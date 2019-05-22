Four kittens were rescued from inside a utility truck in Maryland.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) called it a “purrfect rescue” in a Twitter message. The agency said the kittens appear to have been born deep inside one of its trucks.

A crew with WSSC “heard the tiny cries” and got help from Prince George’s firefighters at Station #809 in Bladensburg and from an alley cat rescue group to get the kittens out of the truck.

A purrfect rescue of 4 kittens born deep inside a #WSSC truck. Our crew heard the tiny cries and thanks to help from our friends @alleycatrescue and PGFD Station 809 @PGFDPIO there’s a happy ending to this story! pic.twitter.com/1DvWW5pnNJ — WSSC Water News (@WSSCWaterNews) May 21, 2019

It wasn’t immediately clear how the kittens had gotten into the truck and where the mama cat was at the time.