More than 18,000 customers in Maryland and Northern Virginia are without power Friday morning after a major storm moved through the area Thursday afternoon.

There were no major hiccups on the major commuter routes from the storm. But there were some road closures in parts of the region due to downed trees and power outages that impacted traffic lights. In Arlington, part of Glebe Road was closed.

Most intersections are back up and running after yesterday’s storm but some power outages remain. Treat any uncontrolled intersections as a four way stop.



Road closures:

*N. Glebe Rd is closed between Pershing Drive and Henderson Rd.

* 1000 block of N. Barton St. pic.twitter.com/P56hivU1zV — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) May 24, 2019

On Thursday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Columbia during the storm.

TORNADO confirmed this afternoon in Columbia, Md - and rated EF1. Snapped trees and tore roof off part of building. More info on storm reports so far: https://t.co/6piYxfHNCG https://t.co/J4YrlrYIBo — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) May 24, 2019

Pepco said that its customers in the District without power were in the areas of LeDroit Park, Rhode Island Avenue and near George Washington University in Northwest Washington. In Maryland, Pepco outages were reported in the Temple Hills and Camp Springs areas.

In Northern Virginia, Dominion Energy said more than 17,000 customers were without power — mainly in the Arlington and Fairfax areas.

There are varying times from each utility as to when power will be restored. Residents should check with their providers.

The satisfying click of the fuse when power is restored on your street. Thank you @DominionEnergy for the quick work after today’s storms. pic.twitter.com/geDaYg8ulV — Jeff (@TechnicallyJLo) May 24, 2019

The National Mall, Tidal Basin and Hains Point were hit hard by the storm, with trees down, according to the National Park Service.

In the wake of this afternoon’s storm, there is widespread tree damage from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument and around the Tidal Basin and Hains Point. Crews are in the scene to begin cleanup. Please be careful as you move around the National Mall this evening. pic.twitter.com/q1mLJS5g5q — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 23, 2019

Officials with the Park Service said a fallen mulberry tree that they had been trying to figure out how to save on the grounds of the Washington Monument suffered more damage from the storm. The tree dates to the 1800s and had been lifted about 10 degrees so there would be no added stress on the root system.

But officials said the “force of the storm” Thursday moved the tree off its temporary support and caused more damage to its limbs.

“Initial assessment is hopeful that it can be saved again, but we won’t do a thorough analysis until the hazard trees around the Natl Mall are cleaned up,” the Park Service tweeted.

In Arlington, officials with the fire department said they received more than 130 calls for service in a 30-minute span because of the severe storm.