

The popular Jazz in the Garden summer concert series returns to the National Gallery of Art's Sculpture Garden on Friday. (Jennifer Beeson Gregory/The Washington Post)

Monday, May 13

Kwame Onwuachi at Politics and Prose at the Wharf: The talk around 29-year-old chef Kwame Onwuachi has transformed over the past few years as he’s moved from being Washington’s culinary lightning rod to being one of the essential voices of the city’s vibrant dining scene. Onwuachi’s Shaw Bijou caused much hand-wringing before closing in a just a few months, but he’s earned praise for his newest restaurant, Kith and Kin, including 2½ stars from Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema, culminating in Onwuachi’s being named Rising Star Chef at the James Beard Awards this month. Onwuachi will talk about his new book, “Notes from a Young Black Chef,” at his restaurant’s Wharf neighbor on Monday. The Post’s Tim Carman said the autobiography “should be required reading, not just for future chefs, but for anyone who wants a glimpse into one man’s tale of what it’s like to be young, black and ambitious in America.” 7 p.m. Free.

Love Boat to Dubai at the Royal: The latest installment of the Royal’s cocktail collaboration series finds Chris Hassaan Francke of the Green Zone joining the crew for a night of “oceanic and travel-inspired” drinks. Um, sure? Expect a wealth of Middle Eastern-flavors, including Turkish figs and a pistachio orgeat to feature throughout the menu of $8 cocktails. Other drink options include $6 Johnnie Walker combos and $3 Atlas Brew Works beers. 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Free admission.

Tuesday, May 14

88 Glam at U Street Music Hall: In 2010, one of Drake’s first acts as pop kingmaker was to introduce the world to the Weeknd. While that relationship has since gone south, the latter artist has continued to add to his erstwhile patron’s musical coaching tree, signing Canadian rappers Belly and Nav to his XO imprint. Next up for the Weeknd and company is Toronto rap duo 88Glam. Together, Derek Wise and 88 Camino make moody, woozy trap hybrids in the XO style, playing four square with drugs, money, power and women as their lyrical quadrants. The Weeknd — and Drake, for that matter — should be proud. 7 p.m. $20.

Wednesday, May 15

Handi-hour at the Renwick Gallery: A semiregular happening at the Renwick Gallery is the classier alternative to popular paint-and-sip nights. Guests will take a cue from the season by making flower wreaths and crowns while listening to some live music and sipping beer provided by Silver Spring mainstays Denizens Brewing. A ticket gets you two drink tickets, snacks, a souvenir glass and all the art supplies. 5:30 to 8 p.m. $25.

‘Young Frankenstein’ at the Warner Bros. Theater: The National Museum of American History has been on a tear of movie programming and, appropriately, they’re highlighting an American comedic treasure, Mel Brooks. The five-day series starts with the 1974 classic starring Gene Wilder as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein and will continue through Sunday with other iconic Brooks comedies, including “Blazing Saddles” and “The Producers.” 6:30 p.m. $10.50-$12.

Thursday, May 16

Kristian Nairn at Soundcheck: Before he was known for portraying Hodor, Bran Stark’s protector on “Game of Thrones,” Kristian Nairn was DJing house and EDM music at clubs in Ireland and around the world. With the final episode of “GoT” only a few days away, Nairn visits the District to get the dance floor moving at Soundcheck. This 18-and-older party is expected to sell out, so get tickets in advance. 10 p.m. $25.

Savor Week at various locations: Friday’s Savor Craft Beer Festival, held at the National Building Museum, is one of the classiest dates on the annual beer calendar. It’s also sold out. If you’re looking to taste a variety of craft beers that don’t regularly make it to Washington, you can find them at special tastings and meet-the-brewer events around town this week. Thursday is the busiest night, with a slate that includes a selection of bourbon-barrel-aged ales from California’s Fremont at Smoke & Barrel; a “rare and obscure” tap takeover with Societe, Port, LIC, 4 Noses and Night Shift at ChurchKey; a beer-and-whiskey-and-cigar pairing event with breweries including Country Boy, Lost Abbey and Cigar City on the roof at Jack Rose; and a night of 35 “Belgian-ish” beers at the Sovereign starring Allagash, the Rare Barrel and Upland. Through May 17. Admission and prices vary by event.

‘Ascend Ascend: A Poetic Performance’ at Congressional Cemetery: Leave it to the quirky travel website Atlas Obscura to put on a mystical poetry reading in a cemetery. Janaka Stucky is a performer and poet who will bring an immersive experience of light, scent and sound while reading from his new book of poetry “Ascend Ascend” in Congressional Cemetery’s chapel. Tickets include admission and a copy of the book. 7 p.m. $38-$55.

Dumbarton at Dusk at Dumbarton House: The quaint Georgetown museum has its own after-hours parties celebrating ongoing exhibits. This month, the party will celebrate the museum’s 87th year in operation, showcasing Federal-period decorative arts. There will be free food, lawn games, live music and, of course, birthday cake. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Free; $5 suggested donation.

Friday, May 17

Jazz in the Garden at the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden: A sunny summer Friday afternoon in the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden is a ritual in the District: getting together with friends, co-workers or fellow interns for a picnic or just to chat while dipping your feet in the vast circular fountain. Oh, and listen to some live music, too. The 19th season of Jazz in the Garden will be comfortably familiar to longtime fans but adds touches worth noting, including new musical acts, such as the season-opening Brazilian folk-jazz group Rob Curto’s Forró for All, and a new grill menu featuring a teriyaki Impossible burger topped with pineapple chutney. 5 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 23. Free.

Rirkrit Tiravanija: (Who’s Afraid of Red, Yellow and Green) at the Hirshhorn: The Smithsonian’s modern art museum has been known in recent years for dazzling visual exhibitions that have pressed questions about our cosmic significance. But its latest might simply be asking you to share a meal with fellow visitors. Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija is known for installations that involve some communal act — typically cooking and dining. The 57-year-old artist will stage his first Hirshhorn exhibition with “Who’s Afraid of Red, Yellow and Green,” where guests will be served curry in a dining space surrounded by a mural depicting imagery from the 2013-2014 protests in Thailand (each color in the title represents a political faction). Through July 24. Free.

Jessica Pratt at Miracle Theatre: There’s something enchanting about Jessica Pratt’s voice. You probably wouldn’t be able to parse the California psych-folker’s ballads on first listen, because her words blend into each other like a hypnotic spell, but there’s an absolute, dizzying beauty that courses through her singing. Her latest album, “Quiet Signs,” is simple enough on its surface, with warmly plucked acoustic guitar and lightly keyed piano notes that serve as supporting characters to her lush coos. Pratt has previously played in Washington in the city’s various rock clubs, but this month offers perhaps the most ideal setting: the intimate Barracks Row movie theater turned sometimes concert space, Miracle Theatre. 8 p.m. $15.

PUP at Black Cat: You might only have so much time for brash guitar rock dudes, but one of the year’s most potent doses of adrenaline comes courtesy of Canada’s PUP. “Morbid Stuff,” the third album from the Toronto quartet, finds them scavenging through the beer-fueled, heart-on-sleeve ragers of their first two albums and emerging with some new insights. Singer Stefan Babcock sneers some winding tales throughout his verses, but the band’s quest for the meaning of life cranks up when his bandmates join in with gang-vocal choruses — “Just cuz you’re sad again, it doesn’t make you special at all.” Maybe the best way forward is going through it together. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival at Greater Reston Arts Center: Reston Town Center is a haven for artists during the annual Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival, which this year again stretches over three days. More than 200 artists will set up outdoor booths to showcase their work, and Reston’s restaurants and merchants get in on the fun by offering coupons to festivalgoers. Kids can create their own works of art at the Family Art Park, and choreographer and disability rights advocate Heidi Latsky’s New York City-based modern dance troupe will put on movement-based performances, joined by local dancers. Through Sunday. Free.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn and Chris Kelly