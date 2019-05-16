

Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija's first Hirshhorn exhibition is “Who’s Afraid of Red, Yellow and Green.” Guests will be served curry in a dining space surrounded by a mural depicting imagery from the 2013-2014 protests in Thailand. (Each color in the title represents a political faction.) (Courtesy of 100 Tonson Gallery, Bangkok)

Friday, May 17

Rirkrit Tiravanija: (Who’s Afraid of Red, Yellow and Green) at the Hirshhorn: The Smithsonian’s modern art museum has been known in recent years for dazzling visual exhibitions that have pressed questions about our cosmic significance. But its latest might simply be asking you to share a meal with fellow visitors. Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija is known for installations that involve some communal act — typically cooking and dining. The 57-year-old artist will stage his first Hirshhorn exhibition with “Who’s Afraid of Red, Yellow and Green,” where guests will be served curry in a dining space surrounded by a mural depicting imagery from the 2013-2014 protests in Thailand (each color in the title represents a political faction). Through July 24. Free.

Jazz in the Garden at the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden: A sunny summer Friday afternoon in the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden is a ritual in the District: getting together with friends, co-workers or fellow interns for a picnic or just to chat while dipping your feet in the vast circular fountain. Oh, and listen to some live music, too. The 19th season of Jazz in the Garden will be comfortably familiar to longtime fans but adds touches worth noting, including new musical acts, such as the season-opening Brazilian folk-jazz group Rob Curto’s Forró for All, and a new grill menu featuring a teriyaki Impossible burger topped with pineapple chutney. 5 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 23. Free.

Savor craft beer festival events: The Savor craft beer festival, which features food-and-beer pairings from 92 American breweries, is long sold out. But if you didn’t get tickets, you can still get a taste of rare and delicious beers at Savor-adjacent events at D.C. bars. DC Brau and Cape May Brewing are hosting a “pre-Savor soiree” beginning at 4 p.m. at Free State, around the corner from the festival’s home at the National Building Museum. Jack Rose has invited 10 trailblazing breweries, including Dogfish Head, Boulevard and Port City, to take over its taps for the night. Allagash and Bell’s are pouring 25 beers between them at Lost and Found. The Berliner is hosting what’s billed as a Savor after-party — the kitchen is staying open until 1 a.m. — but anyone can stop in after 9 p.m. to sample beers from California’s Societe, Rare Barrel and Three Weavers and listen to DJ Outlaw. Finally, ChurchKey offers 10 different ales from Fremont and Perennial, all of which are over 10 percent ABV. (Please drink responsibly.) Various times. All events free, with beers priced individually.

Jessica Pratt at Miracle Theatre: There’s something enchanting about Jessica Pratt’s voice. You probably wouldn’t be able to parse the California psych-folker’s ballads on first listen, because her words blend into each other like a hypnotic spell, but there’s an absolute, dizzying beauty that courses through her singing. Her latest album, “Quiet Signs,” is simple enough on its surface, with warmly plucked acoustic guitar and lightly keyed piano notes that serve as supporting characters to her lush coos. Pratt has previously played in Washington in the city’s various rock clubs, but this month offers perhaps the most ideal setting: the intimate Barracks Row movie theater turned sometimes concert space, Miracle Theatre. 8 p.m. $15.

PUP at Black Cat: You might only have so much time for brash guitar rock dudes, but one of the year’s most potent doses of adrenaline comes courtesy of Canada’s PUP. “Morbid Stuff,” the third album from the Toronto quartet, finds them scavenging through the beer-fueled, heart-on-sleeve ragers of their first two albums and emerging with some new insights. Singer Stefan Babcock sneers some winding tales throughout his verses, but the band’s quest for the meaning of life cranks up when his bandmates join in with gang-vocal choruses — “Just cuz you’re sad again, it doesn’t make you special at all.” Maybe the best way forward is going through it together. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival at Greater Reston Arts Center: Reston Town Center is a haven for artists during the annual Northern Virginia Fine Arts Festival, which this year again stretches over three days. More than 200 artists will set up outdoor booths to showcase their work, and Reston’s restaurants and merchants get in on the fun by offering coupons to festivalgoers. Kids can create their own works of art at the Family Art Park, and choreographer and disability rights advocate Heidi Latsky’s New York City-based modern dance troupe will put on movement-based performances, joined by local dancers. Through Sunday. Free.

Saturday, May 18

Branching Out Fest at Supreme Core Cider: The team behind Supreme Core ciders calls its products “classic American cider with a craft beer sensibility.” A visit to the warehouse-style facility near the National Arboretum might find ciders aging in bourbon barrels, crafted to showcase the flavors of a heritage apple variety or modeled after a trendy New England IPA. It’s this kind of diversity that Supreme Core will show off during a weekend-long party marking the cidery’s first year in Northeast Washington. Look for collaborations with other local producers, including Capitol Cider House and Cotton & Reed Distilling; guest appearances by Ocelot, Crooked Run and other regional breweries; food trucks; and live music. Tickets include a taster glass and unlimited sampling. Through Sunday. Noon to 6 p.m.

Hawaiian Cultural Festival at National Museum of the American Indian: See feather capes fit for royalty and martial artists practicing their moves at the Hawaiian Cultural Festival at the National Museum of the American Indian. The two-day event shines a spotlight on King Kamehameha, the leader who united the Hawaiian Islands in 1810 and earned the name “Kamehameha the Great.” The action will happen in the museum’s Potomac Atrium and includes music, storytelling, kid-focused activities and scholarly presentations. Through Sunday. Free.

Eurovision Song Contest viewing party at AFI: The 63-year-old Eurovision Song Contest is ostensibly a contest to see which country can write the best pop song. In reality, the show is about the performances — backup dancers, holograms, costumes and more costumes matter just as much as the melody. That’s why this year’s participants include a dark techno song from Iceland’s leather-clad Hatari as well as the more-conventional pop ballad “Arcade” from the Netherlands’ Duncan Lawrence, which is currently the favorite to win. While Eurovision streams online, it’s more fun to get together with a crowd. Since Israel hosts this year’s final, the official area viewing party is at AFI as part of the JxJ Festival. Tickets include trivia, access to a pop-up bar and music from DJ Ricky Paul. 2:30 p.m. $22.50 adults, $11.25 children aged 12 and under.

Maceo Parker at the Birchmere: Saxophonist Maceo Parker has scored the funk trifecta. In the 1960s, the trenchant, bluesy wail of his horn served as a foil for James Brown’s screams and grunts on such classics as “Cold Sweat.” The following decade, he toured with George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic just as the Mothership was landing. And by the mid-2000s — after he’d long since established himself as a bandleader — Parker toured with Prince. Parker, who performs Saturday at the Birchmere, calls his music “2 percent jazz, 98 percent funky stuff” and promises a set list of favorites from Brown, Clinton and his own solo career. 7:30 p.m. $45.

The Peacock Room in Blue and White at Freer Gallery of Art: The Freer’s Peacock Room is already enchanting, with its floor-to-ceiling paintings by James McNeill Whistler. But beginning in mid-May, the gilded space will once again look similar to how it did in 1876, when it served as shipping magnate Frederick Leyland’s dining room. “The Peacock Room in Blue and White” will bring in blue-and-white Chinese porcelain — including newly commissioned ceramics in the Kangxi style — to line the room’s shelves, just as it looked when Whistler decorated the room. Set to be on view indefinitely. Free.

D.C. Bike Ride: Take a spin around 20 miles of District and Arlington roads with 8,000 fellow bike riders — and without any cars. This annual spring event takes bikers of all riding abilities along a route lined with tasting stations from local restaurants and entertainment from bands and DJs, finishing up in front of the Capitol. Don’t have a bike? Rent one for $12 extra, thanks to a partnership with Unlimited Biking. Register in advance online for the ride. 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free-$175, with free registration for children ages 3 to 7.

Brewers Brunch at ChurchKey: A morning-after-Savor tradition, this five-course brunch features owners and brewers of Allagash, Bell’s, Maine Beer Company, the Rare Barrel and Sierra Nevada discussing and pouring their beers at Birch and Barley. Afterward, everyone heads up to ChurchKey for a tap takeover featuring the same breweries, and a chance to mingle with and ask questions of the brewers. If you’re lucky, Allagash co-founder Rob Tod will be wearing his shiny new James Beard medal. Brunch: Noon. $60. After-party: Doors open at noon. Free; Beers priced individually.

Gaithersburg Book Festival at Gaithersburg City Hall: Find plenty of summer reading inspiration at the Gaithersburg Book Festival, which brings together more than 100 authors for panel discussions and signings during the celebration’s 10th anniversary. Hear from chef-turned-memoirist Kwame Onwuachi, Barbara Bush biographer Susan Page, young-adult writer Ellen Oh and many more authors who publish everything from poetry to graphic novels. You can take a free writing workshop (with sessions for adults, teens and kids), browse Politics and Prose’s on-site book sale, and get a snack while watching live entertainment at the festival’s Brew and Vine Cafe. 10 a.m. Free.

Sunday, May 19

The Last Poets at Busboys and Poets Anacostia: When the Last Poets released their first album nearly 50 years ago, they didn’t intend to invent hip-hop as we know it. As founding member Abiodun Oyewole told the Guardian, “What we really got going is poetry. We put poetry on blast.” Their work has been sampled and cited by rap legends including Notorious B.I.G., A Tribe Called Quest and N.W.A. It’s fitting, then, that their performance in Washington isn’t just a simple concert, but a whole block party with some special guests. The trio will be celebrating the release of their vital record “Transcending Toxic Times,” which puts their fiery verses over grooving bass lines and propulsive percussions. Joining the Last Poets will be one of their most loquacious musical disciples, Talib Kweli. 3 p.m. $25.

‘Queens Girl in the World’ at Everyman Theatre: Playwright Caleen Sinnette Jennings had never written anything really autobiographical before taking on “Queens Girl in the World,” her memoir of being a New York City teen in the turbulent 1960s. So as she wrangled that play into shape, how was she to know she needed to include her dad’s connection to Malcolm X? The civil rights icon figures in the 2015 “Queens Girl in the World” and in last year’s sequel, “Queens Girl in Africa,” which recalls the family’s move to Nigeria after the civil rights leader’s assassination. 4:30 p.m. Through June 23. $43-$65.

[Jennings’s solo ‘Queens Girl’ plays get revived in Baltimore]

Yoga on the Mall at the Lincoln Memorial: For 14 years, the local yoga community has hosted an annual gathering on the Mall to stretch it all out. There will be over 20 yoga “pop-up experiences” hosted by local studios, including a yoga potluck, a singing bowl sound bath and family meditation, from 11 a.m. to noon. The second hour is the main class, with led by notable yogis from D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Remember to bring your own mat. Participation is free, but donations to cover costs. 10 a.m. to noon. Free with a $5-$10 suggested donation.

Porchfest at various locations in Southeast Washington: With the popularity of Porchfest concerts in Adams Morgan and along Rhode Island Avenue NE, more and more of these events are sprouting up across D.C. neighborhoods. Southeast’s Hillcrest provides the houses and venues for this weekend’s iteration. The day kicks off with a kids party at Francis Gregory Library, featuring an elementary school drum line and nine-year-old DJ. Then hop around the neighborhood to catch a Bob Dylan cover band, live painting demonstrations, hip-hop and, of course, go-go. Noon to 6 p.m. Free.

— Hau Chu, Adele Chapin, Fritz Hahn, Terence McArdle and Nelson Pressley