrolls many young Latinx immigrants coping with precarious legal status. As a result, he says, the show will reflect on the “concept of dreamers, of migration and immigrants and opportunities” and whether “people can or cannot achieve their dream in America.” Through June 9. $40-$80.

Evenings at the Edge at the National Gallery of Art: The season finale for the National Gallery of Art’s popular nighttime party is a tease of the museum’s anticipated summer exhibit, “The Life of Animals in Japanese Art.” Fittingly, there will be programming all night inspired by Japan, including “speed” language lessons, performances and art-making workshops. 6 to 9 p.m. Free, but preregistration is required.

Wonderland Disco at Wonderland Ballroom: If you’re a regular partygoer in D.C., chances are you’ve ended up on the dance floor at Wonderland Ballroom in Columbia Heights. Weekends almost always feature a live DJ blasting music as the night turns into early morning. This new series is looking to bring a taste of disco to the mix, with DJs including local selector Rvssll, who has performed at clubs across the city. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Free.

Friday, May 10

The Late Shift: Alexandria Creates at Torpedo Factory: It’s not only Washington that opens up its museums for after-hours shindigs: The Old Town art space will debut new exhibits and have live performances and art-making demonstrations. There will also be a wide variety of craft workshops, including yarn wrapping and zine making. A special bonus for the night will be a mobile installation from Richmond’s Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, featuring the works of Virginia-born-and-raised artists including photographer Sally Mann and influential painter Cy Twombly. 7 to 10 p.m. Free.

Truckeroo at the Bullpen: The monthly food truck gathering was supposed to begin its 2019 schedule in April, but was canceled because of the weather. Fingers crossed the season can start up proper Friday. While food trucks are no longer the new and trendy option for foodies, Truckeroo is still a great opportunity to have dinner served food-court-style from standbys including Red Hook Lobster Pound and DC Slices, or try specialty items from trucks such as Urban Poutine. 4 to 11 p.m. Free admission.

How to Look at Art at the Hirshhorn: This city is fortunate to be flush with exciting new exhibits almost every season, but maybe you’ve been scared to ask a simple question: “What am I looking at?” The Hirshhorn, home to the Smithsonian’s most modern (and arguably most abstract) art, will host a guided lunchtime tour of its gallery where staff will explain things you might’ve only sheepishly asked a close friend. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Chris Kelly, Kristen Page-Kirby, Nelson Pressley and Stephanie Williams