Four kittens were rescued from inside a utility truck in Maryland.
The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) called it a “purrfect rescue” in a Twitter message. The agency said the kittens appear to have been born deep inside one of its trucks.
A crew with WSSC “heard the tiny cries” and got help from Prince George’s firefighters at Station #809 in Bladensburg and from an alley cat rescue group to get the kittens out of the truck.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the kittens had gotten into the truck and where the mama cat was at the time.