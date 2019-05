Drivers should expect delays Tuesday morning along Interstate 395 North in Alexandria after a crash that involved several vehicles.

The crash happened near Seminary Road.

The delays start at the Springfield interchange.

Multi-Vehicle Crash. I-395 NB at VA-420 (Exit 4/Seminary Road), City of Alexandria, Virginia. 2 left lanes are blocked, 1 right lane and on-ramp from Seminary Road are open. Delays start at the I-95 Springfield Interchange, approximately 5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) May 28, 2019

And there’s another crash along the westbound side of the Roosevelt Bridge in the District.

At least two lanes are blocked, officials said.

Accident: W/B Roosevelt Bridge. Lanes 2-3 BLOCKED. MPD/DCFEMS responding. Stay left and Yield to ALL responding emergency Equipment — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) May 28, 2019

It’s not known if anyone was seriously injured in either crash.