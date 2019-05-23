

Memorial Day Weekend Events: While it’s often marked with concerts and cookouts, Memorial Day is about remembering those who fought and died for America. This weekend is full of patriotic events. Perhaps the most high-profile is Monday at Arlington National Cemetery, with a solemn wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns at 11 a.m., followed by a program in the cemetery’s Memorial Amphitheater. Other observances include a ceremony with speakers at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (Monday at 1 p.m.); the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor at the Reflecting Pool, which features 645,000 poppies to remember all military casualties since World War I (Friday through Sunday); the free National Memorial Day Concert on the Capitol’s West Lawn, where performers include Patti LaBelle, Alison Krauss and military bands (Sunday at 8 p.m.); and the 32nd and final Rolling Thunder rally and protest, which features hundreds of thousands of bikers riding from the Pentagon to the Capitol and back to the Lincoln Memorial to draw attention to missing prisoners of war and veterans issues (Sunday at noon).

Friday, May 24

John Waters at Politics and Prose: Following the Met Gala, there was a lot of talk about “what is camp?” Local oddballs know that camp immediately brings to mind one name: John Waters. The Baltimore-born polymath will talk about his latest book, “Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder,” a series of appropriately crude essays about his career as a weirdo artist who was able to breach the mainstream. 7 to 8 p.m. Free.

The Seldom Scene at the Birchmere: The Seldom Scene’s new album is titled “Changes,” but if we’re being real, the band’s 48-year existence counts as one big, long, interminable change. Members have come and gone — from the group, and from this earthly realm, including co-founder John Starling, who died in May. The quintet is eager to perform the classic cover songs on their new album — especially onstage at the Birchmere, the listening room that the Seldom Scene has considered home for so many years. 7:30 p.m. $27.50.

Cyrus Chestnut Trio with Antonio Hart at Keystone Korner: The original club had flourished in San Francisco from 1972 through 1983, followed by short stints in Oakland and Tokyo. Previous attempts to give Baltimore an international-talent jazz club like New York’s Blue Note or D.C.’s Blues Alley have foundered. Blues Alley even made a stab at a Baltimore presence once. Pianist Cyrus Chestnut now lives in Jersey City, but he grew up Baltimore, playing in African American churches and studying classical music at Peabody Prep. He’ll blend all those influences when he performs with drummer Lenny White, bassist Buster Williams and saxophonist Antonio Hart at the Keystone Korner this weekend. Through Sunday. $20-$35.

Saturday, May 25

The Midnite BBQ at Gateway DC pavilion: What started in 2015 as an after-dark cookout with some DJs spinning tunes has turned into a bona fide mini music festival. There’s still food at the center of this barbecue, thanks to vendors including Bloomingdale’s DCity Smokehouse and Shaw’s new fried-chicken-and-oyster joint, Roy Boys. But the lure of the night will be the artists booked to perform: British electronic R&B duo AlunaGeorge, up-and-coming Bay Area rapper Saweetie, and D.C. go-go mainstays Backyard Band. 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. $45-$125.

Memorial Day party and beer release: Port City Brewing is adding another beer to its lineup, and it’s paying homage to the region. Rivershed Ale is a dry-hopped pale ale that will use local grains and takes its name from the Chesapeake Bay and its surrounding rivers. The new brew will be tapped Friday in the Alexandria brewery’s tasting room, but the celebration of its release takes place Saturday. Active early birds can sign up for the 5K race that starts the festivities ($45 sign-up fee required). Those who’d rather take it easy this long weekend can just enjoy live bluegrass music, outdoor games and a menu including a pig roast, burgers and apple pie. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free; food, drink and race priced individually.

Grand opening of Denizens Brewing Company: After almost five years of crafting beer in Silver Spring, Denizens Brewing is branching out and opening a second location in Riverdale Park. (This is the second production brewery in Prince George’s County, after Calvert Brewing in Upper Marlboro.) While the real goal for the space is amping up the availability of Denizens beers — Silver Spring “maxed out on our production capacity about three years ago,” co-founder Julie Verratti said in a news release — there’s also a 150-seat taproom with all the usual Denizens favorites and seasonal beers, plus wine and cocktails made with local spirits. Open at 11 a.m.

Passion Pit at the Anthem: Passion Pit has been through a lot in the past decade. Currently on the road celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its debut album, “Manners,” frontman Michael Angelakos says that the 18-date tour has given him a chance to reassess what his most famous project means to him. Angelakos has been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder over the years and cites his illness as a main reason he had stopped touring. But he says newfound clarity and appreciation for “Manners” has given the tour a therapeutic vibe, with Angelakos likening it to “trauma reprocessing.” His high falsetto, combined with the band’s dreamy, electropop sound, make for a night of music you’ll just have to dance through. 8 p.m. $40.

Daylight at City Winery: The team behind Daylight — D.C.'s 13-year-old day party catering to fans of old-school house, hip-hop and R&B — is taking over the rooftop wine garden at City Winery for its annual Memorial Day affair. DJ Divine and Big Tone are joined by three DJs from WPFW: Yzo, who specializes in modern soul, downtempo and jazzy house; Paul Howard, whose House After Dark show focuses on soulful and deep house; and Bobby Rox, who anchors the Fantastic Friday show with deep funk, house and hip-hop. WPFW broadcasts live from the club between 10 p.m. and midnight, and a portion of proceeds benefits the nonprofit station. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. $15.

Hometown Holidays at Rockville Town Center: This annual three-day festival in the heart of Rockville will have a rotation of artists throughout playing across four stages on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a 10 a.m. outdoor yoga class before the festivities on Saturday. Memorial Day morning will be dedicated to events to remember the occasion with a wreath-laying, rifle salute and the 75th annual parade through Rockville Town Square. Through Monday. Free.

Sunday, May 26

Burna Boy at Echostage: Riding the wave of Afrobeats, a genre that deftly blends hip-hop, electronic music and Caribbean influences, Burna Boy has been steadily rising in prominence, earning a set at Coachella earlier this year. Though he’s released a steady stream of music since his 2013 debut “L.I.F.E,” his song “Ye,” released last year, has helped catapult him to international fame, earning recognition as one of the biggest songs of 2018 in Nigeria. He cites an eclectic list of influences including Fela Kuti and DMX, and he has a diverse style that has allowed him to work with such artists as Major Lazer, Lily Allen and grime rapper Dave. 10 p.m. $30.

DNV Rooftop pool parties at the Kimpton Donovan Hotel: With outstanding rooftop views and a shallow pool that’s perfect for wading, the DNV bar atop the Kimpton Donovan Hotel is an easy summer getaway overlooking Logan Circle. The weekly Sunday summer party pumps up the atmosphere with a DJ and discounted brunch cocktails. Bring a bathing suit or just dip your feet in the water while sipping a rum drink — it’s a low-stress way to wind up the weekend. Noon to 5 p.m. $10; admission includes one canned cocktail.

Jimmy Valentine’s 12-Year Anniversary Party: No clocks. No windows. Jimmy Valentine’s shuns the distractions and focuses on the important things, like shots, beer, weird art and great tunes. The bar is a little easier to find on Bladensburg Road than it was in 2007, but its character has barely changed. To celebrate its anniversary, there’s a late-night party with DJs Team Zapata, Joe L., Baronhawk and Che, Hot Coffee and Cool Hand Luke on the decks. 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Free.

Monday, May 27

Kari Faux at Songbyrd: Though her biggest song, “No Small Talk,” is a braggadocio-filled anthem that is featured on a soundtrack for Issa Rae’s HBO series, “Insecure,” Kari Faux’s recent “Cry 4 Help” EP is an intimate attempt to confront and heal from some of her recent personal traumas. Events from her past, such as being adopted or a miscarriage she suffered as a teenager in Arkansas, inspired her most recent work, she says. Featuring production that is heavily influenced by soul music, the singer and rapper unpacks her trauma while driving home the idea that self love starts from within. 8 p.m. $15-$17.

Anxo Two-Year Anniversary Party: In 2016, Anxo took a major step forward by opening a dedicated cider-making facility and tasting room in Brightwood Park, allowing the company to greatly expand its offerings. On Memorial Day, the cidery marks its second anniversary with a day full of discounted canned ciders, freshly grilled burgers and veggie burgers, and vinyl spun by neighbors HR Records. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

Alexandria Jazz Festival at Waterfront Park: The annual Memorial Day tradition in Old Town Alexandria continues for its 42nd year featuring local acts such as the crooner stylings of Good Shot Judy and bossa nova grooves of Veronneau. Feel free to bring your own picnic basket, but there will also be food vendors for those without a suitable spread to accompany the music throughout the day. 1 to 6 p.m. Free.

