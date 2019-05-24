More than 18,000 customers in Maryland and Northern Virginia are without power Friday morning after a major storm moved through the area Thursday afternoon.
There were no major hiccups on the major commuter routes from the storm. But there were some road closures in parts of the region due to downed trees and power outages that impacted traffic lights. In Arlington, part of Glebe Road was closed.
On Thursday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Columbia during the storm.
Pepco said that its customers in the District without power were in the areas of LeDroit Park, Rhode Island Avenue and near George Washington University in Northwest Washington. In Maryland, Pepco outages were reported in the Temple Hills and Camp Springs areas.
In Northern Virginia, Dominion Energy said more than 17,000 customers were without power — mainly in the Arlington and Fairfax areas.
There are varying times from each utility as to when power will be restored. Residents should check with their providers.
The National Mall, Tidal Basin and Hains Point were hit hard by the storm, with trees down, according to the National Park Service.
Officials with the Park Service said a fallen mulberry tree that they had been trying to figure out how to save on the grounds of the Washington Monument suffered more damage from the storm. The tree dates to the 1800s and had been lifted about 10 degrees so there would be no added stress on the root system.
But officials said the “force of the storm” Thursday moved the tree off its temporary support and caused more damage to its limbs.
“Initial assessment is hopeful that it can be saved again, but we won’t do a thorough analysis until the hazard trees around the Natl Mall are cleaned up,” the Park Service tweeted.
In Arlington, officials with the fire department said they received more than 130 calls for service in a 30-minute span because of the severe storm.